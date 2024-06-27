Dundee star out to show fans real Charlie Reilly after revealing injury struck 11 times in hellish debut season

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

Dundee star out to show fans real Charlie Reilly after revealing injury struck 11 times in hellish debut season

The attacker had a tough first campaign at Dens Park.

Charlie Reilly is eager to make an impression in his second Dundee season. Image: SNS
Charlie Reilly is eager to make an impression in his second Dundee season. Image: SNS
By George Cran

Charlie Reilly is determined to show Dundee fans exactly what he can do this season after a debut campaign ruined by injury hell.

Just 12 months ago, Reilly was riding high after a brilliant season in League Two with Albion Rovers led to PFA Scotland nominations alongside Old Firm stars and a move to the Premiership.

However, the step up proved to be a major one for the exciting attacker, too big in some respects.

Not in terms of quality – Dundee fans saw some glimpses in his short time on the pitch – rather in terms of the physical demands required at the top level of the Scottish game.

Reilly made eight appearances for the Dark Blues last season, all from the bench.

Celtic's Matt O'Riley (left), Albion Rovers' Charlie Reilly and Celtic's Liel Abada (right)
Charlie Reilly alongside Celtic’s Matt O’Riley and Liel Abada as 2023/24 PFA Scotland nominees for Young Player of the Year. Image: Jeff Holmes/PA

He’s determined, though, to do all he can to ensure the upcoming campaign is far more positive.

“Last year was tough for myself being sidelined for the majority of the season,” Reilly said.

“That annoyed me.

“I did have a lot of people wanting to see what I could do after hearing a lot about me after I was nominated for the young player award alongside the best players that year.

“It was a surreal moment. Then I came here and it didn’t go as planned.”

’11 reported injuries’

So what was the issue?

Reilly was playing catch-up from the start of his time at Dundee, missing much of pre-season with a calf injury.

He would eventually make his debut in early September but then injury struck and he didn’t play again until late October.

Then it was another month before he played next before December saw his best run of three appearances followed by two in January and then a loan spell at Arbroath that, you guessed it, ended early due to injury.

Dundee attacker Charlie Reilly. Image: SNS.
Dundee attacker Charlie Reilly. Image: SNS.

An injury count that Reilly revealed topped double figures in total across the season.

“I had never had an injury, not one like that anyway. I’ve had wee niggles and I’ve had injuries but it was mainly ankle or bones,” he added.

“But last year it always seemed to be my muscles and nothing was going right for me.

“I was told there were 11 reported injuries for last season.

“It sounds mental but seven were muscles and others were knocks where I had to miss a day or two.

“So I don’t count four of them, seven were muscle injuries that held me back for a couple of weeks or a month.

Charlie Reilly shields the ball from Inverness' Dundee loanee Cammy Kerr. Image: SNS
Charlie Reilly shields the ball from Dundee team-mate Cammy Kerr while on loan at Arbroath against Inverness. Image: SNS

“I’d come back feeling amazing then break down again.

“It didn’t help that I’d come back for pre-season last year and got injured.

“In my last game at my old club I got a wee knock and it followed me here so I didn’t get a good pre-season last year.

“Ask any player and if you don’t get a good pre-season it won’t be helpful throughout the season then it just kept happening and it was like a spiral.”

Want to show more

That’s the plan this time around as Reilly bids to finally get his Dundee career off the ground.

The attacker re-joined his team-mates for the start of pre-season last week and is hoping to get a run-out in Saturday’s friendly at his old team Arbroath before jetting off to Poland for a training camp.

Charlie Reilly
Charlie Reilly aims to make this season a far more positive affair at Dundee. Image: SNS

“I’m on a big programme now. The physios and sports scientists have given me the stuff I need to do – reactivation and gym work to strengthen it,” Reilly continued.

“It’s worked the past two months. I had a mini pre-season myself while I was on holiday and felt good so hopefully the stuff which the club have provided me will help.”

He added: “First of all I want to get out there for myself but also to show the fans what I can do.

“I feel as if when I have come on I’ve made an impact and helped when I need to.

“I maybe bring something different being direct and the fans liked what they have seen.

“I’d like to show a lot more.”

