Raith Rovers release David Goodwillie from contract ‘with immediate effect’

David Goodwillie has left Raith Rovers.

The striker’s signing by the Kirkcaldy club caused a huge backlash, with multiple resignations, political criticism and the splintering off of Raith’s women’s team.

Goodwillie was branded a rapist in a civil court in 2017.

The 33-year-old was handed a two-and-a-half year deal by Rovers in January after signing from Clyde.

But days later former chairman John Sim – who was replaced as club chief in April – apologised for the move and indicated Goodwillie’s contract would be ripped up.

Now, eight months later, an agreement has finally been reached cementing Goodwillie’s departure from Stark’s Park.

The striker did not make a single appearance for Rovers.

A statement on Raith’s website read: “The club can confirm that David Goodwillie has been released from his contract with immediate effect. The club will make no further comment.”

