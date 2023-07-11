LEE WILKIE: This season could be REAL breakthrough for young Dundee United attackers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Comment Home Sport Football Dundee United

LEE WILKIE: This season could be REAL breakthrough for young Dundee United attackers

Championship provides big chance for talented United kids.

LEE WILKIE: This season could be REAL breakthrough for young Dundee United attackers
Championship provides big chance for talented United kids.
By Lee Wilkie

Dundee United fans have been hearing about the likes of Chris Mochrie and Declan Glass for years.

I think this season could be the one where all the talk is justified.

Maybe I’m putting two and two together and coming up with five here, but I’m starting to get a bit of a sense of what Jim Goodwin might be building towards this summer.

Let’s start with Charlie Mulgrew.

Clearly, Charlie’s an excellent footballer who, if Jim Goodwin wanted to build a defence around him, could certainly do a job.

But would it be the sort of aggressive, energetic, front-foot defence that will step up, press people and force mistakes higher up the pitch?

Charlie Mulgrew has been told he’s free to leave Dundee United. Image: SNS

That sort of defence I think is the RIGHT sort of defence for the Championship?

I just don’t think that’s Charlie Mulgrew’s strong suit these days.

So the fact that Jim has told Charlie he’s free to leave doesn’t particularly surprise me.

Because I think the United boss wants a really fit team that’s going to go and press the opposition in their own territory.

If you’ve got players capable of doing that for 90 minutes, it goes further in the hustle and bustle of the Championship than having an experienced head who reads a game nicely from middle of the defence.

That’s just the nature of the beast down there.

And the benefits are potentially transformational.

Jim Goodwin looks like he’s trying to get a side together than can press teams, be the dominant side, the fitter side and play the game in the opposition’s half.

Jim Goodwin is working to rebuild Dundee United after relegation. Image: SNS

And that’s where Mochrie, Glass and their ilk come into play.

If United are pressing higher up the park, they give themselves more opportunities to win possession in the opponent’s half.

If they can do that, I know what Chris Mochrie is all about… he’s going to score a lot of goals for United.

Same goes for Declan Glass, who scored a stunner in a friendly with Queen of the South on Saturday, and Glenn Middleton.

And we haven’t even touched on Tony Watt yet.

I’m glad to see him back at the training centre in St Andrews, putting the hard yards in, because there’s no shortcut.

Things threatened to get messy last season after he left on loan to St Mirren.

But I’ve never been one to dwell on problems as long as they’re dealt with properly.

If Tony’s head’s in the right place, and if he’s coming to play football the way Jim Goodwin wants it to be played and score goals for Dundee United, he’s a terrific asset.

And I don’t think he’ll be the only one at Jim Goodwin’s disposal.

More from Dundee United

Ross Docherty during a press call at Dundee United's St Andrews training ground
Ross Docherty reveals cause of pre-season black eye as Dundee United enforcer welcomes title…
Ollie Denham in action for Cardiff
Dundee United snap up former Manchester United kid Ollie Denham
Jack Walton in action for Barnsley
Dundee United sign goalkeeper Jack Walton on loan from Luton Town
Duncan Ferguson hit the headlines on and off the field during his playing days.
Duncan Ferguson’s Dundee United goodbye: From bar brawls to British record transfer
Aziz Behich poses during a Dundee United press call at Tannadice
Aziz Behich Dundee United future addressed as pre-season absence is explained
Declan Glass.
Declan Glass stunner secures pre-season victory for Dundee United
Tony Watt in action for Dundee United
Tony Watt challenged to emulate Lawrence Shankland's Dundee United impact after apology for 'naive'…
LEE WILKIE: This season could be REAL breakthrough for young Dundee United attackers
JIM SPENCE: Dundee United right to take studied approach in transfer market while Dundee…
Jim Goodwin speaks to the media at Dundee United's St Andrews base
Jim Goodwin in Dundee United transfer update as Tannadice boss discusses Levitt and Fletcher…
Aaron Pressley spent time on loan at Accrington Stanley last season. Image: Dennis Goodwin/ProSports/Shutterstock
Dundee United one of three Scottish clubs weighing swoop for Aaron Pressley