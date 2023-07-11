Person dies after being hit by train on Fife railway line

A person has been died after being struck by a train in Fife.

The person’s identity has not been released but it is understood next of kin have been informed.

The incident, which happened around 11pm on Monday night at Dunfermline, is not being treated as suspicious.

The railway line was closed as a result with trains being diverted, causing delays of up to two hours.

Paramedics attended

A spokesperson for British Transport Police said: “Officers were called to the line close to Dunfermline Queen Margaret station shortly before 11pm last night following reports of a casualty on the tracks.

“Paramedics also attended however sadly a person was pronounced dead at the scene.

“The incident is not being treated as suspicious and a report will be prepared for the Procurator Fiscal.”

A spokesman for Scotrail said: “ScotRail services between Edinburgh Waverley and Glenrothes were disrupted last night from around 11pm until the end of service.

“Sadly, this was due to a person being struck by a train.

“To keep customers moving, ScotRail services from Edinburgh to Glenrothes via Dunfermline City were diverted via Kirkcaldy.

NEW: The emergency services are currently dealing with an incident between Inverkeithing and Cowdenbeath, and the line has had to be closed. Edinburgh to Glenrothes via Dunfermline Town services will be diverted via Kirkcaldy. pic.twitter.com/E0HytJFDNc — ScotRail (@ScotRail) July 10, 2023

Phil Campbell, ScotRail head of customer operations, said: “Anyone affected by this incident can contact Samaritans free of charge, any time, from any phone, on 116 123.”

Scottish Fire and Rescue Service were called to an incident at the railway crossing near Dunfermline at 11.08pm on Monday.

She said: “We sent two appliances from Dunfermline to the scene.

“We left at 11.36pm.”

Witnesses reported seeing incident response and dog units.

One said: “I heard and saw lots of sirens and blue lights.

“This is so awful and sad. Thoughts are with their family.”