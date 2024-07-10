Dundee boss Tony Docherty reveals reason for leaving Simon Murray on the bench in Dunfermline win as he gives trialist update

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

Dundee boss Tony Docherty reveals reason for leaving Simon Murray on the bench in Dunfermline win as he gives trialist update

The Dark Blues ran out 2-0 winners at East End Park.

By George Cran
Dundee boss Tony Docherty at East End Park. Image: SNS
Dundee boss Tony Docherty at East End Park. Image: SNS

Dundee boss Tony Docherty took the decision not to risk new signing Simon Murray in their friendly win over Dunfermline at East End Park.

The returning striker took a place on the bench ahead of the 2-0 win that completed the Dee’s pre-season schedule.

However, he didn’t emerge onto the pitch for his first appearance since sealing a six-figure transfer from Ross County.

Instead he watched on as first-half goals from Antonio Portales and Curtis Main sent Dundee into a League Cup clash with Bonnyrigg Rose with an unbeaten pre-season behind them.

Antonio Portales makes it 1-0. Image: SNS
Antonio Portales makes it 1-0. Image: SNS

“I’m really pleased to go into the campaign having been competitive, you can’t just turn that on when the season starts,” the Dundee boss told Courier Sport.

“We’ve designed the pre-season programme so there are different types of games. The two games in Poland were difficult opponents where we had to be good out of possession.

“Against Arbroath and tonight against Dunfermline we had to show a bit more quality and I think we did that.

“To go into the campaign unbeaten and looking really strong physically I’m pleased with where we are at this stage.

“I feel like we’re ready and if you look at us now compared to where we were last year there have been real strides made.”

Curtis Main

Curtis Main finds the net to seal victory for Dundee. Image: SNS
Curtis Main finds the net to seal victory for Dundee. Image: SNS

Both goals came from set-pieces as Portales glanced in a Luke McCowan free-kick and Curtis Main headed in from a Scott Tiffoney corner.

It was Main’s first goal for the club since joining in January.

“I’m really pleased for him because he’s been working his socks off,” Docherty added.

“I’m glad he gets the reward tonight because it was a good goal, a great header.

“And on that it’s something to be proud of – scoring from set-plays. I want us to score more in open play but that comes with more practice and game time.”

Alex Rodriguez Gorrin

Alex Rodriguez Gorrin played once more as a trialist. Image: SNS
Alex Rodriguez Gorrin played once more as a trialist. Image: SNS

Playing his third match as a trialist was Spanish midfielder Alex Rodriguez Gorrin.

The former Motherwell and Oxford United man showed up well against the Pars and Docherty says a decision will be made on whether he’ll be offered a deal in the next 24 hours.

“We’ll bring Alex in tomorrow and have a chat with him, see where we go with that,” the Dens boss said.

Simon Murray

Simon Murray did some fitness work ahead of the game. Image: Shutterstock
Simon Murray did some fitness work ahead of the game. Image: Shutterstock

As for Murray, he’ll have to wait until Saturday’s trip to Bonnyrigg Rose to make what will be his second debut in the dark blue of Dundee.

“We could have used him tonight but I didn’t want to risk him,” Docherty revealed.

“You know what it’s like, his head has been all over the place this week.

“He’s had big decisions to make and, for me, he’s made the right decision.

“But it takes a lot out of you, that. And sometimes when you go on the pitch and you’re not quite focused and you pick up an injury.

“We spared him that and put him through a wee fitness thing before the game.

“But he’s been working through the summer and is in a good place.

“He’ll train and be in the mix for Bonnyrigg.”

More from Dundee FC

Dundee were 2-0 winners at Dunfermline. Image: SNS
3 Dundee talking points from Dunfermline victory as trialist starts and Simon Murray takes…
Simon Murray is welcomed as a Dundee player by manager Tony Docherty. Image: David Young/Dundee FC
Simon Murray: Stunning scoring stat uncovered as Dundee's new star signing put under microscope
Simon Murray
Simon Murray signs for Dundee and declares: 'This is the club I support -…
2
Simon Murray will rejoin Dundee this season. Image: SNS
Simon Murray to Dundee confirmation expected soon as Dee agree 'six-figure' fee with Ross…
Dundee midfield man Mo Sylla. Image: SNS
EXCLUSIVE: Dundee fan favourite Mo Sylla on being 'Derry Vieira' and looking forward to…
2
Tony Docherty.
EXCLUSIVE: Tony Docherty names Dundee stars sparking welcome selection headache as he discusses goalkeeper…
Simon Murray is wanted by Dundee and Hibs this summer. Image: SNS
LEE WILKIE: Dundee and Hibs scrap for Simon Murray - but Ross County hold…
2
The SPFL Trust Trophy
Dundee United and Dundee placed on B team collision course following SPFL Trust Trophy…
Tony Docherty.
EXCLUSIVE: Dundee boss Tony Docherty on transfer business to come as he gives verdict…
Dundee fans 'do the Poznan' as they see their favourites take on Lech Poznan. Image: David Young
10 best fan pictures as Dundee supporters cheer on Dark Blues in Poland

Conversation