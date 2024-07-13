Ryan Strain welcomes ‘advice’ from ex-Dundee United ace as Tannadice new boy reveals Euro dream

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ryan Strain welcomes ‘advice’ from ex-Dundee United ace as Tannadice new boy reveals Euro dream

Strain is an Australia teammate of former Tannadice flyer Aziz Behich.

Ryan Strain is all smiles ahead of his Dundee United bow.
Ryan Strain is all smiles ahead of his Dundee United bow. Image: SNS
By Alan Temple

Ryan Strain grew accustomed to jetting out for international duty with former Dundee United ace Aziz Behich.

Now he is aiming to fly high with the Tangerines.

Strain has expressed his appreciation for the “advice” proffered by Australia teammate Behich, who was a rare silver lining during the club’s miserable descent to the Championship in 2022/23.

As well as notching four goals and four assists in 36 outings, Behich even earned United a healthy sell-on fee when he subsequently made a switch from Melbourne City to Al-Nassr in February – ensuring he is fondly remembered at Tannadice.

Now, Strain will seek to follow in his footsteps.

Australia stalwart Aziz Behich in full flow for his national side
Australia stalwart Aziz Behich in full flow for his national side. Image: Shutterstock.

“I am good mates with Aziz (Behich),” said the flying wing-back. “He was at United at the same time as I was at St Mirren.

“For international duty, he’d fly from Edinburgh, and I’d fly from Glasgow. But we used to meet in Dubai and do the final leg together. I spoke to him about the club, and he only had positive things to say about it.

“Aziz had a good impact here; he’s a good player and it was good to get a bit of advice from him.”

Ryan Strain challenges Manchester United starlet Alejandro Garnacho
Strain challenges Manchester United starlet Alejandro Garnacho. Image: Shutterstock.

Time for a change

Strain’s switch to Tayside raised a few eyebrows in Paisley, with the ex-Aston Villa kid rejecting a deal with Europe-bound St Mirren to tackle the Premiership with newly promoted United.

However, he firmly believes the Tangerines have the quality to mount their own assault on continental qualification.

Dundee United new boy Ryan Strain celebrates St Mirren's emphatic win over Dundee at Dens Park towards the tail end of last season.
United new boy Ryan Strain celebrates St Mirren’s emphatic win over Dundee at Dens Park towards the tail end of last season. Image: SNS

“I just felt like I needed a change,” added Strain, addressing his Buddies exit. “St Mirren offered me a new contract, but I just felt it was the right time to have a change.

“Dundee United are a massive club and when the manager (Jim Goodwin) spoke to me, he spoke about how they’re on the rise.

“I feel we can do good things here and push for the things St Mirren achieved. We can push for top six, the top four and Europe, that’s what we SHOULD be doing at a club like this.

“We have the players to go high in the league, and there’s no reason we can’t be pushing in those European spots.”

Dundee United's Ryan Strain in Australia action against England
Strain in Australia action against England. Image: Shutterstock.

He added: “I don’t have anything bad to say about St Mirren, I had a great two years there and my grandad played there so it meant a lot for me to play there too. But things move on.”

Strain: We ALL wanted Dundee Premiership opener

Strain is set to make his competitive debut for the Terrors when they face Falkirk in this afternoon’s Premier Sports Cup curtain raiser.

Goodwin described Group B as the toughest section in the competition, given it contains the winners of the Championship, League One, League Two and the Highland League from last season – an unprecedented collection.

Ayr United, whose recruitment hints at real push for promotion this term, make up the group.

Dundee United player Ryan Strain meets the media at St Andrews
Strain meets the media at St Andrews. Image: SNS

We want to get the season off on a positive note now the competitive games are starting,” continued Strain. “Everyone is desperate to play and be pushing for places in the team.”

And to further focus the minds, United are seeking to secure progression and build momentum ahead of a Premiership opener against city rivals Dundee on August 3.

He added: “We can’t wait for the derby when it comes, I think the whole city is looking forward to it. It’s a great way to start the season and, when we heard that’s what the fixture was going to be, everyone was buzzing.

“We were all hoping for that game! So it was good to get it.”

