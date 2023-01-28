Dundee new boy Barry Maguire ‘bursting’ to get going at Dens Park after Motherwell frustration

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Frustration was getting the better of Barry Maguire at Motherwell.

Game time was limited under Stevie Hammell, results weren’t going right, and the former Scotland U/21 international hadn’t started a match since October.

Now, though, he’s determined to use that frustration in a positive sense by helping new club Dundee to promotion.

The 24-year-old, who can play in midfield and defence, signed at Dens Park on loan for the rest of the season on Thursday.

Bursting

And he says the decision was one of the easiest he’s made all season.

“I’m absolutely delighted. It was a quick turnaround,” he told Courier Sport.

“I spoke to the gaffer at Motherwell at the start of the week and by Thursday I’m signed and training already.

“That just shows how much I want to play here.

“I know it’s an old cliché but, genuinely, I just wanted to get it done and get up here.

“I’m looking forward to it and looking to kick on.

“I didn’t play as much as I wanted to at Motherwell.

“Coming on now and then at my age, and as eager as I am, doesn’t help me as a player.

“It was getting to the point where I was getting frustrated and I was taking it home with me. I’m not usually like that at all.

“It’s good to freshen things up a bit and I am bursting to play.”

‘Catch you off-guard’

Maguire isn’t fazed by the challenge presented by the Championship.

He’s had experience of it before as a youngster on loan at Queen of the South in 2018/19.

And he’s looking forward to a possible Dens debut on Saturday.

“Dens has always been a tough place to go, I know that for a fact,” he added.

“You always know what kind of game you are in for so I know what to bring here.

“I’ve also played in the Championship with Queen of the South.

“We were mid-table then and I know Jordan Marshall from there.

“I know it’s a tough league, I know what it’s like.

“It can catch you off guard when you first come to it so I know what to expect.”

Jeezo!

That debut is potentially in a top-of-the-table clash between his new club Dundee in third spot and the league leaders Queen’s Park.

Five points separate the sides so the match is an opportunity for the Dark Blues to shrug off recent injury woes by closing the gap on the Spiders.

Lose, however, and the gap widens to eight points.

“It’s a massive game. I saw that and thought ‘jeezo, straight into it!’” Maguire said.

“But these are the games you come to play in – I’m not coming here to be passive about it.

“I’m looking forward to it.

“I’m absolutely buzzing.”