Satans Slaves member from Fife faces jail for trying to murder rival biker during mass brawl

A Fife member of an outlaw biker gang faces jail for attempting to murder another motorcyclist.

Former serviceman Barry Smith – a member of the Satans Slaves – drove his van into a bike driven by Andrew Lamb, a member of the Tribe Motorcycle Club.

The High Court in Edinburgh heard how the assault happened on July 24 2021 on the A7 in the Scottish Borders.

Smith, of Dunfermline, was acting as a support driver for a convoy of Satans Slaves as they drove their bikes through the area.

The 42-year-old was supposed to help motorcyclists who injured themselves or who broke down.

But the court heard how Smith used his van to carry out out an assault on Mr Lamb which left him needing urgent hospital treatment.

Caught on camera

Shocked eyewitnesses saw members of the Slaves fight with Tribe MCC members on the road.

Smith then drove his vehicle into Mr Lamb’s bike causing him to suffer debilitating injuries.

A passing motorist filmed Smith at the scene in his van. They captured him whilst he wore a T-shirt baring the slogan SFFS – which the court heard stood for “Slaves Forever Forever Slaves”.

Smith, who denied any wrongdoing during a week long trial, was found guilty on charges of attempted murder and breaching road traffic laws by failing to stop after striking Mr Lamb.

He wept and held his head in his hands as prosecutor Yvonne Waugh told the court his previous convictions.

Defence lawyer John Brannigan asked for bail for his client, but judge Fiona Tait remanded him in custody ahead of sentencing next month.

Brotherhood

The Satans Slaves Motorcycle Club, founded in Shipley, England in 1966, is one of the largest outlaw biker clubs in the UK and has 29 chapters in England, Scotland and Germany.

They became infamous around the country for violence, bloodshed, run-ins with the law and clashes with rivals the Outlaws and Hells Angels.

The Tribe were formed in Edinburgh in November 2011 and now have 25 chapters. It states 99% of its motorcycle riders are law-abiding citizens.

The jury heard that in the hours before the attack on Mr Lamb, around 125 motorcyclists descended on the area. Some had come from England and other parts of Scotland.

The court heard that after striking Mr Lamb, Smith didn’t contact emergency services and drove away from the scene.

His vehicle was damaged from the collision and it was abandoned further down the road.

He was spotted a short distance from the scene by a member of the Tribe. He told the motorcyclist to stop in an aggressive manner.

The court heard that the cyclist was concerned that he would be assaulted and drove away.

Smith denied any wrongdoing. He compared his membership of the Satans Slaves to his time in the services.

He said: “For me as an ex-military man, it kept the brotherhood going.”

Closing speeches

In her closing speech, Ms Waugh urged jurors to convict Smith of the charges on the indictment.

She said: “Mr Smith drove at a motor vehicle being driven by Andrew Lamb. He was chosen at random.

“The accused struck Mr Lamb with the intention of knocking him off his bike so he could be assaulted by others.

“He does not call 999. He does not call the emergency services.

“I invite you to convict the accused on the charges on the indictment.”

Mr Brannigan urged jurors to acquit his client saying there wasn’t enough evidence available to convict Smith.

He added: “This is the most confusing crown case. There’s no clear picture of what happened at all.”

For the latest court cases across Tayside and Fife, join our Courts Facebook page.