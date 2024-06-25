Jim Goodwin: Dundee United beat Premiership rivals to Ryan Strain signature

Jim Goodwin has revealed that Dundee United fought off Scottish Premiership competition for ex-St Mirren star Ryan Strain.

The Australia international was a free agent after calling time on his two-year stint with the Buddies.

Strain, 27, had suitors north and south of the border – however, the Tangerines managed to tempt him to Tannadice.

And Goodwin reckons the combination of ambition and stature sealed the deal for United.

Former Aston Villa, Adelaide United and Maccabi Haifa man Strain will report for pre-season next week following an extended break, having been on Australia duty in recent weeks.

“Ryan is a player I have admired for a number of seasons now,” said the United gaffer.

“He has done great for St Mirren in the Scottish Premiership and helped them get top-six finishes.

“He fancied a change and I’m delighted he chose to give Dundee United his commitment for the next couple of seasons.

“Ryan is a great addition who will enhance the squad.

“He did have one or two options down south – and another couple of options in Scotland – but I think he recognises that we are an ambitious club.

“We have a great history and facilities, and the lure of the supporters and playing at Tannadice, I think, is what got it over the line.

“I’m really looking forward to getting him back in.”

Goodwin addresses formation change

Meanwhile, Goodwin addressed United’s change of shape for their first pre-season outing.

The Tangerines’ recruitment this summer has hinted towards a switch to a back-three, with Strain and Will Ferry far more comfortable as wing-backs than orthodox full-backs.

Similarly, Vicko Sevelj is a ball-playing centre-half who is happy to step out of defence.

And United indeed lined up with a fluid 3-4-3 shape against Brechin City on Saturday, cruising to a 2-0 victory over the Highland League side, with Goodwin confirming that strategy is “something we are looking at”.

He added: “We are looking at a lot of different systems and different personnel in positions. In the modern-day game, I think you need to be flexible as a team.

“We will play against a lot of different formations this season from week-to-week, and we need to be able to adapt to that and get our best players in the team.

“That’ll give us the best chance to win games. We will be flexible, we’ll adapt and, by the time we get to the competitive games, hopefully we’ve bedded down those defensive and offensive principles.”