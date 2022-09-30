Save on bills with energy efficient windows and doors

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Partnership Home Business & Environment

Save on bills with energy efficient windows and doors

In partnership with Esk Glazing
September 30 2022, 12.05pm
hand opens window
Making sure you have the right kind of windows and doors can help you save on your energy bill.

Does your home have single glazing or older double-glazed windows? Do you know that those allow heat to escape from your home, causing you to pay higher energy bills?

The solution? Replace them with energy efficient windows and doors, like those made of uPVC.

What is uPVC?

uPVC is short for unplasticised polyvinyl chloride. It’s been a popular material for industrial use for about 50 years.

7 benefits of uPVC windows and doors

energy efficient doors on display at Esk Glazing's showroom
uPVC is a popular material for energy efficient windows and doors in residential homes.

Increasingly, uPVC has also become widely used for residential homes because of several reasons:

1. uPVC is affordable and lightweight.

2. Windows and doors made from uPVC are effective insulators and are thermally efficient. They minimise heat loss by absorbing heat from the sun while helping homeowners reduce their carbon footprint.

3. uPVC is durable and has strong resistance to chemicals, oxidation from water as well as sunlight. It’s built to last so you can benefit from a consistently efficient performance.

energy efficient windows and doors on display at Esk Glazing's showroom
Energy efficient windows and doors made of uPVC are available at highly competitive prices.

4. The material requires low maintenance, only needing to be occasionally wiped with a damp cloth to prevent grime from building up. It will not rot or warp, saving homeowners both time and money.

5. uPVC windows and doors provide homeowners safety and security with their multi-point locking system.

6. They reduce noise, keeping homes quiet and peaceful even if you live on a busy street.

7. New designs come in a range of colours and finishes that it would be easy to find a perfect match for both traditional and contemporary homes.

Where to get energy efficient windows and doors

energy efficient windows on display at Esk Glazing's showroom
New designs mean uPVC windows and doors can fit into any style of home.

Purchase energy efficient windows and doors from reputable shops to be sure about their quality. In east Scotland, you can buy them at Esk Glazing where they have been tested and certified by the British Fenestration Ratings Council (BFRC). They’ve also been approved by the Energy Saving Trust scheme.

Esk Glazing also provides a 15-year guarantee on select models. That’s the highest you’ll find in the region.

Esk Glazing can also install your windows and doors following the most up-to-date building regulations so you will surely add value to your property.

Learn more about how Esk Glazing can transform your home.

[[brand_name]] logo

[[title]]

[[text]]

[[button_text]]

More from Business & Environment

Kumar's curry club
Perthshire chef Praveen Kumar launches £150K Crowdfunder to scale-up Indian ready meals business
ABP Perth
Perth abattoir leaked emissions equal to 41,892,750 Big Macs
Post Thumbnail
Accountant's advice for farmers: spend time in the office, not just the fields
Steven Coutts, founder of What The Fork.
Where2: Fife firm What The Fork reveals new food delivery service
Karen Murray from McLaren's Bakery.
Cost of living crisis hits Tayside and Fife bakers as some electricity bills tally…
Tayside Garage Door creates beautiful bespoke garage doors with matching side doors.
Which garage door is right for you?
The Feuars' Hall in Letham and village founder 'Honest' George Dempster. Pic: Graham Brown/DCT Media.
'Secret society' claims around 217-year-old Feuars' committee dividing Letham villagers
Steve from Dream Doors Dundee helps with your kitchen renovation on a budget.
Bring new life to your kitchen
Albany Keith, new owner of FIKA Dundee.
Young entrepreneur to reopen popular city cafe FIKA Dundee this week
A photo of caterers at University of St Andrews
Job hunting? Exciting roles now available at University of St Andrews

Most Read

1
Dundee United sporting director Tony Asghar, left, and former employee Gordon Grady, right.
Dundee United sporting director Tony Asghar embroiled in ‘unfair dismissal’ claim
2
Stephen Willocks.
Arbroath predator followed woman home from Pie Bob’s and sexually assaulted her
3
The fallen tree on the B935 between Bridge of Earn and Forgandenny.
Fallen trees block roads and railways as rain and wind hit Tayside and Fife
4
Alishya is back at home recovering. Picture: Paul Reid.
Forfar teen who had seizure on bus thanks quick-thinking driver and passengers
5
Zoe Matheson.
Charity set up in memory of much-loved Tayside teenager to provide free musical instruments
6
A young Lindsay Bruce and a copy of the Little Red Riding Hood book
LINDSAY BRUCE: Domestic violence is a story I learned in childhood – I’m tired…
7
Kane Ritchie-Holser (let) and Robbie Mahon has signed on loan for the Pars.
Dunfermline add Rangers and Motherwell loanees for League 1 assault
8
Mark Hacon-Deavin was stabbed to death in Glenrothes.
Fife knifeman jailed for stabbing dock worker to death over girlfriend hug ‘beef’
9
To go with story by Sheanne Mulholland. Robert Healey has been awarded a courier gold star for his personal achievements and journey at Monifieth High School Picture shows; Robert Healey. Dundee. Supplied by DC Thomson Date; 21/09/2022
Gold Star awarded to Robert Healey in recognition of his achievements at Monifieth High…
10
Emma struggled with the idea of losing her hair.
Dundee woman reveals shock leukaemia diagnosis – and says it won’t stop her dancing
4

More from The Courier

Glenn Middleton was a Scottish Cup final star with St Johnstone.
Signing Dundee United star Glenn Middleton for 3rd time wasn’t option for St Johnstone,…
Mark Docherty tussles with Lyndon Dykes, then of Livingston, in his last spell at Forfar.
Forfar Athletic re-sign veteran on loan from FC Edinburgh
Conservative MSP Maurice Golden.
EXCLUSIVE: Tayside Tory MSP blasts 'indefensible' Liz Truss budget
Kane Ritchie-Holser (let) and Robbie Mahon has signed on loan for the Pars.
Dunfermline add Rangers and Motherwell loanees for League 1 assault
To go with story by Sarah Williamson. To go with piece on two Perthshire teen's participation in IFA World Championships Picture shows; Jack Keast with the under 17s 3rd place trophy and Sam Currie with the under 21s 2nd place trophy from the IFA World Championships.. N/A. Supplied by Gordon Currie. Date; Unknown
Perth duo hail 'fantastic experience' at Futsal World Championships
Aaron Comrie has played at right-back and centre-back this season.
Dunfermline's Aaron Comrie reveals James McPake instils 'non-negotiable' standards which 'have paid off'

Editor's Picks