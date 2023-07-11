Rush hour delays as traffic light failure closes busy Dundee road

Rush hour traffic is being disrupted due to a traffic light failure on Broughty Ferry Road on Tuesday morning.

Greendykes Road has been closed by police to prevent traffic accessing Broughty Ferry road at the broken lights.

They have blocked the road at Craigie Avenue, just off the Arbroath Road.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “There is a traffic light failure at this location which has now been reported to the appropriate agency to resolve.”

One driver said the road is completely closed with motorists not being allowed access from either end.

She added three police cars are on the scene.

“The traffic lights on Broughty Ferry Road are off so could just be traffic management for that but seems a bit extreme.”