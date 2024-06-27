Dundee star out to show fans real Charlie Reilly after revealing injury struck 11 times in hellish debut season

Charlie Reilly is determined to show Dundee fans exactly what he can do this season after a debut campaign ruined by injury hell.

Just 12 months ago, Reilly was riding high after a brilliant season in League Two with Albion Rovers led to PFA Scotland nominations alongside Old Firm stars and a move to the Premiership.

However, the step up proved to be a major one for the exciting attacker, too big in some respects.

Not in terms of quality – Dundee fans saw some glimpses in his short time on the pitch – rather in terms of the physical demands required at the top level of the Scottish game.

Reilly made eight appearances for the Dark Blues last season, all from the bench.

He’s determined, though, to do all he can to ensure the upcoming campaign is far more positive.

“Last year was tough for myself being sidelined for the majority of the season,” Reilly said.

“That annoyed me.

“I did have a lot of people wanting to see what I could do after hearing a lot about me after I was nominated for the young player award alongside the best players that year.

“It was a surreal moment. Then I came here and it didn’t go as planned.”

’11 reported injuries’

So what was the issue?

Reilly was playing catch-up from the start of his time at Dundee, missing much of pre-season with a calf injury.

He would eventually make his debut in early September but then injury struck and he didn’t play again until late October.

Then it was another month before he played next before December saw his best run of three appearances followed by two in January and then a loan spell at Arbroath that, you guessed it, ended early due to injury.

An injury count that Reilly revealed topped double figures in total across the season.

“I had never had an injury, not one like that anyway. I’ve had wee niggles and I’ve had injuries but it was mainly ankle or bones,” he added.

“But last year it always seemed to be my muscles and nothing was going right for me.

“I was told there were 11 reported injuries for last season.

“It sounds mental but seven were muscles and others were knocks where I had to miss a day or two.

“So I don’t count four of them, seven were muscle injuries that held me back for a couple of weeks or a month.

“I’d come back feeling amazing then break down again.

“It didn’t help that I’d come back for pre-season last year and got injured.

“In my last game at my old club I got a wee knock and it followed me here so I didn’t get a good pre-season last year.

“Ask any player and if you don’t get a good pre-season it won’t be helpful throughout the season then it just kept happening and it was like a spiral.”

Want to show more

That’s the plan this time around as Reilly bids to finally get his Dundee career off the ground.

The attacker re-joined his team-mates for the start of pre-season last week and is hoping to get a run-out in Saturday’s friendly at his old team Arbroath before jetting off to Poland for a training camp.

“I’m on a big programme now. The physios and sports scientists have given me the stuff I need to do – reactivation and gym work to strengthen it,” Reilly continued.

“It’s worked the past two months. I had a mini pre-season myself while I was on holiday and felt good so hopefully the stuff which the club have provided me will help.”

He added: “First of all I want to get out there for myself but also to show the fans what I can do.

“I feel as if when I have come on I’ve made an impact and helped when I need to.

“I maybe bring something different being direct and the fans liked what they have seen.

“I’d like to show a lot more.”