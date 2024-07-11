Dundee transfer update: Ethan Bristow deal is OFF as Tony Docherty talks ‘top target’ Simon Murray and addresses Cammy Kerr future

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee transfer update: Ethan Bristow deal is OFF as Tony Docherty talks ‘top target’ Simon Murray and addresses Cammy Kerr future

The Dark Blues boss revealed the pitch made to secure Murray's signature.

By George Cran
Dundee manager Tony Docherty. Image: SNS
Dundee FC manager Tony Docherty. Image: SNS

Simon Murray is “improving with age” insists Dundee boss Tony Docherty after sealing a six-figure deal for the Ross County striker.

The boyhood Dee put pen to paper on a three-year deal on Wednesday that will take him through to the age of 35.

Docherty is thrilled to have beaten Hibs to the striker’s signature after he netted 23 goals in 46 matches last season for the Staggies.

The Dundee boss told Courier Sport: “I’m absolutely delighted because there was competition from bigger clubs than us, we’ve got to be honest.

“As a staff, I think we did really well to represent the club and I think it convinced Simon that this is the place to be.

Simon Murray is welcomed as a Dundee player by manager Tony Docherty. Image: David Young/Dundee FC
Simon Murray is welcomed as a Dundee player by manager Tony Docherty. Image: David Young/Dundee FC

“Obviously his attachment to the club is a big part of it but it’s only one thing.

“He has to come somewhere that is going to benefit his football career.

“As a staff, we presented that to him and convinced him this is the place to be.

“It’s great to have him in the building, he’s got a real infectious personality.

“As I’ve always said it’s not just about the footballer, it is about the person we are bringing in.

“He loves the club and has real passion.

Simon Murray did some fitness work ahead of the game. Image: Shutterstock
Simon Murray with Dundee at Dunfermline last night. Image: Shutterstock

“But listen, he scored 23 goals last year and none of them penalties so we are getting a really on-form striker.

“He’s 32 but he is improving with age. He’s getting better and better.

“Simon is developing as a footballer and that can only be good for us.”

‘Top target’

He added: “He was a top target.

“Once we had a couple of conversations, I knew what was on his agenda and it was important we made a real good pitch to know he’s not just coming to Dundee because it’s his team.

Simon Murray scored 23 goals for Ross County last season. Image: SNS

“He’s coming to a really good football team on the up.

“There is a lot of progression here with the stadium and training ground.

“But on the pitch he’s coming to a progressive football club.”

Ethan Bristow

As one transfer target is secured, another has gotten away.

Courier Sport revealed last week Dundee were close to completing a deal for Minnesota United full-back Ethan Bristow.

The 22-year-old even joined the Dark Blues on their pre-season trip to Poland last week and featured as a trialist against Banik Ostrava.

Dundee trialist Ethan Bristow in action. Image: David Young
Ethan Bristow in action for Dundee against Banik Ostrava. Image: David Young

Paperwork issues delayed the completion of the deal and Bristow would then miss the clash with Lech Poznan through injury. He was also absent when Dundee faced Dunfermline on Wednesday night.

Courier Sport understands the deal is now OFF and the English defender will remain with the MLS club.

Dundee will now look elsewhere for a player to fill their left wing-back slot.

Cammy Kerr

Celtic's Luis Palma challenges Cammy Kerr of Dundee FC. Image: David Young/Shutterstock
Cammy Kerr takes on Celtic. Image: David Young/Shutterstock

Another who is expected to leave Dens Park is club stalwart Cammy Kerr.

The long-serving defender enjoyed a testimonial year last season and has played 271 times for the club since making his debut in 2014.

That puts him 31st in the club’s all-time appearance list. However, he may not be adding to that total with discussions under way to bring an end to his time at the club.

Docherty wouldn’t be drawn too much on Kerr’s possible departure but did offer a hint as to why Kerr could be moving on.

“That’s ongoing. There’s nothing to confirm on that,” he said when asked about Kerr’s future.

“But we are looking at the squad and it’s about balancing the squad – when you bring in, others go out.

“There’s nothing to report on that but when there is, we will.”

