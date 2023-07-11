ANDREW BATCHELOR: Sunny Dundee fundraiser is my way of saying thanks to Tayside Children’s Hospital

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Comment Home Opinion

ANDREW BATCHELOR: Sunny Dundee fundraiser is my way of saying thanks to Tayside Children’s Hospital

Dundee Culture founder Andrew Batchelor owes a lot to the children's hospital in Dundee, and he's proud to have raised thousands for the charity that supports it.

Andrew Batchelor with nurses at the Tayside Children's Hospital. They are standing in front of a colourful mural and holding a large cheque made out to the Archie Foundation for £1,700.
Andrew Batchelor with nurses at the Tayside Children's Hospital, Dundee, which is supported by the Archie Foundation and will gain from the Sunny Dundee campaign.
By Andrew Batchelor

When I launched my first fundraising campaign three months ago, I was hoping to collect a few hundred pounds.

So imagine how over the moon I was when we hit the final total of £1,700.

The plan was to sell yellow “Sunny Dundee” sunglasses, inspired by the city-wide summer campaign of 2018.

And the aim was to raise money for the Archie Foundation, which works to transform the experience of children and young people in the Tayside Children’s Hospital at Ninewells.

The writer Andrew Batchelor next to a quote: "I couldn't have done it without the support of everyone who bought glasses and, of course, the amazing staff at the Archie Foundation."

It’s something I’ve wanted to do for quite some time. And the end result was so much better than I expected.

Having the Dundee Culture audience base meant I could reach thousands of people and the first set of sunglasses I ordered sold out within a hour of the launch.

So, I ordered a second set. And then they were all snapped up in the first hour too.

I decided to make the third batch reservation-only, as that would allow me to make sure everyone who wanted a pair got a pair.

Andrew Batchelor in profile, wearing yellow sunglasses with Sunny Dundee logo.
Andrew Batchelor wearing his Sunny Dundee glasses.

That show of strength – and the support from people who helped throughout the campaign – is something I will always cherish.

It wasn’t all plain sailing. Posting sunglasses one by one to buyers all around the world isn’t exactly straightforward. But it was a great learning experience for me.

Archie Foundation benefited from Sunny Dundee success

After selling the final batch, I was looking forward to the next part, which was handing the cheque in to the Archie Foundation.

The presentation took place on Friday. It felt quite fitting that it happened during the week of the 75th anniversary of the NHS.

Andrew Batchelor, wearing yellow Sunny Dundee glasses, carries a big cheque for £1,700 made out to the Archie Foundation.
The proceeds from the Sunny Dundee campaign are presented to the Archie Foundation.

It was a little strange for me to be going back to a place that has played such a large part in my life.

The NHS, and by extension, the Tayside Children’s Hospital, did so much for me when I was growing up with cerebral palsy. There were countless operations and regular visits for physiotherapy.

It’s a long time since I was last there and it looked completely different last week.

You wouldn’t think that it was a hospital, thanks to the incredible work that has been done – much of it with the help of the Archie Foundation – to make it welcoming for children.

One of the main areas in the new theatre suite at Tayside Children’s Hospital

It will soon be 10 years since I started Dundee Culture.

I have had amazing support  over that time. And I wanted to mark the occasion by giving something back to the community and giving something back to the place which helped me so much as a youngster.

I couldn’t have done it without the support of everyone who bought glasses and, of course, the amazing staff at the Archie Foundation, who were brilliant in supporting me throughout the campaign.

It was an experience I’ll look back on with pride and one I will never forget.

More from Opinion

SNP Westminster leader Stephen Flynn with arms folded in front of a grey sky.
KIRSTY STRICKLAND: Stephen Flynn looks a lot like the next SNP leader
SNP MSP Mhairi Black giving an interview in a TV studio.
KEZIA DUGDALE: Our politics ARE toxic - and we need to fix more than…
spoon, heroin, syringe against a black background.
COURIER OPINION: Scotland's drugs deaths crisis requires Westminster to be as bold as Holyrood
Women in pink wigs and Race for Life T shirts waving at the finish line of Race for Life Dundee in 2022.
LYNNE HOGGAN: Why I'm proud to be a part of Dundee Race for Life
SNP MSP Mhairi Black speaking in the House of Commons.
ANDREW LIDDLE: Mhairi Black is jumping before SNP gets the push
King Charles III leaving St Giles Cathedral in Edinburgh following the service of thanksgiving, followed by Catherine, princess of Wales.
ALISTAIR HEATHER: More Scottish parties please Charles (as long as you're paying next time)
Fruit picker Jianu Elena Madacily harvesting strawberries under a polytunnel on a farm in Angus in 2017.
BRIAN HENDERSON: Fruit pickers ARE skilled workers - and ignoring farmers won't fix labour…
Close up of Boris Johnson with a serious expression against a black background.
STUART NICOLSON: Westminster system allowed 'chancer' Boris Johnson to flourish
Portraits of Dundee SNP MPs and MSPs Chris Law, Shona Robison, Stuart Hosie and Joe FitzPatrick against backdrop of River Tay and Dundee.
STEVE FINAN: £80M investment snub has shown Dundee politicians for the spineless drones they…
MasterChef winner Jamie Scott and wife Kelly seated at a restaurant table by a window with view of Broughty Ferry beach and the Tay estuary beyond.
MARTEL MAXWELL: Memories on the menu as MasterChef's Jamie Scott breathes new life into…