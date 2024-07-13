Leven coffee shop reopens under new management

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Fife

Leven coffee shop reopens under new management

Oscars Coffee House has been taken over by long-time colleagues Phill Corletto and Tracey Carrie.

By Ellidh Aitken
Phill and Tracey outside Oscars Coffee House in Leven. Image: Phill Corletto
A coffee shop in Leven has reopened under new management.

Oscars Coffee House, on the town’s High Street, closed in May after six years.

It has now been taken over by long-time colleagues Phill Corletto, 59, and Tracey Carrie, 57.

The pair have more than 25 years of experience in the hospitality industry, with Phill having previously worked at Glenrothes’ Albany Hotel as well as Victoria Hotel in Kirkcaldy and Thornton Golf Club.

Oscars Coffee House reopens ‘at the right time’ for Leven

Oscars reopened on Monday with a “great response” from locals, according to its new owners.

Phill says he believes the move has come “at the right time” after the new Levenmouth rail link was completed earlier this year.

He said: “With the new train station opening the high street needs more.

“There is a lot of work getting done to improve Leven so we have opened at the right time.

Oscars Coffee House. Image: Phill Corletto

“We have had people from Edinburgh who have been on the train and visitors from abroad who are playing golf in Fife.

“We hope we have made the right step at the right time.

“The response we have got from people has been great and we just hope we continue to be well supported.”

Oscars closed earlier than planned in May due to “structural problems” in the building.

The former owners had originally announced the cafe would shut over “forever rising costs, roadworks and health-related issues”.

Phill and Tracey spent time cleaning the building up before reopening to the public.

The coffee shop reopened on Monday. Image: Phill Corletto
Inside Oscars Coffee House. Image: Phill Corletto
Phill and Tracey spent time cleaning up the cafe. Image: Phill Corletto

Phill said: “It was just by luck, the previous owner closed it about two months ago and I was advised it was available.

“We decided to go ahead and open it back up.

“A lot of people have asked about it when they have passed us doing work and have said it is great to see it back open.

“We have had a great response.

“We have changed it a wee bit, the decor and things like that.

“We wanted to try to keep it the same but bring in our own ideas as well.

“We are doing sandwiches and toasties and are going to bring in baked potatoes and, of course, cakes and coffee.”

