Dundee car park sealed off after fire damages three vehicles

A Dundee car park was sealed off on Tuesday after three vehicles were damaged in a deliberate fire.

Emergency crews rushed to Burnside Street in Lochee just after 6am following reports that a vehicle was alight.

Two other cars sitting nearby were affected by the blaze, which police say is being treated as “wilful”.

The private car park – which is just off High Street and is shared between the British Heart Foundation (BHF) shop and residents – was sealed off for several hours while forensics officers surveyed the scene.

It comes just 48 hours after Police Scotland launched an investigation into a deliberate car fire in Fintry, though there is no suggestion the incidents are linked.

People living near the Lochee car park say one of the cars was “well alight” before the flames spread to the others.

One man said: “I can’t say I’m particularly surprised by what’s gone on here.

“There are always vehicles getting damaged in one way or another in that car park.

Bangs coming from cars during fire

“The police have been here all morning, they arrived just before the fire service.

“It looks like the fire started in the middle car, which was well alight, before spreading to the others.

“There were a few small bangs coming from the cars and sparking from the electrics.

“The police came to my door at around 8.30am and asked if I’d heard anything.”

One woman visiting shops on High Street saw forensics officers at the scene.

She said: “That’s all I’ve seen in the news these days is car fires.

“The officer was standing quite near to the public footpath and then I saw the woman taking the pictures.

“All the cars look quite badly damaged – particularly the middle one.

“I’m thankful it wasn’t worse.”

Jane Flannery, senior regional director at BHF, confirmed no staff vehicles had been affected and the shop was not damaged.

She added: “Our Lochee shop is open as usual and we look forward to seeing customers throughout the day.”

A spokeswoman for Police Scotland said: “An investigation has been launched after a vehicle caught fire.

“Two other vehicles were damaged during the incident and the matter is being treated as wilful.

“Inquiries are ongoing.”