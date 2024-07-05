EXCLUSIVE: Why Ryan Strain pain was Dundee United gain as Tangerines gear up for Welsh test

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee United

EXCLUSIVE: Why Ryan Strain pain was Dundee United gain as Tangerines gear up for Welsh test

Watt reckons Strain was destined for the English Championship before injury struck.

Ryan Strain in Dundee United colours
Strain in Dundee United colours. Image: Dundee United FC.
By Alan Temple

Tony Watt reckons Ryan Strain’s January pain was Dundee United’s gain after the Tangerines completed an impressive swoop for the Australia international.

Strain, 27, enjoyed a hugely successful two-year stint with St Mirren prior to his arrival at Tannadice, becoming a mainstay at wing-back and contributing five goals and 10 assists in 64 appearances for the Buddies.

Watt witnessed his new teammate’s ability during a loan spell in Paisely during the second half of the 2022/23 season – and has no doubt that Strain’s form had put him on the fast-track to the English Championship.

However, the former Maccabi Haifa and Aston Villa man suffered a serious groin injury in December 2023, ensuring he was on the treatment table for three months – and robing him of the opportunity to further impress watching suitors.

Strain returned for the final six games of the Premiership campaign and, after opting to seek a new challenge, chose to pen a three-year contract with United ahead of interest both north and south of the border.

Ryan Strain taking in his new surroundings.
Strain taking in his new surroundings. Image: Dundee United FC

“I know Strainer (Ryan Strain) really well,” Watt told Courier Sport. 

“I think, without sounding weird about it, we’ve been lucky that he got injured in January because he was definitely going to get an English Championship team snapping him up,”

“So, hopefully we can keep him for a couple of years and really push on and be where we want to be.

“He knows how to use the ball and knows how to play football – he’s an international player for a reason.

“I still think we’ve got a bit to go – the gaffer knows that – but I think when we get our squad together then we have the real makings of a good squad.

Dundee United man Tony Watt in full flow at Glebe Park.
Tony Watt and Strain were teammates at St Mirren. Image: SNS

“If we can add a couple more then that’ll be brilliant.”

United gearing up for Welsh test

Meanwhile, United will conclude their pre-season camp in Cheshire with a friendly against Welsh Premier League runners-up Connah’s Quay Nomads on Saturday afternoon.

With the Welsh outfit gearing up for a Europa League qualifier against NK Bravo of Slovenia next week, the bounce match is seen as a decent test for Jim Goodwin’s men ahead of their own Premier Sports Cup opener at Falkirk next Saturday.

United have already posted two victories in their warm-up games to date, defeating Brechin City and Annan Athletic.

More from Dundee United

Scott Allan has signed up for a new challenge in Fife
Scott Allan lands new club as former Dundee United and Dee ace takes first…
Dundee United boss Jim Goodwin is enjoying his summer recruitment work at Tannadice. Image: Craig Foy/SNS
Jim Goodwin reveals Zoom calls with signing targets as Dundee United boss explains 'take…
10
Vicko Sevelj in action for Dundee United
EXCLUSIVE: How Vicko Sevelj earned ‘Javier Zanetti’ moniker as former boss reveals failed transfer…
4
New Dundee United man Vicko Sevelj at the Tangerines' St Andrews training base
Vicko Sevelj reveals how Ukraine war wrecked Russia move as Dundee United star targets…
2
New Dunfermline Athletic F.C. signing David Wotherspoon.
David Wotherspoon sets out goals for Dunfermline and Canada as ex-St Johnstone and Dundee…
Marc McNulty, Luke Bolton, Florent Hoti and Jeando Fuchs were among United's 2020/21 signings ahead of their Premiership return
Where are 6 signings from Dundee United’s last promotion signing spree?
Dundee United recruit Kristijan Trapanovski (left) has designs on starring for his country, just like Aberdeen's Bojan Miovski (right)
Dundee United's Kristijan Trapanovski can follow Bojan Miovski from Premiership stardom to international stage,…
Ryan Gauld celebrates one of his nine goals this season
Ryan Gauld to rub shoulders with Messi, Suarez and Busquets as former Dundee United…
10
Archie Meekison during his time at Dundee United
Archie Meekison lands new club after Dundee United departure and promises 'arrogance'
Dundee United goalkeeper Jack Walton holds up a scarf at Tannadice Park
Jack Walton on Premiership clean sheets target, 'thriving' off derby atmosphere and ensuring Dundee…

Conversation