Broughty Ferry cafe owner sets up family event to combat anti-social behaviour

A Broughty Ferry cafe owner is hoping that events on the beach will help combat anti-social behaviour over the summer.

Sergio Baretto, who owns Tico’s Deli on Gray Street, has organised Ferry Family Fun Days.

The first of the four days takes place from 12pm on Saturday.

Sergio said: “I came up with this idea a few months ago with the hopes of giving back to the community.

“My partner has two teenagers at home. One of the things they say is that there’s nothing to do when they’re off school.

“As we’ve seen over the last few years, there’s been a lot of anti-social behaviour in the area. We wanted to do something to help get the youngsters out the house, as well as having something positive in the town.”

The event, run in collaboration with Dundee charity Giving Back, offers free activities and refreshments for families.

Attendees of all ages can enjoy a range of activities including volleyball, footvolley, parachute games, rugby, CrossFit and football.

Giving back to the community

Sergio said: “It was quite hard to put it together on my own. I’ve known Pam from Giving Back for a few years now and brought it up in conversation and she was 100% on board with helping out.

“I couldn’t have done it without them. Giving Back are a new charity that’s hoping to do a lot of work for the area. They’re going to open a coffee shop in Dawson Park and will be doing a lot of community work.

“We hope to be running this every summer. The council has helped us with getting this done and have been great.

“It’s been a bit of hard work but it’s the first year. We’re so lucky to have so many people involved.

“The clubs who are coming to help out, the police, even people who have come into Tico’s and said they know someone who will help.

“It’s been great. It just shows how people in Dundee want to see things like this happen and they’re willing to help others out.

“A huge part of this is to give back. We hope we can help out a lot of people in the area.”

A Giving Back spokesperson said: “This event will not only bring families together but also highlights the spirit of collaboration among local businesses and groups.

“It’s wonderful to see our community thrive through such inclusive initiatives.”

The fun days arrive after Ferry councillor Craig Duncan revealed that parents have expressed “disappointment” over the lack of access to swimming pools during the holidays.