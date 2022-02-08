MARIE PENMAN: Speaking out about David Goodwillie cost me my job

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Comment

MARIE PENMAN: Speaking out about David Goodwillie cost me my job

By Marie Penman
February 8 2022, 3.32pm
Marie Penman worked for the Raith Rovers Community Foundation, but she was also a lifelong supporter, whose father-in-law David Penman, played for the Kirkcaldy club.
Marie Penman worked for the Raith Rovers Community Foundation, but she was also a lifelong supporter, whose father-in-law David Penman, played for the Kirkcaldy club.

In hindsight, I accept that anger is possibly not the best emotion to be ruled by when making major life decisions.

But when I resigned from my job last week – a job I genuinely loved – I was so angry, I felt I had no other option.

My job was with Raith Rovers Community Foundation.

It’s the charity attached to the football club that last Monday night announced the signing of David Goodwillie, a man branded a rapist in a civil court.

As a long-time campaigner for women’s rights, as a feminist, but most importantly, as the mother of a daughter, the idea that my football team thought this signing was a good move filled me with an instant and unstoppable rage.

I knew I had to resign from my job, a role I’d taken on only three weeks previously, which involved me delivering a programme in employability skills for out-of-work youngsters in Fife.

My position had become untenable.

The classes I would be teaching were to be held in a room at Stark’s Park, just yards from where the first team trained four days a week.

A decision made for all the wrong reasons

Raith Rovers is a Championship team currently trying to win promotion to the Premiership.

Those in charge knew they needed to end a run of seven draws and get back to winning ways.

David Goodwillie, captain of lower league side Clyde and a proven goal-scorer, was apparently the answer to their problems.

How wrong they were.

But why did it take the withdrawal of their main sponsor, the resignation of several staff, the decision by the women’s team to remove the Raith Rovers name and badge from their strips and near universal criticism to make them see that signing a rapist was a bad idea?

How could it ever be a good one?

Ashamed of Raith Rovers for the first time in my life

I’ve followed football all my life and have watched the highs and lows of Raith Rovers over the years.

My father-in-law David played for the club in the 1960s.

I was at Ibrox for the incredible cup defeat of Celtic in 1994.

And I was in Germany less than a year later to take the photo of that famous half-time scoreboard against Bayern Munich.

A photo from Raith Rovers’ historic goal against Bayern Munich on the wall in Marie’s home.

But I’ve also watched my team suffer crushing defeats and relegation.

I know it’s only football. But this team has made me feel joy, despair, excitement, disbelief and passion.

Until last week, it had never made me feel ashamed.

To imagine that the chance of a few extra goals was good enough reason to bring in David Goodwillie was a monumental error in judgement by the Rovers board.

And it was made worse by a follow-up statement released on Tuesday that effectively claimed Goodwillie’s past was irrelevant.

Another souvenir: the moment when Marie’s daughter met Roary, the Raith Rovers mascot, on her first birthday.

The message this sent out – to the world, because the story was picked up by media outlets across Europe and the US – was that violence against women wasn’t that big a deal.

That past transgressions can be overlooked, as long as the offender is good at his job.

Goodwillie’s victim continues to be punished

Meanwhile the victim in this case, Denise Clair, continues to be fair game on social media, where she is called a liar, a gold-digger and far worse.

All because she had the guts to stand up for herself.

Some defend Goodwillie and say he was never convicted of rape – because he was found liable in a civil court.

Denise Clair took David Goodwillie to a civil court, where a judge found he raped her in 2011. Photo: Andrew Cawley.

I would recommend they read the full testimony from that case.

It’s thousands of words long and goes into shocking, painful detail about what happened.

Denise Clair was caught on CCTV cameras falling in the street.

She was unable to stand and wearing no shoes.

But she was led away by Goodwillie and his co-accused, David Robertson, who assured concerned bouncers they were her friends and would make sure she got home safely.

They didn’t.

Instead, the next morning, she woke up naked, alone and in pain, in an unknown flat miles from her home.

David Goodwillie watched the club’s game against Queen of the South after his transfer was announced.

The manager and every member of the Raith Rovers board should have been made to read this testimony in full before even thinking about signing the man they tried to welcome to the ‘Raith Rovers family’.

I paid the price of speaking out

Of course, this decision has now been reversed, and David Goodwillie will never play for Raith Rovers.

Instead they’ll have to pay out his contract, which will put the club under severe financial strain.

And unfortunately, it doesn’t look like I will be getting my job back.

My employers at the Raith Rovers Community Foundation weren’t happy about my comments on social media.

Marie’s father-in-law David Penman, seated second from right, played for Raith Rovers in the 1960s.

Which is sad for me. But if nobody speaks out, this deep-rooted misogyny and disrespect of women will simply continue into the next generation.

I don’t want any other woman to go through the pain and life-destroying consequences of rape.

But I know it will keep happening.

And that makes me nervous every time my teenage daughter gets dressed up for a night on the town.

So yes, I was angry when I quit my job.

And now?

I’m bloody furious. Shouldn’t we all be?

