Dundee man jailed for Arbroath bar robbery

A shocked Angus bar worker was robbed by a punter who made off with her purse and £700 from the till.

David Hill was clutching a glass when he ordered the woman to hand over the cash at St Thomas Bar on James Street, Arbroath.

The rampant offender later bit a police officer who tried to arrest him.

Hill has now been handed further time in prison after he was locked up earlier this month for blowing up a BMW in Dundee during an apparent botched hotwire attempt.

Robbery after rugby

Dundee Sheriff Court was told how Hill, 31, and a female were in the bar along with three other patrons.

After a rugby match had finished at around 6.30pm, the other three people left with only the barmaid, Hill and his companion remaining.

The court heard how the woman put on her coat and walked to the corridor behind the bar, towards the toilets.

Things took a sinister turn when Hill went to the bar to order two more drinks and then entered the bar serving area through the opening on the left side.

Fiscal depute Christine Allan said: “(The bar worker) assumed the accused was putting rubbish into the bin, although he continued walking towards her.

“Raising an empty glass in his right hand, he shouted ‘open the till, open the till or I’ll put this over your head’.

“The witness was fearful and in shock and said for the accused to wait a minute as she had to put the code into the till for it to open.”

After the drawer opened, she immediately pushed past Hill and escaped in the direction of Arbroath police office.

However, the path was blocked so she ran to the nearby Thee Fab Pub nearby, where police were contacted.

The bar worker and others from Thee Fab Bar returned to St Thomas Bar but Hill had fled.

Police assault

A number of police officers attended and the woman realised her purse, which contained cards and keys, had been taken.

Hill was immediately identified by police following a review of CCTV footage.

Ms Allan revealed he was traced at a flat on Sidney Street in the early hours of the morning.

He resisted arrest and tried to headbutt PC Nadine Anderson before biting her finger.

After being cautioned and charged at police headquarters in Dundee, Hill replied: “I’ll hold my hands up”.

Hill, formerly of Adamson Court in Dundee but now a prisoner of HMP Perth, pled guilty to robbing the barmaid of £700 and a purse after presenting a glass at her and threatening her with violence on March 9 this year.

He assaulted the police officer the following day.

Sheriff Lindsay Foulis imposed a 30-month sentence on Hill for the robbery, backdating the sentence to March 11 when he was taken into custody.

Earlier this month, Hill was sentenced to 18 months in prison for causing thousands of pounds worth of damage to the cars in Lochee in 2022.

