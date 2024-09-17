Ryan Strain latest injury timeline revealed as Dundee United ace makes ‘great progress’

Ryan Strain is on course for a November comeback as the Dundee United wing-back continues to make “great progress” following surgery on a torn hamstring.

Strain, 27, suffered the serious injury in just his second appearance after joining the Tangerines from St Mirren, slumping to the turf in agony during a Premier Sports Cup clash against Stenhousemuir in July.

He swiftly went under the knife to repair the damage.

And United fans were heartened last week when Strain was photographed at their St Andrew’s training base undertaking some light running.

While it is likely to be a couple of months before Strain is playing competitive football once more, boss Jim Goodwin confirmed that the summer signing’s rehabilitation programme is going well.

“Ryan is doing a bit of running and we are hopeful that within six to eight weeks we’ll get a glimpse of him being involved,” said Goodwin.

“He had serious surgery to his hamstring so it’s not something we can rush. We’ve got to make sure the muscle heals properly and ensure there is good strength within it.

“He’s getting the best of care with the medical team. We have spoken to consultants and specialists, and they are all very satisfied with the progress he has made.”

Goodwin: Strain is in a good place

Another key milestone will come within the next fortnight when Strain travels for another scan to analyse his progress.

Barring any set-backs, that could see him given the go-ahead to step up his recovery.

“Ryan will probably go for another scan in a couple of weeks to make sure everything is still on track and the muscle is repairing properly,” he continued.

“Then, once we get the green light, we’ll be able to push him a bit more and work towards getting the fitness levels to where they need to be – getting that sharpness. Then we can think about getting him back involved.

“But he is making great progress and is in a really good place, mentally. He’s a bubbly character, is well liked in the dressing room and we are trying to keep him as involved and integrated as possible.

“We recognise how important Ryan will be when he is back.”