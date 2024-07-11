Dundee transfer update: Ethan Bristow deal is OFF as Tony Docherty talks ‘top target’ Simon Murray and addresses Cammy Kerr future

Simon Murray is “improving with age” insists Dundee boss Tony Docherty after sealing a six-figure deal for the Ross County striker.

The boyhood Dee put pen to paper on a three-year deal on Wednesday that will take him through to the age of 35.

Docherty is thrilled to have beaten Hibs to the striker’s signature after he netted 23 goals in 46 matches last season for the Staggies.

The Dundee boss told Courier Sport: “I’m absolutely delighted because there was competition from bigger clubs than us, we’ve got to be honest.

“As a staff, I think we did really well to represent the club and I think it convinced Simon that this is the place to be.

“Obviously his attachment to the club is a big part of it but it’s only one thing.

“He has to come somewhere that is going to benefit his football career.

“As a staff, we presented that to him and convinced him this is the place to be.

“It’s great to have him in the building, he’s got a real infectious personality.

“As I’ve always said it’s not just about the footballer, it is about the person we are bringing in.

“He loves the club and has real passion.

“But listen, he scored 23 goals last year and none of them penalties so we are getting a really on-form striker.

“He’s 32 but he is improving with age. He’s getting better and better.

“Simon is developing as a footballer and that can only be good for us.”

‘Top target’

He added: “He was a top target.

“Once we had a couple of conversations, I knew what was on his agenda and it was important we made a real good pitch to know he’s not just coming to Dundee because it’s his team.

“He’s coming to a really good football team on the up.

“There is a lot of progression here with the stadium and training ground.

“But on the pitch he’s coming to a progressive football club.”

Ethan Bristow

As one transfer target is secured, another has gotten away.

Courier Sport revealed last week Dundee were close to completing a deal for Minnesota United full-back Ethan Bristow.

The 22-year-old even joined the Dark Blues on their pre-season trip to Poland last week and featured as a trialist against Banik Ostrava.

Paperwork issues delayed the completion of the deal and Bristow would then miss the clash with Lech Poznan through injury. He was also absent when Dundee faced Dunfermline on Wednesday night.

Courier Sport understands the deal is now OFF and the English defender will remain with the MLS club.

Dundee will now look elsewhere for a player to fill their left wing-back slot.

Cammy Kerr

Another who is expected to leave Dens Park is club stalwart Cammy Kerr.

The long-serving defender enjoyed a testimonial year last season and has played 271 times for the club since making his debut in 2014.

That puts him 31st in the club’s all-time appearance list. However, he may not be adding to that total with discussions under way to bring an end to his time at the club.

Docherty wouldn’t be drawn too much on Kerr’s possible departure but did offer a hint as to why Kerr could be moving on.

“That’s ongoing. There’s nothing to confirm on that,” he said when asked about Kerr’s future.

“But we are looking at the squad and it’s about balancing the squad – when you bring in, others go out.

“There’s nothing to report on that but when there is, we will.”