David Goodwillie remains on loan at Clyde as Raith Rovers talks continue

David Goodwillie remains on loan at Clyde despite the Bully Wee announcing their intention to ‘terminate’ the deal last week.

Goodwillie, branded a rapist by a civil court judge in 2017, re-joined the League 1 club from Raith Rovers on February 28.

The move sparked a ferocious backlash, including the entire playing squad and general manager of Clyde’s women’s team severing ties with the club in protest.

North Lanarkshire Council (NLC) — the owners of Clyde’s home ground — prohibited Goodwillie from entering the premises and declared that they will not continue their lease agreement when it expires at the end of next season.

All of which prompted Clyde to announce they were ‘in the process of terminating the loan agreement with Raith Rovers for David Goodwillie’.

However, one week later, Goodwillie remains a Clyde player.

There is no break clause in the agreement, meaning all three parties must be amenable to ripping up the contract. That is yet to happen.

There has been no change in Goodwillie’s registration status with the Scottish FA from when his move to Clyde was processed, meaning, as it stands, he remains their player until June.

High-level talks have taken place between legal representatives of the respective clubs and will continue as they seek to find a resolution.

Errors and apologies

Goodwillie was Clyde captain prior to the contentious move to Kirkcaldy, scoring 109 goals over five years.

Raith paid a fee in the region of £50,000 for his services on January 31.

But widespread anger, condemnation and a swathe of resignations forced Raith into a swift U-turn.

Chairman John Sim confirmed that Goodwillie would not play for the club and stated ‘we will enter into discussions with the player regarding his contractual position’.

Manager John McGlynn later apologised for his part in the signing.

Goodwillie remains contracted to Raith Rovers until May 2024.