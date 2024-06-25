Anger as Dundee social club ‘left to rot by council’ after Storm Babet damage

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Anger as Dundee social club ‘left to rot by council’ after Storm Babet damage

Events and functions at Fairfield Sports and Social Club have been cancelled.

By Lindsey Hamilton
The damage caused to Fairfield Sports and Social Club in Dundee has been revealed. Image: Jim Sorrie
The damage caused to Fairfield Sports and Social Club in Dundee has been revealed. Image: Jim Sorrie

Bosses at a Dundee social club have hit out at the council for leaving the building to “rot” after damage caused by Storm Babet.

Fairfield Sports and Social Club on Drumgeith Road has been out of use since the storm last October.

The building – owned by Dundee City Council – has since fallen into disrepair, with damp and mould covering the walls inside and parts of the ceiling collapsed.

Jim Sorrie, who heads up the committee that runs the club, says members are angry that no repairs have been carried out.

Fairfield social club flood damage
Mould on the walls. Image: Jim Sorrie
Fairfield social club flood damage
The building needs extensive refurbishment. Image: Jim Sorrie
Fairfield social club flood damage
Damage at the club. Image: Jim Sorrie

He said: “That’s been eight months from the flood on October 20.

“The club has deteriorated badly and Dundee City Council, the landlords, have done nothing at all inside the club.

“I stripped out the flooded contents myself.”

Jim says the social club is now without a home after “11 years of serving the community”.

He said: “The council has left the building to rot after Storm Babet.

Fairfield social club flood damage
Jim Sorrie at the Fairfield centre. Image: Gareth Jennings DC Thomson
Storm Babet flooding at Fairfield Sports and social club
Fairfield Sports and Social Club surrounded by flood water. Image: Jim Sorrie

“We have been desperately trying to get the council to carry out repairs but it has refused.

“We’re angry and disappointed but we have no option but to close the club completely – there is no future for it here.

“We have had to cancel many functions and events, upsetting a lot of people.”

Jim says the council has offered the use of other premises on Happyhillock Road but he claims they are not suitable for a social club.

The club started in 2013 when the committee took out a loan to start Fairfield from a shell.

Council ‘continues to liaise’ with Fairfield club over storm damage

Jim said: “We are still paying back that loan.

“In 2016, the council had to spend £150,000 reinstating the building after flooding at that time.

“I am told the estimate for repairs this time around is closer to £300,000 but the council refuses to sanction that.”

A Dundee City Council spokesperson said: “Council officers continue to liaise with the tenant to resolve outstanding matters related to flood damage at Fairfield Social Club.”

