Raith Rovers appoint Susan Simpson as director in wake of David Goodwillie debacle and declare: ‘Football has changed’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Football

Raith Rovers appoint Susan Simpson as director in wake of David Goodwillie debacle and declare: ‘Football has changed’

By Alan Temple
March 9 2022, 3.35pm Updated: March 9 2022, 6.24pm
Addition: Simpson
Addition: Simpson

Raith Rovers have made their first boardroom alteration in the aftermath of the David Goodwillie saga, appointing Susan Simpson as a new club director.

Simpson, a Human Resources professional, has previously worked for Marks & Spencers and Tesco Bank. She is currently employed by the Glasgow School of Art.

She also owns a yoga and fitness studio in Kirkcaldy and it is hoped her profile in the local community will help to build bridges following a tumultuous period at Stark’s Park.

Simpson joins chairman John Sim, vice-chairman Steven MacDonald, Tom Morgan and David Sinton on the Rovers board.

Karen Macartney serves as CEO but is not a director.

Raith Rovers chairman John Sim
Raith chairman John Sim

And, in a candid address, Rovers confessed that a fresh perspective was desperately required.

The statement read: “Football has changed over the years and we feel that Susan, with her HR and small business experience, is uniquely qualified to help the club adapt.

“The players and fans of today are very different from the era in which many of the current directors grew up.

“To survive, the club must change the way we develop and support all of the Raith Rovers family, whether that is players, club staff, volunteers, fans or the wider community.

“For this reason, we have also asked Susan to be the bridge between the football club and the Community Foundation.

“We really appreciate Susan accepting the challenge and know it is the responsibility of the board to assist her with the implementation of the changes that she will undoubtedly recommend.”

Supporter director election

Raith Rovers are also inviting applications for a new supporter director following the resignation of Andy Mill in the wake of Goodwillie’s arrival in January.

There have yet to be any departures from the board beyond Mill and Bill Clark; both of whom quit in protest.

Goodwillie, branded a rapist by a civil court judge in 2017, joined for a fee in the region of £50,000.

Widespread anger, condemnation and a swathe of resignations forced Raith into a swift U-turn and he was loaned out to Clyde. After enduring their own backlash, the Bully Wee are now attempting to annul that deal.

David Goodwillie: What happens next as Clyde attempt to ‘terminate’ Raith Rovers loan deal?

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]