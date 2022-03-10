David Goodwillie remains on loan at Clyde as Raith Rovers talks continue

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
David Goodwillie remains on loan at Clyde as Raith Rovers talks continue

By Alan Temple
March 10 2022, 12.25pm Updated: March 10 2022, 12.40pm
Goodwillie was club captain at Clyde prior to joining Raith
David Goodwillie remains on loan at Clyde despite the Bully Wee announcing their intention to ‘terminate’ the deal last week.

Goodwillie, branded a rapist by a civil court judge in 2017, re-joined the League 1 club from Raith Rovers on February 28.

The move sparked a ferocious backlash, including the entire playing squad and general manager of Clyde’s women’s team severing ties with the club in protest.

North Lanarkshire Council (NLC) — the owners of Clyde’s home ground — prohibited Goodwillie from entering the premises and declared that they will not continue their lease agreement when it expires at the end of next season.

David Goodwillie during his time at Clyde.
All of which prompted Clyde to announce they were ‘in the process of terminating the loan agreement with Raith Rovers for David Goodwillie’.

However, one week later, Goodwillie remains a Clyde player.

There is no break clause in the agreement, meaning all three parties must be amenable to ripping up the contract. That is yet to happen. 

There has been no change in Goodwillie’s registration status with the Scottish FA from when his move to Clyde was processed, meaning, as it stands, he remains their player until June.

High-level talks have taken place between legal representatives of the respective clubs and will continue as they seek to find a resolution.

Errors and apologies

Goodwillie was Clyde captain prior to the contentious move to Kirkcaldy, scoring 109 goals over five years.

David Goodwillie’s signing by Raith Rovers in January prompted a furious backlash

Raith paid a fee in the region of £50,000 for his services on January 31.

But widespread anger, condemnation and a swathe of resignations forced Raith into a swift U-turn.

Chairman John Sim confirmed that Goodwillie would not play for the club and stated ‘we will enter into discussions with the player regarding his contractual position’.

Manager John McGlynn later apologised for his part in the signing.

Goodwillie remains contracted to Raith Rovers until May 2024.

