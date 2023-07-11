Anger as raw sewage floods public path in Perth

A major clean-up is expected to begin this week after sewage from overflowing drains flooded a public path in Perth.

A 50m long stretch of path – some of which runs underneath the rail line and alongside Craigie Burn between Glenearn Road and South Inch Park – was flooded at the weekend with eight inches of sewage contaminated water.

Beleaguered locals say it the third time the area has been hit since serious flooding devastated parts of the city in September 2022.

Perth path flooded with raw sewage

Janice Haig, who lives in Croft Park just yards from the path, says her life has been made a misery due to the constant fear of flooding.

She said: “We suffered flooding on November 18 and December 30 last year and now we have the path flooded again.

“On Saturday raw sewage was coming from drains which are unable to cope with any sort of heavy downpour.

“That left the path under eight inches of flood water.

“It’s left the path completely contaminated with sewage debris that is left behind.

“We’ve reported it numerous times to both Scottish Water and the council but are no further forward.”

Janice founded Perth Community Flood Aid, a resident-led support group, in the wake of the September 2022 flooding.

A public meeting held by the group four months later was attended by around 50 concerned residents.

‘Constant fear’

“I’m living in constant fear of flooding evert single time it rains,” she said.

“I’ve personally spent around £6,000 on flood defence prevention to protect my home but the worry is constant.

“But even with that in place the garden has been flooded in the past.

“I’ve stayed at home while the rest of the family have gone on holiday for the fear of our home being flooded.”

She says the worry is taking its toll on people’s mental health.

“We’ve had 23 potential flood warnings issued by SEPA for the area since the severe flooding which hit Perth in 2022.

“And this is now the third time its flooded in that time. That’s just not healthy.”

Croft Park clean-up

A spokesperson for Scottish Water thanked the public ahead of a clean-up of the affected area.

They said: “Following recent reports of sewage related debris, we are looking to attend Croft Park as soon as possible.

“Officers will carry out a clean-up of the footpath.

“Due to the heavy rainfall experienced over the weekend, continuing into this week, our operational teams are extremely busy and must attend customers affected by internal flooding as a priority.

“Scottish Water will always attend and support clean-ups for customers when sewer flooding is reported to us.

“We encourage immediate contact should they experience any future suspected sewer flooding incidents.”

Perth and Kinross Council was approached by The Courier for comment.