News Courts

Dundee man jailed after blowing up BMW in Lochee, destroying 3 cars

David Hill caused the devastating destruction in February 2022 and told a witness, "I didn't mean it".

By Ciaran Shanks
Burnt out BMW in Lochee
The burnt out cars in Lochee, Dundee. James Simpson/ DC Thomson.

A Dundee man has been jailed after blowing up a BMW in Lochee, destroying two other vehicles in the process.

Hapless, soot-covered crook David Hills told a witness, “I didn’t mean it” after the dramatic incident near High Street in February 2022.

The BMW 320, a Ford Fiesta and a Toyota Aygo were all written-off due to the damage caused by Hill in an apparent botched hotwire attempt.

Sheriff Paul Brown ordered Hill to serve 18 months in prison.

He was also made subject to a nine-month supervised release order.

Dundee Sheriff Court heard how the incident took place at the car park near the British Heart Foundation store off Burnside Street.

Hill was spotted sitting in the driver’s seat of the BMW, which he did not own, by a witness who believed he was committing a crime.

Man arrested in connection with Lochee car fire.

Fiscal depute Joanne Ritchie said: “The accused was sat in the driver’s seat of the BMW and seen to be tampering with wires.

“The witness contacted police after believing the car was being broken into.

“Another witness saw him walking away after the car exploded.

“The accused said ‘I didn’t mean it’.

“Other cars caught fire and the accused was seen running away.”

Hill, 31, was noted to have suffered a burn to his face and was covered in soot.

He denied deliberately setting fire to the cars.

Police at the scene of the car fire in Lochee
Police at the scene of the car fire.

Firefighters attended and extinguished the blaze but it could not be determined how the fire started.

The owner of the BMW said it had been bought a few weeks prior to its destruction and was valued at £1,500.

The other two vehicles were said to have been worth £2,500 combined.

Repeat offender Hill, formerly of Adamson Court but on remand at HMP Perth, previously pled guilty to culpably and recklessly setting fire to the cars on February 8 2022.

He returned to the dock for sentencing following the preparation of social work reports.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.

