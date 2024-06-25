LEE WILKIE: Transfer business is moving at Dundee – why the early signs are encouraging at Dens Park

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
LEE WILKIE: Transfer business is moving at Dundee – why the early signs are encouraging at Dens Park

The Dark Blues made three signings to add to Tony Docherty's squad.

Tony Docherty
Dundee boss Tony Docherty is out to improve his squad. Image: Shutterstock
By Lee Wilkie

It had been oh so quiet on the Dundee front for so long.

Suddenly, though, things burst into life at the end of last week.

We all know how the close season goes.

There aren’t any games and very little really happens.

But as time wears on fans want to see some action – and that means signings.

So there was a fair bit of relief around the club when the first name dropped on Friday.

And then the excitement built and built as two more followed.

Jon McCracken.
Jon McCracken has been backed to play his way into Scotland contention after penning a permanent deal with Dundee. Image: Rob Casey/SNS

It’s good for manager Tony Docherty – you want signings in nice and early in pre-season so you can get as much work into them as possible.

Of course, though, they have to be the right players so it is a fine balance to meet.

Last season Docherty showed his ability in the transfer market.

Encouraging

His first three signings are encouraging this time around, too.

We already know the quality Jon McCracken has – he showed plenty of it last season.

He’s a good age for a goalkeeper and is only going to get better.

Docherty this week talked him up as a future Scotland international.

Not too long ago that would sound far-fetched.

Craig Gordon
Craig Gordon missed out on the Scotland squad for the Euros this summer. Image: Shutterstock

Now, though, the door is open for a goalkeeper to push his way in with the likes of Craig Gordon and David Marshall no longer around. There is competition but step on from last season and McCracken will have a chance.

That’s only good news for Dundee if he’s chasing a Scotland spot.

Clark Robertson is an interesting one.

He’s been away from the Scottish game for a long time now so we haven’t seen much of him in recent seasons.

But being a former U/21 international speaks to his quality and, at 30-years-old, he has experience to add to the centre of defence.

Clark Robertson signed for Dundee on Friday. Image: David Young
Clark Robertson signed for Dundee on Friday. Image: David Young

It feels like a good fit.

Then there’s the young striker Seb Palmer-Houlden from Bristol City on loan.

He’s a young striker with a decent record already.

Every loan deal for a young player depends on a lot of factors but the deal, on the face of it, looks positive.

Key positions

So we’ve seen three additions in really key positions.

That’s what really stands out to me in the early summer business done already.

You’ve got a goalkeeper with proven ability at Dundee.

A centre-back with plenty of experience and a good age.

And a young striker who has already shown he can score goals at senior level down south.

A lot to like so far.

Ashcroft

Lee Ashcroft has said goodbye to Dundee. Image: David Young/Shutterstock

Heading out this week is centre-back Lee Ashcroft.

He’s been a brilliant servant to the club but the move makes sense for all involved.

If he’s not going to get much first-team action then it’s only right he gets the opportunity to go play first-team football.

If his destination is Partick Thistle then the Jags will be getting a very good defender for Championship level.

Things are moving at Dens and early signs are good.

Conversation