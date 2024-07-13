Broughty Ferry cafe owner sets up family event to combat anti-social behaviour

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Broughty Ferry cafe owner sets up family event to combat anti-social behaviour

Sergio Baretto has organised Ferry Family Fun Days, which starts at Broughty Ferry beach on Saturday.

By Ben MacDonald
Sergio Baretto has organised a new family fun day
Sergio Baretto has organised Ferry Family Fun Days to combat anti-social behaviour. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

A Broughty Ferry cafe owner is hoping that events on the beach will help combat anti-social behaviour over the summer.

Sergio Baretto, who owns Tico’s Deli on Gray Street, has organised Ferry Family Fun Days.

The first of the four days takes place from 12pm on Saturday.

Sergio said: “I came up with this idea a few months ago with the hopes of giving back to the community.

“My partner has two teenagers at home. One of the things they say is that there’s nothing to do when they’re off school.

“As we’ve seen over the last few years, there’s been a lot of anti-social behaviour in the area. We wanted to do something to help get the youngsters out the house, as well as having something positive in the town.”

The event, run in collaboration with Dundee charity Giving Back, offers free activities and refreshments for families.

Attendees of all ages can enjoy a range of activities including volleyball, footvolley, parachute games, rugby, CrossFit and football.

Giving back to the community

Sergio said: “It was quite hard to put it together on my own. I’ve known Pam from Giving Back for a few years now and brought it up in conversation and she was 100% on board with helping out.

“I couldn’t have done it without them. Giving Back are a new charity that’s hoping to do a lot of work for the area. They’re going to open a coffee shop in Dawson Park and will be doing a lot of community work.

“We hope to be running this every summer. The council has helped us with getting this done and have been great.

“It’s been a bit of hard work but it’s the first year. We’re so lucky to have so many people involved.

Sergio is hoping to run the fun days every year. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

“The clubs who are coming to help out, the police, even people who have come into Tico’s and said they know someone who will help.

“It’s been great. It just shows how people in Dundee want to see things like this happen and they’re willing to help others out.

“A huge part of this is to give back. We hope we can help out a lot of people in the area.”

A leaflet for the event. Image: Supplied

A Giving Back spokesperson said: “This event will not only bring families together but also highlights the spirit of collaboration among local businesses and groups.

“It’s wonderful to see our community thrive through such inclusive initiatives.”

The fun days arrive after Ferry councillor Craig Duncan revealed that parents have expressed “disappointment” over the lack of access to swimming pools during the holidays.

