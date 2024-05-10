Jaguar Land Rover achieves record-breaking sales as luxury car demand booms

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Business & Environment Business

Jaguar Land Rover achieves record-breaking sales as luxury car demand booms

By Press Association
Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) has achieved its highest ever yearly sales (JLR/PA)
Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) has achieved its highest ever yearly sales (JLR/PA)

Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) has achieved its highest ever yearly sales and its biggest profit in nearly a decade, as the luxury carmaker shrugs off any signs that budget-squeezed consumers have been reining in spending.

The company said it made £29 billion in revenues over the year to the end of March, more than a quarter higher than the previous year.

This was driven by record sales of its Range Rover vehicles, where its more expensive models start at around £100,000.

Around 133,000 vehicles had been ordered at the end of the financial year, three quarters of which were for Range Rover, Range Rover Sport and Defender models.

The group’s pre-tax profit hit £2.2 billion, the highest amount since 2015, it said.

Earnings were boosted by higher sales volumes as well as a reduction in material costs for the business, amid a wider easing of inflation across the UK.

JLR said it sold 20 bespoke Range Rover models for around £330,000 each (JLR/PA)

Its new electric Range Rover model has generated strong interest, with about 28,700 signing up to the waiting list since it opened in December.

The new models are being made at the firm’s factory in Solihull in the West Midlands.

The manufacturer said that about 950 electrification jobs were created in the latest year.

Meanwhile, Tata, the parent company of JLR, confirmed in February it was building a £4 billion battery factory in Bridgewater in Somerset.

It is set to create thousands of jobs in the region and boost the number of electric cars being built in the UK.

JLR also revealed it sold 20 versions of a bespoke version of its Range Rover SV, only available in the Middle East, for around £330,000 each.

Adrian Mardell, the group’s chief executive, said: “We are entering the next exciting phase of our Reimagine strategy which will see us bring to life our modern luxury electric vehicles and deliver an accompanying modern luxury experience for our clients, ensuring we continue to vigorously address the challenges we have encountered in 2024.”