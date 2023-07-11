Person dies after being hit by train on Fife railway line

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Fife

Person dies after being hit by train on Fife railway line

The identity of the person who died in the incident near Dunfermline railway station on Monday night has not been released

By Lindsey Hamilton
Emergency services at the scene. Image: Fife Jammer Locations/FJL Services
Emergency services at the scene. Image: Fife Jammer Locations/FJL Services

A person has been died after being struck by a train in Fife.

The person’s identity has not been released but it is understood next of kin have been informed.

The incident, which happened around 11pm on Monday night at Dunfermline, is not being treated as suspicious.

The railway line was closed as a result with trains being diverted, causing delays of up to two hours.

Paramedics attended

A spokesperson for British Transport Police said: “Officers were called to the line close to Dunfermline Queen Margaret station shortly before 11pm last night following reports of a casualty on the tracks.

“Paramedics also attended however sadly a person was pronounced dead at the scene.

“The incident is not being treated as suspicious and a report will be prepared for the Procurator Fiscal.”

The incident prompted an emergency response. Image: Fife Jammer Locations

A spokesman for Scotrail said: “ScotRail services between Edinburgh Waverley and Glenrothes were disrupted last night from around 11pm until the end of service.

“Sadly, this was due to a person being struck by a train.

“To keep customers moving, ScotRail services from Edinburgh to Glenrothes via Dunfermline City were diverted via Kirkcaldy.

Phil Campbell, ScotRail head of customer operations, said: “Anyone affected by this incident can contact Samaritans free of charge, any time, from any phone, on 116 123.”

Scottish Fire and Rescue Service were called to an incident at the railway crossing near Dunfermline at 11.08pm on Monday.

She said: “We sent two appliances from Dunfermline to the scene.

“We left at 11.36pm.”

Witnesses reported seeing incident response and dog units.

One said: “I heard and saw lots of sirens and blue lights.

“This is so awful and sad. Thoughts are with their family.”

