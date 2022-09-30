Save on bills with energy efficient windows and doors

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Does your home have single glazing or older double-glazed windows? Do you know that those allow heat to escape from your home, causing you to pay higher energy bills?

The solution? Replace them with energy efficient windows and doors, like those made of uPVC.

What is uPVC?

uPVC is short for unplasticised polyvinyl chloride. It’s been a popular material for industrial use for about 50 years.

7 benefits of uPVC windows and doors

Increasingly, uPVC has also become widely used for residential homes because of several reasons:

1. uPVC is affordable and lightweight.

2. Windows and doors made from uPVC are effective insulators and are thermally efficient. They minimise heat loss by absorbing heat from the sun while helping homeowners reduce their carbon footprint.

3. uPVC is durable and has strong resistance to chemicals, oxidation from water as well as sunlight. It’s built to last so you can benefit from a consistently efficient performance.

4. The material requires low maintenance, only needing to be occasionally wiped with a damp cloth to prevent grime from building up. It will not rot or warp, saving homeowners both time and money.

5. uPVC windows and doors provide homeowners safety and security with their multi-point locking system.

6. They reduce noise, keeping homes quiet and peaceful even if you live on a busy street.

7. New designs come in a range of colours and finishes that it would be easy to find a perfect match for both traditional and contemporary homes.

Where to get energy efficient windows and doors

Purchase energy efficient windows and doors from reputable shops to be sure about their quality. In east Scotland, you can buy them at Esk Glazing where they have been tested and certified by the British Fenestration Ratings Council (BFRC). They’ve also been approved by the Energy Saving Trust scheme.

Esk Glazing also provides a 15-year guarantee on select models. That’s the highest you’ll find in the region.

Esk Glazing can also install your windows and doors following the most up-to-date building regulations so you will surely add value to your property.

Learn more about how Esk Glazing can transform your home.