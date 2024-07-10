James McPake makes Chris Kane cup vow as Dunfermline boss gives Chris Hamilton injury update

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football

James McPake makes Chris Kane cup vow as Dunfermline boss gives Chris Hamilton injury update

The Pars finished their pre-season preparations with a 2-0 defeat to Dundee.

By Iain Collin
Dunfermline Athletic F.C. manager James McPake.
Dunfermline manager James McPake. Image: Paul Devlin / SNS Group.

James McPake is adamant Chris Kane will be available for Dunfermline’s Premier Sports Cup kick-off this weekend – despite another no-show from the striker.

The former St Johnstone favourite has not featured at all in pre-season and again sat out the 2-0 defeat against Dundee on Wednesday night.

The 29-year-old, who penned a two-year deal earlier this summer after a successful loan last term, has been following a different fitness programme in recent weeks.

McPake admits it is not ideal the marksman has not played in any of the Pars’ warm-up games, but a minor ankle injury precluded him from facing the Dark Blues.

Dunfermline Athletic F.C. boss James McPake with striker Chris Kane.
Dunfermline boss James McPake with striker Chris Kane last season. Image: Craig Brown / DAFC.

However, the Fifers boss is confident Kane will be included for Saturday’s trip to face The Spartans.

“Chris is working away,” he said. “He has done a fair bit of training over the last five, six, seven days with the team.

“He’s been on a different programme but he picked up a very minimal ankle injury doing a shooting drill on Monday.

“But I’ll have Chris available for Saturday, I’m sure.

“I always said Chris Kane would be available for the League Cup games and then it was up to me and the medical team when he played.

McPake: ‘In an ideal world’

“To be fair, in an ideal world, I would have liked to have got minutes into him against Dundee.

“You don’t want to get to the first competitive game and you’ve not played at all.

“So it’s not great in terms of the minutes he’s had. Chris is certainly behind in terms of match minutes.

“Unfortunately, he picked up that ankle injury but I’m just glad it’s not a recurrence of any of the previous injuries he’s had, with his knee and his calf.

“But certainly in an ideal world he would have got 45 minutes against Dundee.”

Kieran Ngwenya in action for Dunfermline Athletic FC against Dundee.
Summer signing Kieran Ngwenya impressed again for Dunfermline. Image: SNS

The meeting with Dundee finished with Chris Hamilton lying prostrate on the touchline with an injury before he limped down the tunnel.

But McPake is optimistic the vice-captain will be fit to make the trip across the Forth this weekend.

“I think Hammy is okay,” he added. “It seems like a dead bum! Only Hammy can get injuries like that, but hopefully he’ll be okay.

Ewan Otoo was a bit tight as well but I think it was more a fatigue thing.

‘A bit greedy’

“We’ve probably been a wee bit greedy with Ewan – and Kieran (Ngwenya) – trying to get as many minutes as we can.

“They’ll get looked at on Thursday but I’m sure Ewan and Hammy will both be fine for Saturday.

“Michael O’Halloran had a tight thigh as well but should be okay for Saturday.”

Dunfermline succumbed to an Antonio Portales header from a Luke McCowan free-kick and Curtis Main headed in a second from a Scott Tiffoney corner before the break.

Curtis Main heads in Dundee's second goal against the Pars in a crowded box.
Curtis Main finds the net to seal victory for Dundee against Dunfermline. Image: SNS.

McPake said: “I don’t think we were great in the first-half. It’s pre-season but the disappointing thing was the nature of the goals.

“Whether it’s pre-season or not, to concede the only two goals in the game from set plays [is disappointing].

“That’s not something that sits well with any of us, players or staff. That’s something we need to fix for the season. We know that.

“But we stood firm enough other than the set plays. It was a good workout for the lads.”

More from Football

Dundee boss Tony Docherty at East End Park. Image: SNS
Dundee boss Tony Docherty reveals reason for leaving Simon Murray on the bench in…
Adam Webb is confident Adama Sidibeh will be a St Johnstone player for a while yet.
Adam Webb: St Johnstone owner has boosted transfer budget AND wants to keep star…
Dundee were 2-0 winners at Dunfermline. Image: SNS
3 Dundee talking points from Dunfermline victory as trialist starts and Simon Murray takes…
Simon Murray is welcomed as a Dundee player by manager Tony Docherty. Image: David Young/Dundee FC
Simon Murray: Stunning scoring stat uncovered as Dundee's new star signing put under microscope
Simon Murray
Simon Murray signs for Dundee and declares: 'This is the club I support -…
2
David Babunski, left, has played 15 times for his country
EXCLUSIVE: Dundee United eye swoop for North Macedonia international David Babunski
15
Simon Murray will rejoin Dundee this season. Image: SNS
Simon Murray to Dundee confirmation expected soon as Dee agree 'six-figure' fee with Ross…
Raith Rovers star Dylan Easton smiles for the camera.
Dylan Easton: From bad attitude at St Johnstone to glory days with Raith Rovers…
Dundee midfield man Mo Sylla. Image: SNS
EXCLUSIVE: Dundee fan favourite Mo Sylla on being 'Derry Vieira' and looking forward to…
2
Jim Goodwin was delighted by the high standards set by his side.
Dundee United transfer latest as Jim Goodwin refuses to compromise on quality
13