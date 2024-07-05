EXCLUSIVE: Why Ryan Strain pain was Dundee United gain as Tangerines gear up for Welsh test

Tony Watt reckons Ryan Strain’s January pain was Dundee United’s gain after the Tangerines completed an impressive swoop for the Australia international.

Strain, 27, enjoyed a hugely successful two-year stint with St Mirren prior to his arrival at Tannadice, becoming a mainstay at wing-back and contributing five goals and 10 assists in 64 appearances for the Buddies.

Watt witnessed his new teammate’s ability during a loan spell in Paisely during the second half of the 2022/23 season – and has no doubt that Strain’s form had put him on the fast-track to the English Championship.

However, the former Maccabi Haifa and Aston Villa man suffered a serious groin injury in December 2023, ensuring he was on the treatment table for three months – and robing him of the opportunity to further impress watching suitors.

Strain returned for the final six games of the Premiership campaign and, after opting to seek a new challenge, chose to pen a three-year contract with United ahead of interest both north and south of the border.

“I know Strainer (Ryan Strain) really well,” Watt told Courier Sport.

“I think, without sounding weird about it, we’ve been lucky that he got injured in January because he was definitely going to get an English Championship team snapping him up,”

“So, hopefully we can keep him for a couple of years and really push on and be where we want to be.

“He knows how to use the ball and knows how to play football – he’s an international player for a reason.

“I still think we’ve got a bit to go – the gaffer knows that – but I think when we get our squad together then we have the real makings of a good squad.

“If we can add a couple more then that’ll be brilliant.”

United gearing up for Welsh test

Meanwhile, United will conclude their pre-season camp in Cheshire with a friendly against Welsh Premier League runners-up Connah’s Quay Nomads on Saturday afternoon.

With the Welsh outfit gearing up for a Europa League qualifier against NK Bravo of Slovenia next week, the bounce match is seen as a decent test for Jim Goodwin’s men ahead of their own Premier Sports Cup opener at Falkirk next Saturday.

United have already posted two victories in their warm-up games to date, defeating Brechin City and Annan Athletic.