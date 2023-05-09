ANDREW BATCHELOR: The personal reason behind my Sunny Dundee glasses fundraiser

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
ANDREW BATCHELOR: The personal reason behind my Sunny Dundee glasses fundraiser

For Dundee Culture’s 10th anniversary I decided to bring Sunny Dundee glasses back – and the first batch sold out in an hour.

Andrew Batchelor celebrates 10 years of Dundee Culture in 2023.
Andrew Batchelor celebrates 10 years of Dundee Culture in 2023.
By Andrew Batchelor

Doing Dundee Culture for nearly a decade, there is one question I’m always asked.

“Do you sell Sunny Dundee glasses?”

I am of course referring to the bright yellow sunglasses that were part of a city-wide campaign in 2018 to bring tourists into the city at a time when Dundee started getting international attention, with the likes of the V&A Dundee opening up to the world.

The glasses were very popular and the campaign was a great success.

And after it ran its course, questions about the glasses were never far away.

For Dundee Culture’s 10th anniversary I decided to bring them back – and the first batch sold out in an hour.

Childhood hospital visits

This is the first time I have created a fundraising campaign.

I decided to raise money for The Archie Foundation who do incredible work in helping infants, children, young people and their families during their visits and stays at Ninewells Hospital.

They also help with bereavements.

Any donation given to Dundee Culture in general throughout the campaign will also be donated to The Archie Foundation.

I decided on choosing The Archie Foundation for a personal reason.

When I was diagnosed with cerebral palsy and various health conditions at a young age, frequent hospital visits followed.

It felt like I was never out of hospital.

There were countless visits to clinics and many operations throughout my childhood and for a short period of time, school was the only place I’d been to more times than Ninewells.

Some of the hospital visits for me included appointments at the TORT (Tayside Orthopaedic and Rehabilitation Technology Services) Centre and the Tayside Children’s Hospital, where The Archie Foundation Tayside is based.

Andrew Batchelor wearing Sunny Dundee glasses.

The Archie Foundation has always campaigned and fundraised to help young people across Scotland and over the years it has help improve the healthcare of nearly 200,000 children a year through its fundraising.

I am inspired by the work they do.

Going for operations at the children’s hospital, I remember playing with games and toys before operations and this is an example of what money raised from this campaign can go towards.

Making a difference

There are infants, children and young people who visit the hospital each and every day with their families. And the smallest donation could make a huge difference to their hospital experience.

One of the things that I loved about setting this campaign up was the enthusiasm the people of Dundee have for these glasses.

With the first batch already gone, the next one will arrive very soon.

And with every pair sold, I’ll remember the good cause behind this fundraiser, one which I am so proud of.

