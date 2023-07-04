Fife and Perth homeowner alarm as Scots mortgages and house prices soar

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Fife and Perth homeowner alarm as Scots mortgages and house prices soar

Average mortgage bills in Scotland are £381 more per month than they were in November 2021.

By Alasdair Clark
Mortgage rates have risen across the UK - costing the average Scots hundreds more a month. Image: Shutterstock
Mortgage rates have risen across the UK - costing the average Scots hundreds more a month. Image: Shutterstock

Scots are paying hundreds of pounds more every month for their mortgage – while the cost of an average detached home in Fife has also spiked by 30%.

The cost-of-living double whammy comes as warnings grow about the impact of any future increase to the rate of inflation.

House of Commons analysis commissioned by the SNP found average the Scot is paying £381 more per month than they were 20 months ago.

In November 2021 the average two-year fixed rate mortgage was 2.29%, which would see a typical Scottish household with a mortgage of £166,431 pay around £729 a month on a 25 year term.

But as of June 2023 the average two-year fixed rate is 6.37%, meaning the same household would now be paying £1,110 a month – a difference of over £4,500 every year.

Scots homeowners told to expect further mortgage rises

The SNP say it means a full-time employee in Scotland on the National Living Wage would have to forego their entire wage for more than a quarter of a year just to pay the additional mortgage interest.

The party also warned that homeowners should brace for further increases amid forecasts that UK interest rates could be as high as 6.5% by the end of 2023.

They say that if the rate of a two-year fixed mortgage was to rise accordingly to 7.87%, the average home could be paying as much as £541 more a month.

SNP housing spokesman Chris Stephens MP said the Conservatives have “trashed the economy”.

SNP MP Chris Stephens
SNP MP Chris Stephens

He added: “Housing is a fundamental need that no one should have to go without but Westminster is making it impossible for many first time buyers to afford their own home – and it’s putting mortgage holders and renters at risk of losing their homes through no fault of their own.”

Separate data from the Office for National Statistics shows Perth and Kinross has some of the highest mortgage rates in Scotland.

Typical payments on a five-year fixed mortgage for an average detached property in the region is £1,977 – one of the highest rates in the east of Scotland.

It comes as house prices rise across Scotland, with Fife charting one of the biggest any increase of any local authorities.

The average house price across Fife in April 2023 was £168,774, up from just over £132,000 in April 2018.

First-time buyers spent an average of £134,000 on a home in the Kingdom in April, up from £106,770 five-years previously.

Jeremy Hunt mortgages
UK Chancellor Jeremy Hunt recently agreed a deal with banks to allow householders to switch to interest-only payments for a temporary period. Image: Shutterstock

The price for an average semi-detached or terraced home in Fife are up 31% and 28% respectively on 2018.

Those looking to purchased a detached home can expect to pay as much as £315,000.

The UK Government has said buyers and renters were facing a “very difficult time”.

They previous struck a deal with big mortgage lenders to provide more flexibility to those struggling with climbing repayments.

It means banks will allow customers who are up to date with repayments to switch to interest-only payments for six months or extend their mortgage term to reduce their monthly payments

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s official spokesman said: “The single biggest thing government can do is work together with the Bank of England in lockstep to reduce inflation, which is driving some of these high mortgage rates we are seeing.”

