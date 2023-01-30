Dundee chase highly-rated goalscoring midfielder Charlie Reilly

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dundee are chasing a deal for highly-rated Albion Rovers midfielder Charlie Reilly.

The 21-year-old former Hamilton and Partick Thistle kid has been ripping up League Two for the Coatbridge side.

He’s notched 15 goals in 28 appearances this season, including two braces in his last three outings as the Wee Rovers battle to avoid bottom spot.

It’s understood the Dark Blues are keen to add the highly-rated youngster to their ranks as manager Gary Bowyer bids for promotion back to the top flight.

Another weekend. Another 4-0 away win. Another double for Charlie Reilly. 🟡🔴 Some couple of weeks for the Wee Rovers 👏#cinchL2 | @albionrovers pic.twitter.com/EOMJ669h06 — SPFL (@spfl) January 16, 2023

Albion boss Brian Reid said back in November the League Two club wouldn’t stand in the player’s way if a bigger club came calling in January.

He told the Daily Record: “Charlie is a top player and we are delighted we’ve got him. He is a big player for us and been excellent so long may it continue.

“If you look at his assists, Charlie has nearly assisted all of our other goals as well so he is doing really well.

“We are delighted to have him and I know there will be clubs looking at him with that kind of form, but he is our player for the moment and hopefully he can continue to score goals for us.

“We’d never want to stand in anyone’s way. Everyone wants to play at the highest level they can.

“Albion Rovers is a platform for people to come in and do well. It is good Charlie is doing well and if he earns a move off the back of that, we certainly won’t stop him.”

Meanwhile, Zak Rudden’s potential move to St Johnstone is progressing as we head into the final day of the January transfer window.

Should that go through, Dundee boss Bowyer has indicated a replacement striker would be sought.

Bowyer said on Saturday: “There has been an enquiry so we’ll see. We can’t leave ourselves short (of a striker) because we’ve lost Zach Robinson as well.

“That’s something we are possibly looking at.”