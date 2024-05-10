Dell confirms data breach affecting customer personal details

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dell confirms data breach affecting customer personal details

By Press Association
Computing giant Dell has confirmed it is investigating a data breach (Niall Carson/PA)
Computing giant Dell has confirmed it is investigating a data breach which the company says saw some personal information related to customers accessed.

The company did not confirm if the incident was caused by an inadvertent error or had been breached by hackers, but according to reports, an individual has tried to sell data they claim to have accessed in a breach of Dell via an online forum, claiming they accessed the details of 49 million people across several countries.

In a statement, the company said an “incident” involving a “Dell portal” had led to a database containing “limited types of customer information including name, physical address, and certain Dell hardware and order information” being exposed.

The computing firm said it “did not include financial or payment information, email address, telephone number or any highly sensitive customer data”, adding that it did not believe there was a “significant risk” to customers given the nature of the information involved – Dell said it was taking proactive steps to notify them.

A number of people have posted screenshots to social media of an email sent to them by the company confirming the incident.

“Dell Technologies has a cybersecurity program designed to limit risk to our environments, including those used by our customers and partners,” the US firm’s statement said.

“Our program includes prompt assessment and response to identified threats and risks. We recently identified an incident involving a Dell portal with access to a database containing limited types of customer information including name, physical address, and certain Dell hardware and order information.

“It did not include financial or payment information, email address, telephone number or any highly sensitive customer data.

“Upon discovering this incident, we promptly implemented our incident response procedures, applied containment measures, began investigating, and notified law enforcement. Our investigation is supported by external forensic specialists.

“We continue to monitor the situation and take steps to protect our customers’ information. Although we don’t believe there is significant risk to our customers given the type of information involved, we are taking proactive steps to notify them as appropriate.”

Stephen Crow, security director at cybersecurity firm ANS, said recent Dell customers should be alert to any suspicious messages they receive claiming to be Dell or another firm.

““An immediate priority for impacted Dell customers will be to be wary of communications around recent orders, as these could be fraudulent,” he said.

“Malicious actors may seek to gain more data through targeted attacks using the information stolen.

He added: “The data breach at Dell is a stark reminder that no organisation is completely immune from cyber threats, and that all forms of customer data requires stringent protection.

“Despite the absence of financial data, threat actors could potentially use the stolen information to launch phishing or malware attacks against consumers. They are likely to sell this data on the dark web as well, putting customers at even more risk.

“This incident serves as a call to action for companies to reassess their proactive cybersecurity strategies and incident response plans. Prevention is of course preferable, but should the worst happen, businesses need the ability to react quickly to contain the damage and minimise the impact on customers, no matter the type of data involved in a breach.”