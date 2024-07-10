Adam Webb: St Johnstone owner has boosted transfer budget AND wants to keep star striker Adama Sidibeh

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Adam Webb: St Johnstone owner has boosted transfer budget AND wants to keep star striker Adama Sidibeh

The Perth club are in no mood to sell their international centre-forward.

By Eric Nicolson
Adam Webb is confident Adama Sidibeh will be a St Johnstone player for a while yet.
Adam Webb is confident Adama Sidibeh will be a St Johnstone player for a while yet. Images: SNS.

New St Johnstone owner Adam Webb has topped up Craig Levein’s summer transfer budget.

But he doesn’t anticipate his manager being forced to find a replacement for star striker, Adama Sidibeh anytime soon.

Saints have knocked back a low six-figure Swansea City bid for The Gambia international, who is contracted to the Perth club for a further two seasons.

It remains to be seen if the English Championship side – or anybody else for that matter – come back with a higher offer.

However, Webb doesn’t foresee Sidibeh playing his football anywhere other than McDiarmid Park this season.

“Adama is a dynamic, fantastic player who is someone our supporters want to get behind and follow,” said the American lawyer.

St Johnstone star, Adama Sdibeh.
St Johnstone star, Adama Sdibeh. Image: SNS.

“What I love about him is he gives 100% at all times on the pitch – he has collapsed on the pitch because he’s given so much.

“He’s a fighter so if you want that you’re going to have to pay for that.

“There’s been no change on that.

“We won’t be allowing players to go if we can help it.

“It’s a balancing act. What’s that the worth to this club – more wins, more goals?

“In the case of Adama, it’s worth a lot. Not only does he have skill. He has got heart of a lion.

“He’s a special player and we would need a very substantial compensation to justify letting him go.

“I believe we will keep Adama. I believe he will have a tremendous season.

“And I believe there will be other opportunities for those who see him as a star like we do.”

Budget boost

Levein has already brought in six new players but the squad rebuild is far from completion and, now that Webb has taken over from Geoff Brown, his budget has grown.

“We’ve given it a boost,” said Webb.

“That will help getting another couple of high quality players.

“We’ve just bought in a potential rock star player in Aaron Essel.

Aaron Essel in action against Arbroath.
Aaron Essel in action for St Johnstone against Arbroath. Image: PPA.

“A lot of it is about thinking outside the box and the usual recruitment fields.

“We want to find diamonds in the rough.

“We all know stories of players who are over-paid and have under-performed.

“Yes, more money is important but it’s not everything and the creativity Craig, Andy (Kirk) and Gus (MacPherson) have shown is also important.

“By giving them more to work with I’m confident it will enhance performance.

“There will be give and take, like at every other club, and we’ll stick to the budget.

“But there will always be ongoing discussions and if something comes up that is an extraordinary opportunity for the club we’d look at it.”

Give your all

Webb, who held a meeting with Levein on Wednesday, added: “We are very committed to Craig and his coaching team.

“They had the task of keeping us in the Premiership and they achieved that goal.

“I thought the January signings were fantastic and he’s had another window to bring in players.

“I saw Uche Ikpeazu play in the EFL and was very impressed by him – he’s a beast!

“So it’s unfortunate what has happened to him.

Adam Webb is unveiled as the new owner of St Johnstone.
Adam Webb is unveiled as the new owner of St Johnstone. Image: SNS.

“We will obviously have great challenges this season, as always.

“We need to be a team playing at 100%, playing on the front foot and have an exciting style for the fans.

“To an extent we didn’t have the personnel to make that happen last season but I think we will going forward.

“The one thing we all know and want to see, is players giving their all.”

Conversation