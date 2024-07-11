Jim Goodwin reveals goalkeeper rotation plan as Dundee United boss welcomes Jack Walton and Dave Richards ‘battle’

Jim Goodwin has confirmed that he will rotate Jack Walton and Dave Richards during the Premier Sports Cup group stage as both stoppers battle for the No.1 berth at Tannadice.

United secured their top goalkeeping target earlier this month when they tempted Walton back to Tayside for a second successive campaign on loan from Luton Town.

The 26-year-old kept 19 clean sheets in 36 league appearances last term, a new club record for United. He conceded just 23 goals. As such, Walton is widely expected to retain his place for the Tangerines’ return to the Premiership.

However, Goodwin has heaped praise on the impact of Richards – who spent last season at St Johnstone without playing a competitive game – and is adamant the Welshman is determined to earn a place between the sticks.

Goodwin is enthused by the level of competition in his goalkeeping pool, insisting it can only drive both men to greater heights.

Goodwin: There’s a ‘real battle’ now

Asked whether both stoppers would be afforded minutes over the next four fixtures, Goodwin replied: “Definitely. Both Jack and Dave want to be the number one goalkeeper – and that’s exactly how it should be.

“They have both been great since coming in, and are really good for each other.

“There’s a real competitive edge with them working together, under (goalkeeping coach) Paul Mathers.

“You could see the development in Jack over the course of the season and this is another step up for him.

“Dave is an experienced goalkeeper who has played at a good level in England. He probably didn’t get the opportunities he would have hoped for at St Johnstone, but he has settled into the group and is exactly the type of character you want in any squad.

“I believe both of them will push each other and there’s a real battle on now; something I don’t think we had last season.

“Speaking from my own experience, knowing there was someone as good – if not better – than me in the squad always made me raise my game.

“It means you have to play well consistently to keep your place in the team. That’s what every team needs and, in that particular (goalkeepers) department, it’s really important.”