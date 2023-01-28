Dundee boss Gary Bowyer demands more despite thumping victory over Queen’s Park as he reveals Zak Rudden to St Johnstone latest

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dundee boss Gary Bowyer wasn’t satisfied with the finishing of his team despite a 3-0 victory over Championship leaders Queen’s Park.

Chances came and went for the Dark Blues, including a poor penalty miss from Paul McMullan, before the Dark Blues finally opened the scoring after 69 minutes.

Substitutes made the difference with Ben Williamson smashing in a fine opener before Alex Jakubiak made the game comfortable for the hosts.

And skipper Ryan Sweeney sealed the points with a third on 83 minutes, set up after a storming run from new signing Ryan Clampin.

‘Terrific’

But Bowyer wants even more from his side.

“I’m delighted with the performance but we still have to be better in front of goal,” the Dundee boss said.

“The number of chances we had in the first half, we missed a penalty and should have had more with a bit more care in the final third.

“What was really impressive at half-time was they didn’t feel sorry for themselves.

“But I’m delighted with the result and the clean sheet.

“It’s been a hard week, it really has. For everyone at the club.

“There’s been a game as well and extra-time before that so it’s been tough.

“We recalled Sam Fisher and put him in for a first start, he was excellent.

“There’s been the arrivals of Barry Maguire, Ryan Clampin and Kwame Thomas has only been here a week so they’ve been brilliant.

“The impact of the subs was terrific.”

Ryan Clampin

One of those was new signing Clampin who arrived on Friday and took a place on the bench for one of the biggest matches of the season.

With the score at 2-0, he got his first taste of Scottish football after arriving on loan from Colchester United.

And he made an immediate impact just seven minutes into his Dens Park debut, setting off at pace down the left flank, beating two men before cutting back for Sweeney to knock home.

We are delighted to announce the signing of left back Ryan Clampin on loan until the end of the season from Colchester United #thedee https://t.co/JecFHIFkfH — Dundee Football Club (@DundeeFC) January 27, 2023

Bowyer said: “Clamps flew up yesterday and didn’t train because his flight was delayed but we saw what he’ll bring to us. He was outstanding for the third goal.

“He is an attack-minded full-back. I spoke to him on the phone and he was desperate to come here.

“I spoke to him on Thursday and he was at London City Airport at 7am in the morning and on the flight.

“Fair play to him and he’ll only get better once he gets to know the boys.”

Zak Rudden

That’s one arrival but a departure appears likely in the shape of Zak Rudden.

The Scotland U/21 international wasn’t included in the matchday squad after an offer came in from St Johnstone.

Bowyer says he has no intention of standing in the way of the player.

However, a replacement will be needed.

“Obviously there’s speculation and we’ll see where that takes us,” Bowyer said.

“I’ll never stand in anybody’s way if they want to go play at a higher level.

“There has been an enquiry so we’ll see. We can’t leave ourselves short because we’ve lost Zach Robinson as well.

“That’s something we are possibly looking at.”