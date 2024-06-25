LEE WILKIE: Transfer business is moving at Dundee – why the early signs are encouraging at Dens Park

It had been oh so quiet on the Dundee front for so long.

Suddenly, though, things burst into life at the end of last week.

We all know how the close season goes.

There aren’t any games and very little really happens.

But as time wears on fans want to see some action – and that means signings.

So there was a fair bit of relief around the club when the first name dropped on Friday.

And then the excitement built and built as two more followed.

It’s good for manager Tony Docherty – you want signings in nice and early in pre-season so you can get as much work into them as possible.

Of course, though, they have to be the right players so it is a fine balance to meet.

Last season Docherty showed his ability in the transfer market.

Encouraging

His first three signings are encouraging this time around, too.

We already know the quality Jon McCracken has – he showed plenty of it last season.

He’s a good age for a goalkeeper and is only going to get better.

Docherty this week talked him up as a future Scotland international.

Not too long ago that would sound far-fetched.

Now, though, the door is open for a goalkeeper to push his way in with the likes of Craig Gordon and David Marshall no longer around. There is competition but step on from last season and McCracken will have a chance.

That’s only good news for Dundee if he’s chasing a Scotland spot.

Clark Robertson is an interesting one.

He’s been away from the Scottish game for a long time now so we haven’t seen much of him in recent seasons.

But being a former U/21 international speaks to his quality and, at 30-years-old, he has experience to add to the centre of defence.

It feels like a good fit.

Then there’s the young striker Seb Palmer-Houlden from Bristol City on loan.

He’s a young striker with a decent record already.

Every loan deal for a young player depends on a lot of factors but the deal, on the face of it, looks positive.

Key positions

So we’ve seen three additions in really key positions.

That’s what really stands out to me in the early summer business done already.

You’ve got a goalkeeper with proven ability at Dundee.

A centre-back with plenty of experience and a good age.

And a young striker who has already shown he can score goals at senior level down south.

A lot to like so far.

Ashcroft

Heading out this week is centre-back Lee Ashcroft.

He’s been a brilliant servant to the club but the move makes sense for all involved.

If he’s not going to get much first-team action then it’s only right he gets the opportunity to go play first-team football.

If his destination is Partick Thistle then the Jags will be getting a very good defender for Championship level.

Things are moving at Dens and early signs are good.