EXCLUSIVE: Charlie Reilly on chasing his dream at Dundee, keeping the move everyone knew about quiet and injury frustration

Dundee fans have had plenty to get excited about this summer.

The prospect of Premiership football in the coming campaign as well as the optimism comes with a new manager.

Exotic new signings have added to that as well as key additions like fans favourite Zach Robinson and former Partick Thistle star Scott Tiffoney.

Two Mexicans are incoming, little known about Antonio Portales and Diego Pineda, but there’s plenty of intrigue around a more homegrown talent.

Charlie Reilly illuminated League Two in a struggling Albion Rovers team, scoring 24 goals in 43 appearances and racking up a host of assists as well.

That brought a PFA Scotland League Two Player of the Year award as well as the impressive nomination for the PFA’s best young player in the whole country alongside three Old Firm stars.

‘Made my decision’

While he was ripping up the fourth tier, the 21-year-old was also training with the Dark Blues under Gary Bowyer in addition to his Albion training.

And news got out, Courier Sport revealed Dundee’s desire to add the attacking midfielder in the January window before the deal was done late in the season.

Nothing was announced, however, putting Reilly in an awkward position when it came to interviews.

“It was difficult but I just had to not think about it too much,” Reilly exclusively told Courier Sport.

“People would be asking but you can’t give anything away until it comes out.

“I’d made my decision, me and my agent were happy and I had to keep it quiet for a while.

“I was still at Albion Rovers and I had to show them respect because they gave me my opportunity to play football.

“I kept it quiet and it was alright but there was the odd question ‘are you signing with Dundee?’

“That’s football, things always come out.

“But I was glad to get it over the line and be here to get started.”

Injury

That start, though, has been delayed by a minor injury that has kept him out of pre-season so far.

Reilly travelled to Ireland with the squad for their training camp but was restricted to gym work and watching on from the sidelines as his new team-mates took on Bray Wanderers and Fleetwood Town.

“I’m buzzing to be here but I’m also a bit frustrated with the wee niggle I’ve got just now,” he added.

“I can’t wait to get back to full fitness and help the boys out as much as I can.

“It hopefully won’t be long.

“I came in on the first day and I was feeling it, I told the gaffer and the physio and there’s no point rushing back.

“I obviously wanted to train and do the fitness side of things but if it’s not right I don’t want to rule myself out for a long time.

“The gaffer and physio both said it was best to leave it a week or two and see how it feels after that.

“It is frustrating coming into a new team and having to tell the new gaffer (Tony Docherty) I’d picked something up in the close season.

“I was stressed thinking about it!”

‘Chase my dream’

Last season saw Reilly rise to prominence. But that was League Two, he’s heading for the big league this time around.

From part-time in the fourth tier to Premiership football is a big step up.

However, he’s backing himself to do just that.

Reilly said: “It’s obviously going to be different so you have to adapt.

“I’ve already seen the training here and it’s more intense.

“But you have to adapt to new things at all levels in football.

“It is a big step but I am confident in myself I can do that.

“Last year was a big year for me, I’d worked so hard since I was a little boy to chase my dream of being a footballer.

“Last year it all fell into place, everything was coming off for me and every game I was going in with more confidence.

“I was confident I’d get the better of my opposite number, I’d score goals and set goals up.

“But it will be different in the Premiership, it’s obviously going to be bigger, harder opponents but I believe in myself to show what I can do.

“If I can do that, I’ll help Dundee.”