Calls for ‘comprehensive review’ into Leisure and Culture Dundee as pools shut over summer

LACD says increased demand on the Olympia during the summer holidays means staffing has to be prioritised.

By Laura Devlin
Swimmers making use of the pool at Baldragon Academy. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
Swimmers making use of the pool at Baldragon Academy. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.

A “comprehensive review” of Leisure and Culture Dundee has been called for amid concerns over “empty and unused” swimming pools during the school holidays.

During the prolonged closure of the Olympia, additional swimming opportunities were provided at school pools throughout the holiday periods.

However these additional sessions, Leisure and Culture Dundee officials say, are now no longer feasible due to lack of available staffing – with priority given to the running the Olympia.

But Broughty Ferry councillor Craig Duncan said he and his Liberal Democrat colleagues have been contacted by parents expressing “disappointment” over the lack of access to swimming pools in the holidays.

Unused pools in Dundee schools ‘unforgivable waste’

“All our secondary schools currently have swimming pools with the exception of Morgan Academy” he said.

“There is a pretty good network of community swimming pools built at a multi-million-pound cost and it is ridiculous that they sit empty and unused for most of the time over the summer, when children are looking for leisure pursuits in their own local area.”

Councillor Craig Duncan.
Councillor Craig Duncan. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.

The Lib Dem group are now calling for a full review of what services Leisure and Culture Dundee have the “capacity” to deliver in the city.

Mr Duncan added: “The Liberal Democrat group is anxious to see a comprehensive review of Leisure and Culture Dundee to see how it can be better supported to provide more for the people of Dundee.

“Leaving swimming pools that cost a fortune to build empty over the summer holidays is little short of an unforgivable waste of public resources.”

A spokesperson for Leisure and Culture Dundee said: “We have put in place a range of opportunities to meet demand from young people to swim at venues across Dundee over the holidays.

Grove Pool at Leisureactive gym in Dundee.
Grove Academy pool. Image: Leisure and Culture Dundee

“This includes provision at Olympia, Lochee Leisure Centre and regular Teen Summer Pool Parties at Grove and Harris Swim & Sport Centres.

“We also have Sport & Splash Camps at St Paul’s and Rookie Lifeguard Camps at Olympia. In addition, our Active Schools team are also utilising community facilities for targeted activities.

“Anyone looking for fun activities to keep the kids active this summer can visit our website to find out more.”

LACD proposing cuts to services

Leisure and Culture Dundee has recently completed a public consultation on plans to close three city attractions in bid to save around £500,000 each year.

Under the proposals, the Caird Park golf courses, Broughty Castle, and the Mills Observatory are all facing closure.

The public consultation, which ran for a little over a month, closed in the same week a report was published revealing the LACD chief Judy Dobbie recieved a 6% pay rise in the 2023/24 financial year.

Swimmers making use of the pool at Baldragon Academy. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
