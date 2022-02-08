Dundee car park sealed off after fire damages three vehicles

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Dundee car park sealed off after fire damages three vehicles

By James Simpson
February 8 2022, 3.20pm Updated: February 8 2022, 3.31pm

A Dundee car park was sealed off on Tuesday after three vehicles were damaged in a deliberate fire.

Emergency crews rushed to Burnside Street in Lochee just after 6am following reports that a vehicle was alight.

Two other cars sitting nearby were affected by the blaze, which police say is being treated as “wilful”.

The private car park –  which is just off High Street and is shared between the British Heart Foundation (BHF) shop and residents – was sealed off for several hours while forensics officers surveyed the scene.

A forensics officer taking pictures of the damaged vehicles.

It comes just 48 hours after Police Scotland launched an investigation into a deliberate car fire in Fintry, though there is no suggestion the incidents are linked.

People living near the Lochee car park say one of the cars was “well alight” before the flames spread to the others.

One man said: “I can’t say I’m particularly surprised by what’s gone on here.

“There are always vehicles getting damaged in one way or another in that car park.

Bangs coming from cars during fire

“The police have been here all morning, they arrived just before the fire service.

“It looks like the fire started in the middle car, which was well alight, before spreading to the others.

“There were a few small bangs coming from the cars and sparking from the electrics.

“The police came to my door at around 8.30am and asked if I’d heard anything.”

The car park was closed for several hours.

One woman visiting shops on High Street saw forensics officers at the scene.

She said: “That’s all I’ve seen in the news these days is car fires.

“The officer was standing quite near to the public footpath and then I saw the woman taking the pictures.

“All the cars look quite badly damaged – particularly the middle one.

“I’m thankful it wasn’t worse.”

The car park is shared between residents and the British Heart Foundation shop.

Jane Flannery, senior regional director at BHF, confirmed no staff vehicles had been affected and the shop was not damaged.

She added: “Our Lochee shop is open as usual and we look forward to seeing customers throughout the day.”

A spokeswoman for Police Scotland said: “An investigation has been launched after a vehicle caught fire.

“Two other vehicles were damaged during the incident and the matter is being treated as wilful.

“Inquiries are ongoing.”

Boy, 13, and two others charged over Dundee city centre fire

