Jim Goodwin in firm Dundee United loan exits stance as Ryan Strain passes major milestone

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee United

Jim Goodwin in firm Dundee United loan exits stance as Ryan Strain passes major milestone

Goodwin has confirmed that the deadline for lower league clubs to secure loans will pass without any senior United players heading out.

By Alan Temple
Jim Goodwin is adamant he will need all of his senior group over the course of a gruelling season
Goodwin is adamant he will need all of his senior group over the course of a gruelling season. Image: SNS

Dundee United boss Jim Goodwin is adamant NO first-team players will depart prior to next week’s loan deadline.

Lewis O’Donnell (Queen of the South), Jack Newman (Inverness), Sam Cleall-Harding and Ruairidh Adams (both Kelty Hearts) are among those to have been farmed out for formative stints in the lower leagues.

However, several more senior performers have struggled for minutes, with Kai Fotheringham perhaps the most stark example. The Scotland U/21 international has been absent from the Tangerines’ last three match-day squads.

Glenn Middleton, Meshack Ubochioma and Richard Odada have also seen limited action.

And Goodwin confirmed that he has received “plenty of calls” regarding the availability of his fringe players – but gave them short shrift.

Kai Fotheringham celebrates one of his 15 Dundee United goals
Kai Fotheringham celebrates one of his 15 Dundee United goals last term. Image: SNS

He said: “We’ve already put our boys out on loan — like (Lewis) O’Donnell at Queen of the South and (Ruairidh) Adams and (Sam) Harding at Kelty.

There’s no-one else within the first-team squad that’s available.

“I’ve had plenty of phone-calls from managers asking about one or two of the lads who aren’t currently in the starting XI.

“But they are all really important players for me. The 20-odd senior players we have ALL have significant importance.

“We are only a few league games into the season and, for as much as we have a full group to choose from, over the course of the campaign there will be injuries and suspensions.

“We will need everyone who is here at the moment to ensure we have a strong enough group.”

Lewis O'Donnell, pictured, is currently on loan at Queen of the South.
Lewis O’Donnell, pictured, is currently on loan at Queen of the South. Image: SNS

‘Very positive’ Ryan Strain scan

The return of Ryan Strain will further enhance Goodwin’s options in the coming months, with a pivotal scan last week offering a “very positive” prognosis for the summer signing.

Strain, 27, suffered a torn hamstring in his second appearance for United against Stenhousemuir in the Premier Sports Cup in July. He subsequently underwent surgery.

And the latest update from his specialist will allow the Australia international to step up the recovery process – potentially joining in with non-contact work alongside his teammates within a fortnight.

Ryan Strain is all smiles ahead of his Dundee United bow.
Ryan Strain, pictured, will be ‘like a new signing’. Image: SNS

“The scan was very positive,” revealed Goodwin. “The muscle is healing exactly as we would have hoped, and we are now able to step up his rehabilitation programme.

“We can take the reins off Ryan a bit and really open him up.

“I’d like to think that over the next two-to-three weeks we can get him in with the group and doing some non-contact stuff. Then possibility in the build-up to the November international break, we could get him involved and fit for selection.”

Goodwin, whose side visit Kilmarnock on Saturday, added: “Those scans midway through the recovery are so important to reassure the player that everything is on track and healing as the surgeon would like.

“I’ve had instances at previous clubs where sometimes the feedback is NOT as positive. It can be a nervy moment for the player.

“It’ll be like having a new signing when he’s back.”

More from Dundee United

Jim Goodwin hopes his side come out the blocks positively at Rugby Park
Are Dundee United sluggish starters? 'It hasn’t been by design'
2
Kyle Vassell celebrates as Dundee United head for the Championship
From 'Asghar Out' to relegation reality: How Dundee United v Kilmarnock clashes defined Tangerines’…
Dundee United's Glenn Middleton continues to graft in a bid to earn his big opportunity
EXCLUSIVE: Glenn Middleton opens up on lack of Dundee United action as determined winger…
'As low as I've felt': Dundee United boss Jim Goodwin
Jim Goodwin has 'something to think about' after Dundee United substitutes impact
Motherwell's Lennon Miller celebrates his stoppage time winner over Dundee United. Image: Shutterstock
Premier Sports may axe in-house club TV coverage after commentator cheers Dundee United's cup…
6
Dundee United B faced Dundee B in the Reserve Cup. Image: Dundee United.
Host of Dundee and Dundee United stars in 'Wee Derby' action as Scott Fraser…
United fans celebrate the Motherwell equaliser and broadcaster Alistair Heather.
Outrage as Dundee United fans' bus raided by police leaving TV host without house…
19
'Twa Teams, One Street' kicked off the new season in a shiny new set with Jim Spence joining host Tom Duthie alongside George Cran and Alan Temple. Image: Kim Cessford/DCT
'Twa Teams, One Street' nominated for top podcast gong at 2024 Football Content Awards
Dundee United defender Will Ferry makes a thundering clearing header against Motherwell
Will Ferry pinpoints where Dundee United must improve after dramatic Motherwell defeat
Dundee United's Louis Moult's celebration after scoring against Motherwell
4 Dundee United talking points: Counting the cost of cup exit and the case…

Conversation