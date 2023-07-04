JIM SPENCE: My six-week wait for GP appointment tells me NHS needs intensive care

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
JIM SPENCE: My six-week wait for GP appointment tells me NHS needs intensive care

75 years of the NHS should be a cause for celebration but Jim Spence's recent experience suggests the service is in trouble.

First Minister of Scotland Humza Yousaf at the hospital bedside of an elderly man during a visit to mark the 75th anniversary of the NHS.
First Minister and former Health Secretary Humza Yousaf on a hospital visit to mark the 75th anniversary of the NHS. Image: Lesley Martin/PA Wire.
By Jim Spence

The NHS is being privatised by stealth as it marks its 75 years.

Two recent experiences have convinced me the institution we’ve all come to rely on from cradle to grave is in serious trouble.

The soonest I can get an NHS appointment with a dental hygienist is almost five months away, in November.

The soonest I can see my GP simply to be referred to have my hearing checked by an NHS audiologist is mid-August.

In both situations I can be seen privately almost immediately.

The writer Jim Spence next to a quote: "Unless we're prepared to wait ridiculous lengths of time for appointments, we're being pressured into stumping up money a second time to address our various ailments."

There’s an old saying – you never miss the water till the well runs dry.

Well the NHS is down to a trickle. And there’s a drought of availability, which is dangerous for the health of the nation.

Wait or pay – dilemma facing patients as NHS marks 75 years

After 35 years working in studios and outside broadcasting with assorted dodgy headphones and equipment, Father Time tells me my hearing isn’t as sharp as before.

Some consonants and snatches of conversations are starting to evade me.

So I decided it was time to address the situation and booked an appointment with a well-known high street provider.

Jim Spence standing on the touchline at a football match during his days as a football commentator. He is wearing an olive green duffel coat, with a set of headphones over his ears and a microphone in hand.
Jim Spence in touchline uniform of duffel coat and dodgy headphones.

I waited a few days for the appointment and have no complaints whatsoever about the service. It was excellent.

But the price of the discreet hearing aid, which seemed to fit my requirements, was eye-watering, coming in at three and a half thousand quid.

At first I thought I’d misheard. But no. The sum required to restore my auditory faculties to pristine condition amounted to a quarter of what I paid for my first flat.

Is this where we’re heading in the NHS? That we’ll soon require a second mortgage before we can fix our health issues?

Medics raising alarm about state of health service

This is not about whether I can afford it or not. It’s about the whole principle of why we have a National Health Service.

Black and white photo showing NHS founder Aneurin Bevan and two nurses by the hospital bedside of a young girl in 1948.
75 years of the NHS is thanks to founder Aneurin Bevan, seen here on a hospital visit in 1948. Image: Trafford Healthcare NHS/PA Wire.

We already pay contributions for this service. But increasingly we are finding that unless we’re prepared to wait ridiculous lengths of time for appointments, we’re being pressured into stumping up money a second time to address our various ailments.

Now my hearing situation isn’t acute. I can get by. Albeit with the increasing frustration of missing bits of conversations and upsetting my wife when the television volume is loud enough to waken the dead.

But folk with major health issues are now facing alarming and life-threatening situations when prompt care and attention can be absolutely crucial.

Simon Barker, deputy chair of the British Medical Association’s (BMA) Scottish Council, recently called on the Scottish Government to act “with a sense of urgency”. He was speaking in the wake of a critical report on the NHS by Audit Scotland.

Busy concourse at Ninewells Hospital in Dundee showing patients and staff coming and going in front of the reception desk.
How is Ninewells Hospital in Dundee meeting the needs of patients today?,

He said “Demand is outstripping capacity and the NHS simply cannot deliver what it is asked to under its current limitations.

“There must be action if we want to ensure it is put on a sustainable footing for generations to come and stays true to the fundamental value of remaining free at the point of delivery.”

After 75 years, our NHS is in trouble

These problems aren’t confined to NHS Scotland and Holyrood.

BBC journalist Laura Kuenssberg was slated at the weekend after she described the British public as having a love-hate relationship with the NHS.

Studio portrait of BBC journalist Laura Kuenssberg in blue dress against a grey background.
Laura Kuenssberg’s comments showed the strength of feeling towards the NHS: Jonathan Ford

Yet she was referring to new research which found just 29% of respondents were satisfied with the NHS in 2022. That’s the worst rating since record began 40 years ago.

The same report found 90% of the public agreed the service should be free and available to everyone.

The National Health Service is nearing its 75th anniversary.

It’s a part of the fabric of the nation. And it glues and binds us to it in deep gratitude.

Very few of us are without cause to be grateful to the NHS in our darkest days of need.

But currently it feels like it’s in intensive care.

