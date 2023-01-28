Dundee boss Gary Bowyer demands more despite thumping victory over Queen’s Park as he reveals Zak Rudden to St Johnstone latest

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer demands more despite thumping victory over Queen’s Park as he reveals Zak Rudden to St Johnstone latest

By George Cran
January 28 2023, 6.00pm Updated: January 28 2023, 6.04pm
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer. Image: SNS.
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer. Image: SNS.

Dundee boss Gary Bowyer wasn’t satisfied with the finishing of his team despite a 3-0 victory over Championship leaders Queen’s Park.

Chances came and went for the Dark Blues, including a poor penalty miss from Paul McMullan, before the Dark Blues finally opened the scoring after 69 minutes.

Substitutes made the difference with Ben Williamson smashing in a fine opener before Alex Jakubiak made the game comfortable for the hosts.

And skipper Ryan Sweeney sealed the points with a third on 83 minutes, set up after a storming run from new signing Ryan Clampin.

‘Terrific’

But Bowyer wants even more from his side.

Ben Williamson celebrates with Alex Jakubiak after opening the scoring. Image: SNS.

“I’m delighted with the performance but we still have to be better in front of goal,” the Dundee boss said.

“The number of chances we had in the first half, we missed a penalty and should have had more with a bit more care in the final third.

“What was really impressive at half-time was they didn’t feel sorry for themselves.

“But I’m delighted with the result and the clean sheet.

“It’s been a hard week, it really has. For everyone at the club.

“There’s been a game as well and extra-time before that so it’s been tough.

Barry Maguire made his Dundee debut, here he takes on Simon Murray. Image: SNS.

“We recalled Sam Fisher and put him in for a first start, he was excellent.

“There’s been the arrivals of Barry Maguire, Ryan Clampin and Kwame Thomas has only been here a week so they’ve been brilliant.

“The impact of the subs was terrific.”

Ryan Clampin

One of those was new signing Clampin who arrived on Friday and took a place on the bench for one of the biggest matches of the season.

With the score at 2-0, he got his first taste of Scottish football after arriving on loan from Colchester United.

And he made an immediate impact just seven minutes into his Dens Park debut, setting off at pace down the left flank, beating two men before cutting back for Sweeney to knock home.

Bowyer said: “Clamps flew up yesterday and didn’t train because his flight was delayed but we saw what he’ll bring to us. He was outstanding for the third goal.

“He is an attack-minded full-back. I spoke to him on the phone and he was desperate to come here.

“I spoke to him on Thursday and he was at London City Airport at 7am in the morning and on the flight.

“Fair play to him and he’ll only get better once he gets to know the boys.”

Zak Rudden

That’s one arrival but a departure appears likely in the shape of Zak Rudden.

Zak Rudden wasn’t included in the squad. Image: Shutterstock.

The Scotland U/21 international wasn’t included in the matchday squad after an offer came in from St Johnstone.

Bowyer says he has no intention of standing in the way of the player.

However, a replacement will be needed.

“Obviously there’s speculation and we’ll see where that takes us,” Bowyer said.

“I’ll never stand in anybody’s way if they want to go play at a higher level.

“There has been an enquiry so we’ll see. We can’t leave ourselves short because we’ve lost Zach Robinson as well.

“That’s something we are possibly looking at.”

