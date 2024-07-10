Dundee boss Tony Docherty reveals reason for leaving Simon Murray on the bench in Dunfermline win as he gives trialist update

Dundee boss Tony Docherty took the decision not to risk new signing Simon Murray in their friendly win over Dunfermline at East End Park.

The returning striker took a place on the bench ahead of the 2-0 win that completed the Dee’s pre-season schedule.

However, he didn’t emerge onto the pitch for his first appearance since sealing a six-figure transfer from Ross County.

Instead he watched on as first-half goals from Antonio Portales and Curtis Main sent Dundee into a League Cup clash with Bonnyrigg Rose with an unbeaten pre-season behind them.

“I’m really pleased to go into the campaign having been competitive, you can’t just turn that on when the season starts,” the Dundee boss told Courier Sport.

“We’ve designed the pre-season programme so there are different types of games. The two games in Poland were difficult opponents where we had to be good out of possession.

“Against Arbroath and tonight against Dunfermline we had to show a bit more quality and I think we did that.

“To go into the campaign unbeaten and looking really strong physically I’m pleased with where we are at this stage.

“I feel like we’re ready and if you look at us now compared to where we were last year there have been real strides made.”

Curtis Main

Both goals came from set-pieces as Portales glanced in a Luke McCowan free-kick and Curtis Main headed in from a Scott Tiffoney corner.

It was Main’s first goal for the club since joining in January.

“I’m really pleased for him because he’s been working his socks off,” Docherty added.

“I’m glad he gets the reward tonight because it was a good goal, a great header.

“And on that it’s something to be proud of – scoring from set-plays. I want us to score more in open play but that comes with more practice and game time.”

Alex Rodriguez Gorrin

Playing his third match as a trialist was Spanish midfielder Alex Rodriguez Gorrin.

The former Motherwell and Oxford United man showed up well against the Pars and Docherty says a decision will be made on whether he’ll be offered a deal in the next 24 hours.

“We’ll bring Alex in tomorrow and have a chat with him, see where we go with that,” the Dens boss said.

Simon Murray

As for Murray, he’ll have to wait until Saturday’s trip to Bonnyrigg Rose to make what will be his second debut in the dark blue of Dundee.

“We could have used him tonight but I didn’t want to risk him,” Docherty revealed.

“You know what it’s like, his head has been all over the place this week.

“He’s had big decisions to make and, for me, he’s made the right decision.

“But it takes a lot out of you, that. And sometimes when you go on the pitch and you’re not quite focused and you pick up an injury.

“We spared him that and put him through a wee fitness thing before the game.

“But he’s been working through the summer and is in a good place.

“He’ll train and be in the mix for Bonnyrigg.”