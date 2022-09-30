Raith Rovers release David Goodwillie from contract ‘with immediate effect’ By Craig Cairns September 30 2022, 11.57am Updated: September 30 2022, 5.29pm 0 David Goodwillie signed for Raith Rovers in January. [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up David Goodwillie has left Raith Rovers. The striker’s signing by the Kirkcaldy club caused a huge backlash, with multiple resignations, political criticism and the splintering off of Raith’s women’s team. Goodwillie was branded a rapist in a civil court in 2017. The 33-year-old was handed a two-and-a-half year deal by Rovers in January after signing from Clyde. But days later former chairman John Sim – who was replaced as club chief in April – apologised for the move and indicated Goodwillie’s contract would be ripped up. Now, eight months later, an agreement has finally been reached cementing Goodwillie’s departure from Stark’s Park. The striker did not make a single appearance for Rovers. A statement on Raith’s website read: “The club can confirm that David Goodwillie has been released from his contract with immediate effect. The club will make no further comment.” More to follow. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from Football Forfar Athletic re-sign veteran on loan from FC Edinburgh Dunfermline add Rangers and Motherwell loanees for League 1 assault Dunfermline's Aaron Comrie reveals James McPake instils 'non-negotiable' standards which 'have paid off' Ian Campbell insists Arbroath ready to pull themselves up table after giving Championship rivals… Montrose boss Stewart Petrie praises depth of squad ahead of 'big week' CRAIG CAIRNS: David Goodwillie is gone from Raith Rovers - but where is explanation… David Goodwillie to Raith Rovers: The inside story of money, motive and misjudgement behind… Raith Rovers' Quinn Coulson on positives from Cowdenbeath loan and aims for this season James McPake reveals extent of Kevin O'Hara injury and gives updates on two other… James McPake 'hopeful' of Dunfermline loan ahead of deadline after going for 'a number… Most Read 1 Dundee United sporting director Tony Asghar embroiled in ‘unfair dismissal’ claim 2 Arbroath predator followed woman home from Pie Bob’s and sexually assaulted her 3 Fallen trees block roads and railways as rain and wind hit Tayside and Fife 4 Forfar teen who had seizure on bus thanks quick-thinking driver and passengers 5 Charity set up in memory of much-loved Tayside teenager to provide free musical instruments 6 LINDSAY BRUCE: Domestic violence is a story I learned in childhood – I’m tired… 7 Dunfermline add Rangers and Motherwell loanees for League 1 assault 8 Fife knifeman jailed for stabbing dock worker to death over girlfriend hug ‘beef’ 9 Gold Star awarded to Robert Healey in recognition of his achievements at Monifieth High… 10 Dundee woman reveals shock leukaemia diagnosis – and says it won’t stop her dancing 4 More from The Courier Signing Dundee United star Glenn Middleton for 3rd time wasn’t option for St Johnstone,… Forfar Athletic re-sign veteran on loan from FC Edinburgh EXCLUSIVE: Tayside Tory MSP blasts 'indefensible' Liz Truss budget Dunfermline add Rangers and Motherwell loanees for League 1 assault Perth duo hail 'fantastic experience' at Futsal World Championships Dunfermline's Aaron Comrie reveals James McPake instils 'non-negotiable' standards which 'have paid off' Editor's Picks Dundee United sporting director Tony Asghar embroiled in ‘unfair dismissal’ claim LINDSAY BRUCE: Domestic violence is a story I learned in childhood – I’m tired of children fearing the big bad wolf ‘Unbelievable’ £300k Dundee golf driving range to replace storm-damaged facility Fife visit for Ukrainian MP who armed herself against Russia with AK-47 Listen: Stooshie podcast – Future of Scottish ‘slavery’ fund, and Liz Truss’s nightmare start Urgent search for Bulgarian rescue puppy missing four days after move to Dundee Heartless housebreaker stole 80-year-old widow’s watch in ‘devastating’ Kinross raids Waitrose arrives in Fife for first time as food hall opens at Dunfermline garden centre Glenrothes dad who offered to pay ‘schoolgirl’ £10 for nude images banned from being alone with his own children Forfar teen who had seizure on bus thanks quick-thinking driver and passengers