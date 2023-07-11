Anger as raw sewage floods public path in Perth

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Anger as raw sewage floods public path in Perth

It is the third time in less than a year that the 50m stretch of public footpath has been flooded.

By Neil Henderson
Two images of flooded public path in Perth.
50mtr stretch of path in Perth flooded with sewage after drains overflowed. Image: Janice Haig

A major clean-up is expected to begin this week after sewage from overflowing drains flooded a public path in Perth.

A 50m long stretch of path – some of which runs underneath the rail line and alongside Craigie Burn between Glenearn Road and South Inch Park – was flooded at the weekend with eight inches of sewage contaminated water.

Beleaguered locals say it the third time the area has been hit since serious flooding devastated parts of the city in September 2022.

Perth path flooded with raw sewage

Janice Haig, who lives in Croft Park just yards from the path, says her life has been made a misery due to the constant fear of flooding.

Residents say sewage contaminated flood water came from overflowing drains. Image: Janice Haig

She said: “We suffered flooding on November 18 and December 30 last year and  now we have the path flooded again.

“On Saturday raw sewage was coming from drains which are unable to cope with any sort of heavy downpour.

“That left the path under eight inches of flood water.

“It’s left the path completely contaminated with sewage debris that is left behind.

High water level in Craigie Burn next to public footpath. Image: Janice Haig

“We’ve reported it numerous times to both Scottish Water and the council but are no further forward.”

Janice founded Perth Community Flood Aid, a resident-led support group, in the wake of the September 2022 flooding.

A public meeting held by the group four months later was attended by around 50 concerned residents.

‘Constant fear’

“I’m living in constant fear of flooding evert single time it rains,” she said.

“I’ve personally spent around £6,000 on flood defence prevention to protect my home but the worry is constant.

Janice Haig at the Craigie Burn - a source of flooding in Perth.
Janice Haig said residents are living in constant fear of beign flooded. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.

“But even with that in place the garden has been flooded in the past.

“I’ve stayed at home while the rest of the family have gone on holiday for the fear of our home being flooded.”

She says the worry is taking its toll on people’s mental health.

“We’ve had 23 potential flood warnings issued by SEPA for the area since the severe flooding which hit Perth in 2022.

“And this is now the third time its flooded in that time. That’s just not healthy.”

Croft Park clean-up

A spokesperson for Scottish Water thanked the public ahead of a clean-up of the affected area.

They said: “Following recent reports of sewage related debris, we are looking to attend Croft Park as soon as possible.

Previous flooding to the public path which occurred in November 2022. Image: Janice Haig.

“Officers will carry out a clean-up of the footpath.

“Due to the heavy rainfall experienced over the weekend, continuing into this week, our operational teams are extremely busy and must attend customers affected by internal flooding as a priority.

“Scottish Water will always attend and support clean-ups for customers when sewer flooding is reported to us.

“We encourage immediate contact should they experience any future suspected sewer flooding incidents.”

Perth and Kinross Council was approached by The Courier for comment.

