Ryan Strain latest injury timeline revealed as Dundee United ace makes ‘great progress’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee United

Ryan Strain latest injury timeline revealed as Dundee United ace makes ‘great progress’

Strain was snapped back on the grass last week.

Ryan Strain is one of six new faces at Tannadice
Ryan Strain is one of 13 summer signings at Tannadice. Image: SNS
By Alan Temple

Ryan Strain is on course for a November comeback as the Dundee United wing-back continues to make “great progress” following surgery on a torn hamstring.

Strain, 27, suffered the serious injury in just his second appearance after joining the Tangerines from St Mirren, slumping to the turf in agony during a Premier Sports Cup clash against Stenhousemuir in July.

He swiftly went under the knife to repair the damage.

And United fans were heartened last week when Strain was photographed at their St Andrew’s training base undertaking some light running.

While it is likely to be a couple of months before Strain is playing competitive football once more, boss Jim Goodwin confirmed that the summer signing’s rehabilitation programme is going well.

A distraught Ryan Strain on the Tannadice turf.
A distraught Ryan Strain on the Tannadice turf. Image: SNS

“Ryan is doing a bit of running and we are hopeful that within six to eight weeks we’ll get a glimpse of him being involved,” said Goodwin.

He had serious surgery to his hamstring so it’s not something we can rush. We’ve got to make sure the muscle heals properly and ensure there is good strength within it.

“He’s getting the best of care with the medical team. We have spoken to consultants and specialists, and they are all very satisfied with the progress he has made.”

Goodwin: Strain is in a good place

Another key milestone will come within the next fortnight when Strain travels for another scan to analyse his progress.

Barring any set-backs, that could see him given the go-ahead to step up his recovery.

Jim Goodwin is all smiles at Dundee United
Goodwin, pictured, can’t wait to have Strain back. Image: SNS

“Ryan will probably go for another scan in a couple of weeks to make sure everything is still on track and the muscle is repairing properly,” he continued.

“Then, once we get the green light, we’ll be able to push him a bit more and work towards getting the fitness levels to where they need to be – getting that sharpness. Then we can think about getting him back involved.

“But he is making great progress and is in a really good place, mentally. He’s a bubbly character, is well liked in the dressing room and we are trying to keep him as involved and integrated as possible.

“We recognise how important Ryan will be when he is back.”  

More from Dundee United

Holt, right, receives some conciliatory words from boss Jim Goodwin
Why huge Kevin Holt Rangers call was understandable – even if Dundee United midfield…
Eddie Thompson Stand at Dundee United'd Tannadice Park Ground.
Dundee United and police respond to fan fury over Rangers supporters' buses arrangement
2
Dundee United captain Ross Docherty, pictured, was arguably Dundee United's star man after climbing from the bench against Rangers
LEE WILKIE: Ross Docherty impact needed for Dundee United amid Rangers frustration
Jon Daly's short time in charge at Dundalk has been incredibly stressful. Image: Shutterstock
Ex-Dundee United star and former Raith Rovers trio facing uncertain future as top-flight Irish…
Stuart Armstrong, left, and Ryan Gauld celebrate the former's strike
Watch Stuart Armstrong and Ryan Gauld combine in style for ex-Dundee United hero’s first…
Dundee United's Ross Graham had an opportunity to level against Rangers
5 Dundee United talking points: Ross Docherty in statement performance despite Rangers defeat –…
Dundee United boss Jim Goodwin encourages his side against Rangers.
Jim Goodwin identifies key Dundee United frustration as Rangers end unbeaten run
Kristijan Trapanovski has been a hit with the Arabs.
Kristijan Trapanovski: Scoring for Dundee United at Tannadice felt better than playing in Champions…
Sean Dillion and John Holt launching the Sportli initiative at Tannadice. Image: Sportli
Dundee United fans can pay £30 for 'virtual' piece of Tannadice pitch - but…
12
Dundee United fans at the recent Dundee derby
Dundee United fan power lauded as Jim Goodwin demands no fear against Rangers
4

Conversation