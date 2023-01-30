Dundee chase highly-rated goalscoring midfielder Charlie Reilly

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

Dundee chase highly-rated goalscoring midfielder Charlie Reilly

By George Cran
January 30 2023, 10.27pm
Former Partick Thistle midfielder Charlie Reilly is a target for Dundee. Image: SNS.
Former Partick Thistle midfielder Charlie Reilly is a target for Dundee. Image: SNS.

Dundee are chasing a deal for highly-rated Albion Rovers midfielder Charlie Reilly.

The 21-year-old former Hamilton and Partick Thistle kid has been ripping up League Two for the Coatbridge side.

He’s notched 15 goals in 28 appearances this season, including two braces in his last three outings as the Wee Rovers battle to avoid bottom spot.

It’s understood the Dark Blues are keen to add the highly-rated youngster to their ranks as manager Gary Bowyer bids for promotion back to the top flight.

Albion boss Brian Reid said back in November the League Two club wouldn’t stand in the player’s way if a bigger club came calling in January.

He told the Daily Record: “Charlie is a top player and we are delighted we’ve got him. He is a big player for us and been excellent so long may it continue.

“If you look at his assists, Charlie has nearly assisted all of our other goals as well so he is doing really well.

“We are delighted to have him and I know there will be clubs looking at him with that kind of form, but he is our player for the moment and hopefully he can continue to score goals for us.

“We’d never want to stand in anyone’s way. Everyone wants to play at the highest level they can.

“Albion Rovers is a platform for people to come in and do well. It is good Charlie is doing well and if he earns a move off the back of that, we certainly won’t stop him.”

Rudden

Zak Rudden wasn't included in the Dundee squad at the weekend. Image: Shutterstock.

Meanwhile, Zak Rudden’s potential move to St Johnstone is progressing as we head into the final day of the January transfer window.

Should that go through, Dundee boss Bowyer has indicated a replacement striker would be sought.

Bowyer said on Saturday: “There has been an enquiry so we’ll see. We can’t leave ourselves short (of a striker) because we’ve lost Zach Robinson as well.

“That’s something we are possibly looking at.”

