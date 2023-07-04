Eljamel scandal: Fife gran lifts lid on Humza Yousaf meeting at her home

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Eljamel scandal: Fife gran lifts lid on Humza Yousaf meeting at her home

Theresa Mallett welcomed Mr Yousaf into her Glenrothes home just nine days after heckling him in Dundee.

By Justin Bowie
Theresa Mallett at home.
A Fife protester who met Humza Yousaf after heckling him insisted he must now act on her demands for a public inquiry into the Eljamel surgery scandal.

Glenrothes grandmother Theresa Mallett welcomed Mr Yousaf into her home just nine days after confronting him during his SNP independence convention speech in Dundee.

Even though Theresa told us the meeting was “pleasant”, victims of rogue surgeon Mr Eljamel remain frustrated at the government’s refusal to grant a full public probe.

Disgraced medic Mr Eljamel repeatedly botched operations while he was employed by NHS Tayside between 1995 and 2013.

Campaigners question why he was able to get away with harming patients for so long before he was later suspended and dismissed.

In her dramatic intervention at Caird Hall in Dundee, longtime nationalist Theresa told Mr Yousaf she was quitting the SNP in anger.

Theresa Mallett heckled Humza Yousaf during his speech. Image: PA.

After meeting him on Monday, she told us: “Hearing’s one thing, but listening is another thing.

“The meeting was cordial and pleasant enough. But we didn’t come to any conclusions about anything.

“They haven’t come up with anything that would go near a public inquiry.

“They want to fix it. But only in their way. Now it’s our chance, and we’ll do it our way.”

Disgraced ex-Dundee surgeon Sam Eljamel. Image: DC Thomson.

More than 100 patients claim they were harmed by Mr Eljamel and leading campaigners have been demanding a public inquiry for years.

Theresa said she was only able to get her voice heard due to being a member of Mr Yousaf’s party.

She told us: “If I hadn’t been an SNP member, I would never have been heard.

“I’ve only managed to get this across because I voted SNP. They’re not quite listening.”

Theresa also claims she only found out on Monday she had not been contacted during an NHS Tayside review into spinal patients.

The Fife gran was operated on for sciatica in 2012 by Mr Eljamel, but has lived in constant pain ever since.

Theresa Mallett outside the Caird Hall after she heckled Mr Yousaf. Image: DC Thomson.

In June, whistleblowers claimed NHS Tayside bosses knew about concerns over the medic as early as 2009, four years before his suspension.

Health board chiefs have repeatedly insisted alarm bells were only raised in 2013.

But documents show senior managers within NHS Tayside blamed junior staff for Mr Eljamel’s poor performance.

Theresa was joined at her meeting with Mr Yousaf by Alan Ogilvie, another former patient of Mr Eljamel.

Mr Ogilvie, now based in London, said there is a fundamental lack of trust between victims and NHS Tayside.

The health board has urged patients with concerns to contact them.

Alan Ogilvie was operated on by Professor Eljamel.

Mr Ogilvie told us: “Patients are reluctant to speak to the liaison team. They’re worried about what NHS Tayside wants to do with that information.”

A Scottish Government spokesperson said on Monday: “The first minister was happy to meet Theresa Mallett and welcomed the opportunity to listen to her experience.

“We are considering what the best next steps would be, including an independent commission.

“We will be following up today’s meeting with a range of actions, including an update on the process that will be put in place to review the concerns former patients have.”

NHS Tayside was approached for comment.

A health board spokesperson previously said: “In terms of the next steps to support former patients of Professor Eljamel, NHS Tayside remains committed to do whatever is required to support any independent process.

“The board continues to work closely with Scottish Government regarding these next steps.”

Theresa insisted an independent review will not be enough to get the answers she needs.

She added: “If he doesn’t do this, it’s going to follow Humza and his government forever.

“It’s about time the government stood up to be counted.”

