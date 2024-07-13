Leven coffee shop reopens under new management

A coffee shop in Leven has reopened under new management.

Oscars Coffee House, on the town’s High Street, closed in May after six years.

It has now been taken over by long-time colleagues Phill Corletto, 59, and Tracey Carrie, 57.

The pair have more than 25 years of experience in the hospitality industry, with Phill having previously worked at Glenrothes’ Albany Hotel as well as Victoria Hotel in Kirkcaldy and Thornton Golf Club.

Oscars Coffee House reopens ‘at the right time’ for Leven

Oscars reopened on Monday with a “great response” from locals, according to its new owners.

Phill says he believes the move has come “at the right time” after the new Levenmouth rail link was completed earlier this year.

He said: “With the new train station opening the high street needs more.

“There is a lot of work getting done to improve Leven so we have opened at the right time.

“We have had people from Edinburgh who have been on the train and visitors from abroad who are playing golf in Fife.

“We hope we have made the right step at the right time.

“The response we have got from people has been great and we just hope we continue to be well supported.”

Oscars closed earlier than planned in May due to “structural problems” in the building.

The former owners had originally announced the cafe would shut over “forever rising costs, roadworks and health-related issues”.

Phill and Tracey spent time cleaning the building up before reopening to the public.

Phill said: “It was just by luck, the previous owner closed it about two months ago and I was advised it was available.

“We decided to go ahead and open it back up.

“A lot of people have asked about it when they have passed us doing work and have said it is great to see it back open.

“We have had a great response.

“We have changed it a wee bit, the decor and things like that.

“We wanted to try to keep it the same but bring in our own ideas as well.

“We are doing sandwiches and toasties and are going to bring in baked potatoes and, of course, cakes and coffee.”