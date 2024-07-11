Jim Goodwin reveals goalkeeper rotation plan as Dundee United boss welcomes Jack Walton and Dave Richards ‘battle’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Jim Goodwin reveals goalkeeper rotation plan as Dundee United boss welcomes Jack Walton and Dave Richards ‘battle’

Both stoppers will be afforded a chance to shine during the Premier Sports Cup group phase.

Dundee United Jack Walton, left, and Dave Richards.
Jack Walton, left, and Dave Richards. Image: SNS
By Alan Temple

Jim Goodwin has confirmed that he will rotate Jack Walton and Dave Richards during the Premier Sports Cup group stage as both stoppers battle for the No.1 berth at Tannadice.

United secured their top goalkeeping target earlier this month when they tempted Walton back to Tayside for a second successive campaign on loan from Luton Town.

The 26-year-old kept 19 clean sheets in 36 league appearances last term, a new club record for United. He conceded just 23 goals. As such, Walton is widely expected to retain his place for the Tangerines’ return to the Premiership.

Walton and Dave Richards will battle for the No.1 jersey
Walton and Dave Richards will battle for the No.1 jersey. Image: Dundee United FC

However, Goodwin has heaped praise on the impact of Richards – who spent last season at St Johnstone without playing a competitive game – and is adamant the Welshman is determined to earn a place between the sticks.

Goodwin is enthused by the level of competition in his goalkeeping pool, insisting it can only drive both men to greater heights.

Goodwin: There’s a ‘real battle’ now

Asked whether both stoppers would be afforded minutes over the next four fixtures, Goodwin replied: “Definitely. Both Jack and Dave want to be the number one goalkeeper – and that’s exactly how it should be.

Dundee United stopper Dave Richards at Tannadice.
Dave Richards at Tannadice. Image: Dundee United FC.

“They have both been great since coming in, and are really good for each other.

“There’s a real competitive edge with them working together, under (goalkeeping coach) Paul Mathers.

You could see the development in Jack over the course of the season and this is another step up for him.

“Dave is an experienced goalkeeper who has played at a good level in England. He probably didn’t get the opportunities he would have hoped for at St Johnstone, but he has settled into the group and is exactly the type of character you want in any squad.

“I believe both of them will push each other and there’s a real battle on now; something I don’t think we had last season.

Dundee United boss Jim Goodwin.
Dundee United boss Jim Goodwin knows the benefit of competition. Image: Craig Foy/SNS

“Speaking from my own experience, knowing there was someone as good – if not better – than me in the squad always made me raise my game.

“It means you have to play well consistently to keep your place in the team. That’s what every team needs and, in that particular (goalkeepers) department, it’s really important.”

Conversation