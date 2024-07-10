3 Dundee talking points from Dunfermline victory as trialist starts and Simon Murray takes place on the bench

Dundee completed their pre-season with a solid 2-0 win at Dunfermline.

New signing Simon Murray was named among the substitutes but there would be no first run-out for the striker.

Instead it would be two first-half goals that completed an unbeaten close campaign for Tony Docherty’s side.

The East End Park clash started in low-key fashion with both sides giving up possession a little too easily.

The closest either side came early on was Mo Sylla almost finding the net with a tackle when harrying the Pars defence in possession – Deniz Mehmet had to stretch to block it.

But the visitors took control of the contest on 33 minutes when Luke McCowan won a free-kick on the right flank. He took it himself and found Antonio Portales in the middle to glance a header into the corner.

It was 2-0 on 39 minutes from another set-piece. This time Scott Tiffoney with the delivery from a corner and Curtis Main heading beyond Deniz.

After the break, Pars new boy David Wotherspoon came close. Some nice footwork saw him turn on the edge of the area but his shot flew over.

Kane Ritchie-Hosler sent a fierce effort wide on 77 minutes as Dunfermline looked for a way back into the contest.

But it would be Dundee taking the victory ahead of their season opener at Bonnyrigg Rose on Saturday in the League Cup.

Charlie Reilly

Reilly is determined to put his injury-ravaged debut season behind him.

Performances like this will help, even if in an unfamiliar position.

Reilly was pressed into action as a left wing-back and enjoyed a positive first half.

Encouraged whenever he got the ball to drive at his man by manager Tony Docherty, Reilly showed his dribbling skills.

On the half-hour he cut inside and fired a shot goalwards, only for Benedictus to block.

And, after the break, he continued to provide a real threat down the left before moving inside.

Fin Robertson took his place at left wing-back with Reilly and Lyall Cameron playing as twin No 10s behind Seb Palmer-Houlden.

He stung the palms of trialist goalkeeper Giosue Bellagambi late in the game as well and impressed throughout much of the game.

Ethan Ingram

On the other flank was new boy Ethan Ingram, featuring in his second friendly since signing last week.

Assured on the ball and pacey when space opened up, this was another encouraging display from the wing-back.

Early days as he plays catch-up in pre-season but Ingram looks like he’ll provide a real attacking outlet down the right side.

He was replaced just after the hour by Cammy Kerr.

Trialist

Alex Rodriguez Gorrin played his final match as a Dundee trialist, playing 66 minutes.

Gorrin joined Mo Sylla and Luke McCowan in midfield and showed up well.

Tidy on the ball in possession and tenacious without it, the Spaniard was doing all he could to earn himself a contract.

There was a bit more attacking stuff from him this time, getting into the area and having efforts on goal.

On both occasions the effort was blocked but it was a good show from the midfielder in a solid team display.

Teams

Dundee: Carson, McGhee, Graham (Astley 76), Portales, Ingram (Kerr 66), Reilly (Rudden 84), Sylla, McCowan, Trialist (Cameron 66), Main (F Robertson 66), Tiffoney (Palmer-Houlden 66).

Subs not used: McCracken, Legzdins, Sharp, Lochhead, Murray, Anderson.

Dunfermline: Mehmet (Trialist 46), Comrie (Hoggan 85), Ngwenya (Trialist 62), Benedictus (Ritchie-Hosler 46), Oto’o (McLeod 62), Chalmers (Hamilton 46), Wighton (Sutherland 46), McCann (Sutherland 68), Breen (Young 68), Fisher (Rowe 84), Wotherspoon (Tod 62).

Attendance: 893