Rush hour delays as traffic light failure closes busy Dundee road

Police have closed Greendykes Road at Craigie Avenue and Broughty Ferry Road.

By Lindsey Hamilton
Greendykes Road is currently closed. Image: DC Thomson
Greendykes Road is currently closed. Image: DC Thomson

Rush hour traffic is being disrupted due to a traffic light failure on Broughty Ferry Road on Tuesday morning.

Greendykes Road has been closed by police to prevent traffic accessing Broughty Ferry road at the broken lights.

They have blocked the road at Craigie Avenue, just off the Arbroath Road.

Police are stopping motorists from entering Greendykes Road. Image: DC Thomson

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “There is a traffic light failure at this location   which has now been reported to the appropriate agency to resolve.”

One driver said the road is completely closed with motorists not being allowed access from either end.

She added three police cars are on the scene.

“The traffic lights on Broughty Ferry Road are off so could just be traffic management for that but seems a bit extreme.”

