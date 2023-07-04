Former Dundee United hero Duncan Ferguson leaves Forest Green Rovers amid ‘parting as friends’ claim

Duncan Ferguson has departed Forest Green Rovers following just six months in charge.

The former Dundee United favourite took up the reins at FGR in January, embarking upon his first managerial position following a decade coaching at Everton.

With The New Lawn outfit already deep in the relegation mire, Ferguson was unable to mastermind a great escape.

He won just one of his 19 matches in charge as Forest Green succumbed to the drop from League One.

Ferguson’s exit comes amid impending alterations to the management structure at the club, led by incoming director of football Allan Steele.

Dale Vince, Forest Green chairman, said: “It’d been a privilege to work with Dunc these last few months and this was a very difficult decision to make.

“I’m grateful to Dunc for joining us in such difficult circumstances and for all of his hard work at the club.

“But I feel this is overall the right decision for everyone and I wish Dunc well in his next coaching role. We are parting as friends. You can’t ask for much more than that.”

McKinnon factor

It seemed that Ferguson was set to be joined by his old United teammate Ray McKinnon at FGR following talks regarding a coaching role in Gloucester.

However, it was announced that McKinnon would be remaining in charge of Forfar just hours before Ferguson’s exit was confirmed.