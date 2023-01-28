Dundee new boy Barry Maguire ‘bursting’ to get going at Dens Park after Motherwell frustration

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

Dundee new boy Barry Maguire ‘bursting’ to get going at Dens Park after Motherwell frustration

By George Cran
January 28 2023, 8.00am
Barry Maguire has joined Dundee on loan until the end of the season. Image: David Young.
Barry Maguire has joined Dundee on loan until the end of the season. Image: David Young.

Frustration was getting the better of Barry Maguire at Motherwell.

Game time was limited under Stevie Hammell, results weren’t going right, and the former Scotland U/21 international hadn’t started a match since October.

Now, though, he’s determined to use that frustration in a positive sense by helping new club Dundee to promotion.

The 24-year-old, who can play in midfield and defence, signed at Dens Park on loan for the rest of the season on Thursday.

Bursting

And he says the decision was one of the easiest he’s made all season.

“I’m absolutely delighted. It was a quick turnaround,” he told Courier Sport.

Barry Maguire takes on Dundee last season. Image: SNS.

“I spoke to the gaffer at Motherwell at the start of the week and by Thursday I’m signed and training already.

“That just shows how much I want to play here.

“I know it’s an old cliché but, genuinely, I just wanted to get it done and get up here.

“I’m looking forward to it and looking to kick on.

“I didn’t play as much as I wanted to at Motherwell.

“Coming on now and then at my age, and as eager as I am, doesn’t help me as a player.

Maguire celebrates a goal for Motherwell. Image: SNS.

“It was getting to the point where I was getting frustrated and I was taking it home with me. I’m not usually like that at all.

“It’s good to freshen things up a bit and I am bursting to play.”

‘Catch you off-guard’

Maguire isn’t fazed by the challenge presented by the Championship.

He’s had experience of it before as a youngster on loan at Queen of the South in 2018/19.

And he’s looking forward to a possible Dens debut on Saturday.

“Dens has always been a tough place to go, I know that for a fact,” he added.

Barry Maguire, in his Queen of the South days, is challenged by Dundee striker Andrew Nelson back in 2019. Image: SNS.

“You always know what kind of game you are in for so I know what to bring here.

“I’ve also played in the Championship with Queen of the South.

“We were mid-table then and I know Jordan Marshall from there.

“I know it’s a tough league, I know what it’s like.

“It can catch you off guard when you first come to it so I know what to expect.”

Jeezo!

That debut is potentially in a top-of-the-table clash between his new club Dundee in third spot and the league leaders Queen’s Park.

Five points separate the sides so the match is an opportunity for the Dark Blues to shrug off recent injury woes by closing the gap on the Spiders.

Lose, however, and the gap widens to eight points.

“It’s a massive game. I saw that and thought ‘jeezo, straight into it!’” Maguire said.

“But these are the games you come to play in – I’m not coming here to be passive about it.

“I’m looking forward to it.

“I’m absolutely buzzing.”

