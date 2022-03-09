Raith Rovers appoint Susan Simpson as director in wake of David Goodwillie debacle and declare: ‘Football has changed’

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Raith Rovers have made their first boardroom alteration in the aftermath of the David Goodwillie saga, appointing Susan Simpson as a new club director.

Simpson, a Human Resources professional, has previously worked for Marks & Spencers and Tesco Bank. She is currently employed by the Glasgow School of Art.

She also owns a yoga and fitness studio in Kirkcaldy and it is hoped her profile in the local community will help to build bridges following a tumultuous period at Stark’s Park.

Simpson joins chairman John Sim, vice-chairman Steven MacDonald, Tom Morgan and David Sinton on the Rovers board.

Karen Macartney serves as CEO but is not a director.

And, in a candid address, Rovers confessed that a fresh perspective was desperately required.

The statement read: “Football has changed over the years and we feel that Susan, with her HR and small business experience, is uniquely qualified to help the club adapt.

“The players and fans of today are very different from the era in which many of the current directors grew up.

“To survive, the club must change the way we develop and support all of the Raith Rovers family, whether that is players, club staff, volunteers, fans or the wider community.

“For this reason, we have also asked Susan to be the bridge between the football club and the Community Foundation.

“We really appreciate Susan accepting the challenge and know it is the responsibility of the board to assist her with the implementation of the changes that she will undoubtedly recommend.”

Supporter director election

Raith Rovers are also inviting applications for a new supporter director following the resignation of Andy Mill in the wake of Goodwillie’s arrival in January.

There have yet to be any departures from the board beyond Mill and Bill Clark; both of whom quit in protest.

Goodwillie, branded a rapist by a civil court judge in 2017, joined for a fee in the region of £50,000.

Widespread anger, condemnation and a swathe of resignations forced Raith into a swift U-turn and he was loaned out to Clyde. After enduring their own backlash, the Bully Wee are now attempting to annul that deal.