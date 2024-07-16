Jim Goodwin admits Ryan Strain injury ‘takes gloss’ off Dundee United win as Tannadice boss faces nervous wait

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Sport Football Dundee United

Jim Goodwin admits Ryan Strain injury ‘takes gloss’ off Dundee United win as Tannadice boss faces nervous wait

United got their first points on the board in Premier Sports Cup Group B.

Dundee United players surround the stricken Ryan Strain
Dundee United players surround the stricken Ryan Strain. Image: Richard Wiseman / Dundee United
By Alan Temple

Jim Goodwin concedes that the sight of Ryan Strain leaving the Tannadice turf on a stretcher put a dampener on Dundee United’s comfortable 3-0 win over Stenhousemuir.

United were much improved following their 2-0 defeat against Falkirk on Saturday, with Goodwin describing the display as “night and day” compared to their opening day Premier Sports Cup flop.

Louis Moult and Declan Gallagher found the net in the first half, both teed up by Kristijan Trapanovski, and the Macedonian winger completed the scoring after the break.

However, the evening was marred by Strain being carried from the field after slumping to the turf with no-one around him. A nervous wait is now in store.

Ryan Strain of Dundee United leaves the field on a stretcher
Strain leaves the field on a stretcher. Image: SNS

“That (injury) was a major disappointment but it’s too soon to say the extent of the injury at the moment,” said Goodwin. “We just need to wait and see how it settles overnight and get it scanned; probably tomorrow (Wednesday).

“We’ll have a clearer picture of what it looks like after that – but the whole thing about pre-season is to get through injury-free, especially to key players, so that’s a major disappointment.

“But fingers crossed it’s nothing serious.

“It is muscle related. It looks like Ryan’s hamstring, so it’s not related to his injury last season. That was groin surgery and he’s fully recovered from that. He is a fit boy and had a good break.

“He’s been flying in pre-season, and it takes the gloss off the performance to be honest.”

Macedonian magic

Deploying an up-tempo approach that was sorely lacking in their 2-0 defeat at Falkirk on Saturday night, United almost claimed the lead with 50 seconds on the clock.

David Babunski, pictured, was excellent on his United bow.
David Babunski, pictured, was excellent on his United bow. Image: SNS

Trapanovski unleashed a ferocious, dipping drive after skipping past two Stenny challenges but Darren Jamieson made a sensational fingertip save to keep the scores level.

Moult fizzed a free-kick over the bar and David Babunski – excellent in the engine room mere hours after the arrival of the North Macedonia international was confirmed – fired a couple of shots narrowly wide of target.

Jamieson then made another super stop to deny Strain his maiden United goal following a sweeping passing move.

But United finally grabbed the breakthrough their dominance merited when Trapanovski showcased his dancing feet on the flank before clipping a wonderful delivery to the back post, powered home by Moult.

Dundee United's Declan Gallagher converts his first United goal
Declan Gallagher converts his first United goal. Image: SNS

The tricky wide-man notched his second assist of the evening when his in-swinging corner-kick found Gallagher, whose sweeping left-footed finish was unerring from close-range; his first competitive goal for United.

Strain concern

Having provided for his teammates in the first period, Trapanovski got his own name on the scoresheet just three minutes after the break, converting a sumptuous Strain delivery following a Kai Fotheringham flick.

Kristijan Trapanovski bundles home his maiden goal for Dundee United
Trapanovski bundles home his maiden goal for the club, capping a wonderful showing. Image: SNS

Goodwin added: “The supporters certainly liked what they saw. Trapanovski is an exciting one. He’s direct, positive and it’s not easy to find wide players now who are so attack-minded.”

However, the withdrawal of Strain cast a shadow over the remainder of the proceedings.

Fotheringham was denied by a point-blank Jamieson save, before substitute Owen Stirton rattled the cross-bar with an instinctive drive. Glenn Middleton was also thwarted by the busy Stenny stopper.

Goodwin added: “We are still a work in progress and players are getting used to each other. But that was a million miles better than Saturday, as anyone who watched that game would know. It was night and day.

“We won’t get carried away but that was far more of what we would expect from ourselves.”

Conversation