Home News Angus & The Mearns

Crews tackle Angus forest fire as road closed and locals urged to avoid area

Firefighters could be at the scene for most of the day.

By Lindsey Hamilton
Post Thumbnail

Crews are tackling a forest fire in Angus with a main road in the area closed and locals urged to avoid the area.

The fire broke out at Montreathmont Forest, north of Friockheim, at 5.30am on Tuesday.

A Police Scotland statement said: “Our colleagues at Scottish Fire and Rescue Service are currently dealing with a fire within Montreathmont Forrest in Angus.

“As a result, the A933 is currently closed between the Friockheim junction and the crossroads linking the B9113 Forfar Road and A934 Montrose Road.

“Southbound traffic will need to divert via the B9113 or A934. Northbound traffic will need to divert via the A932 Forfar Road.

Montreathmont Forest fire: ‘Crews may be there for most of the day’

“The fire service have informed us they may be there for most of the day so please avoid the area.”

A fire service spokesperson said: “We got a call at 5.30am reporting a fire at Montreathmont Forest.

“We have three appliances at the scene – two from Brechin and a water carrier from Stonehaven.

“We remain at the scene.”

Montreathmont Forest, which is more than 700 hectares in size, is made up of mainly coniferous trees.

It is home to a host of wildlife including capercaillie, owls, buzzards and deer.

Our reporters are working to bring you the latest updates on this developing story.

Please check back later for more and follow The Courier on Facebook and online for breaking news.

