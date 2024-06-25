Dundee man jailed for Arbroath bar robbery

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee man jailed for Arbroath bar robbery

David Hill, jailed earlier this month after blowing up a car in Lochee, was given more prison time for the robbery.

By Ciaran Shanks
St Thomas Bar in Arbroath.
The robbery happened at St Thomas Bar on James Street, Arbroath.

A shocked Angus bar worker was robbed by a punter who made off with her purse and £700 from the till.

David Hill was clutching a glass when he ordered the woman to hand over the cash at St Thomas Bar on James Street, Arbroath.

The rampant offender later bit a police officer who tried to arrest him.

Hill has now been handed further time in prison after he was locked up earlier this month for blowing up a BMW in Dundee during an apparent botched hotwire attempt.

Robbery after rugby

Dundee Sheriff Court was told how Hill, 31, and a female were in the bar along with three other patrons.

After a rugby match had finished at around 6.30pm, the other three people left with only the barmaid, Hill and his companion remaining.

The court heard how the woman put on her coat and walked to the corridor behind the bar, towards the toilets.

Things took a sinister turn when Hill went to the bar to order two more drinks and then entered the bar serving area through the opening on the left side.

Fiscal depute Christine Allan said: “(The bar worker) assumed the accused was putting rubbish into the bin, although he continued walking towards her.

“Raising an empty glass in his right hand, he shouted ‘open the till, open the till or I’ll put this over your head’.

“The witness was fearful and in shock and said for the accused to wait a minute as she had to put the code into the till for it to open.”

After the drawer opened, she immediately pushed past Hill and escaped in the direction of Arbroath police office.

Thee Fab Pub, Arbroath
The worker sought help at Thee Fab Pub, Arbroath. Image: Google

However, the path was blocked so she ran to the nearby Thee Fab Pub nearby, where police were contacted.

The bar worker and others from Thee Fab Bar returned to St Thomas Bar but Hill had fled.

Police assault

A number of police officers attended and the woman realised her purse, which contained cards and keys, had been taken.

Hill was immediately identified by police following a review of CCTV footage.

Ms Allan revealed he was traced at a flat on Sidney Street in the early hours of the morning.

He resisted arrest and tried to headbutt PC Nadine Anderson before biting her finger.

Police HQ Dundee
Hill bit a police officer at HQ in Dundee. Image: DC Thomson

After being cautioned and charged at police headquarters in Dundee, Hill replied: “I’ll hold my hands up”.

Hill, formerly of Adamson Court in Dundee but now a prisoner of HMP Perth, pled guilty to robbing the barmaid of £700 and a purse after presenting a glass at her and threatening her with violence on March 9 this year.

He assaulted the police officer the following day.

Sheriff Lindsay Foulis imposed a 30-month sentence on Hill for the robbery, backdating the sentence to March 11 when he was taken into custody.

Earlier this month, Hill was sentenced to 18 months in prison for causing thousands of pounds worth of damage to the cars in Lochee in 2022.

