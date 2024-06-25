Jim Goodwin: Dundee United beat Premiership rivals to Ryan Strain signature

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee United

Jim Goodwin: Dundee United beat Premiership rivals to Ryan Strain signature

Goodwin has confirmed that United fought off interest from clubs in Scotland, as well as England, for the Australia international.

Ryan Strain in action for Australia against England
Strain in action for Australia against England. Image: Shutterstock.
By Alan Temple

Jim Goodwin has revealed that Dundee United fought off Scottish Premiership competition for ex-St Mirren star Ryan Strain.

The Australia international was a free agent after calling time on his two-year stint with the Buddies.

Strain, 27, had suitors north and south of the border – however, the Tangerines managed to tempt him to Tannadice.

And Goodwin reckons the combination of ambition and stature sealed the deal for United.

Former Aston Villa, Adelaide United and Maccabi Haifa man Strain will report for pre-season next week following an extended break, having been on Australia duty in recent weeks.

Ryan Strain during his time with St Mirren.
Strain was a firm favourite with St Mirren. Image: Shutterstock.

“Ryan is a player I have admired for a number of seasons now,” said the United gaffer.

“He has done great for St Mirren in the Scottish Premiership and helped them get top-six finishes.

“He fancied a change and I’m delighted he chose to give Dundee United his commitment for the next couple of seasons.

“Ryan is a great addition who will enhance the squad.

“He did have one or two options down south – and another couple of options in Scotland – but I think he recognises that we are an ambitious club.

“We have a great history and facilities, and the lure of the supporters and playing at Tannadice, I think, is what got it over the line.

“I’m really looking forward to getting him back in.”

Goodwin addresses formation change

Meanwhile, Goodwin addressed United’s change of shape for their first pre-season outing.

The Tangerines’ recruitment this summer has hinted towards a switch to a back-three, with Strain and Will Ferry far more comfortable as wing-backs than orthodox full-backs.

Similarly, Vicko Sevelj is a ball-playing centre-half who is happy to step out of defence.

And United indeed lined up with a fluid 3-4-3 shape against Brechin City on Saturday, cruising to a 2-0 victory over the Highland League side, with Goodwin confirming that strategy is “something we are looking at”.

Jim Goodwin salutes around 1,000 travelling fans at Glebe Park
Jim Goodwin salutes around 1,000 travelling fans at Glebe Park. Image: SNS

He added: “We are looking at a lot of different systems and different personnel in positions. In the modern-day game, I think you need to be flexible as a team.

“We will play against a lot of different formations this season from week-to-week, and we need to be able to adapt to that and get our best players in the team.

“That’ll give us the best chance to win games. We will be flexible, we’ll adapt and, by the time we get to the competitive games, hopefully we’ve bedded down those defensive and offensive principles.”

More from Dundee United

Kieran Freeman celebrates scoring for Dundee United against Hibs.
Kieran Freeman snapped up by Raith Rovers as former Dundee United man seals Scotland…
Dundee United manager Jim Goodwin
LEE WILKIE: Jim Goodwin chasing Dundee United's ideal summer scenario - and I'm all…
Dundee United manager Jim Goodwin
Kristijan Trapanovski to Dundee United transfer timeline laid out by Jim Goodwin
Dundee United fans got their first glimpse of Will Ferry on Saturday.
Will Ferry: From Albufeira to Angus after Dundee United pals’ pleas
Jim Goodwin salutes around 1,000 travelling fans at Glebe Park
Jim Goodwin delivers Dundee United transfer update and Kevin Holt prognosis after nasty head…
24
Will Ferry, right, in action for Dundee United
4 Dundee United talking points: How did new boys fare in Brechin City outing?
Ryan Strain has signed for Dundee United. Image: SNS
Jim Goodwin hails 'coup' as Dundee United snap up Australian internationalist and ex-St Mirren…
8
Tony Docherty, Jim Goodwin and Craig Levein, each standing on the touchline
JIM SPENCE: Dundee, United and St Johnstone looking to refresh squads with thriftiness in…
Summer signing WIll Ferry shows off Dundee United's new kit. Image: Dundee United FC
New Dundee United kit: 6 best photos as Tangerines stars show off fresh look…
2
Mathew Cudjoe meets Dundee United fans at Tannadice
Mathew Cudjoe says emotional farewell to Dundee United fans as Ghanaian gears up for…

Conversation