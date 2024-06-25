Anger as Dundee social club ‘left to rot by council’ after Storm Babet damage

Bosses at a Dundee social club have hit out at the council for leaving the building to “rot” after damage caused by Storm Babet.

Fairfield Sports and Social Club on Drumgeith Road has been out of use since the storm last October.

The building – owned by Dundee City Council – has since fallen into disrepair, with damp and mould covering the walls inside and parts of the ceiling collapsed.

Jim Sorrie, who heads up the committee that runs the club, says members are angry that no repairs have been carried out.

He said: “That’s been eight months from the flood on October 20.

“The club has deteriorated badly and Dundee City Council, the landlords, have done nothing at all inside the club.

“I stripped out the flooded contents myself.”

Jim says the social club is now without a home after “11 years of serving the community”.

He said: “The council has left the building to rot after Storm Babet.

“We have been desperately trying to get the council to carry out repairs but it has refused.

“We’re angry and disappointed but we have no option but to close the club completely – there is no future for it here.

“We have had to cancel many functions and events, upsetting a lot of people.”

Jim says the council has offered the use of other premises on Happyhillock Road but he claims they are not suitable for a social club.

The club started in 2013 when the committee took out a loan to start Fairfield from a shell.

Council ‘continues to liaise’ with Fairfield club over storm damage

Jim said: “We are still paying back that loan.

“In 2016, the council had to spend £150,000 reinstating the building after flooding at that time.

“I am told the estimate for repairs this time around is closer to £300,000 but the council refuses to sanction that.”

A Dundee City Council spokesperson said: “Council officers continue to liaise with the tenant to resolve outstanding matters related to flood damage at Fairfield Social Club.”