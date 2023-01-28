James McPake says Dunfermline ‘could have played all night and not scored’ versus Clyde

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

James McPake couldn’t fault the effort of his players after they dropped points away to Clyde but said there was a sloppiness throughout their play.

The Pars made a poor start to the game and were behind when Martin Rennie converted an early corner.

The remainder of the match was dominated by the away side but they just “couldn’t get going”, according to their manager.

Josh Edwards – who signed a new deal earlier this week – equalised not long before half-time but they failed to work goalkeeper Neil Parry enough across the 90 minutes.

“We could have played all night and not scored – it was one of those afternoons,” said the Pars manager.

Stuffy

“I don’t think we did enough in the game to merit winning the game.

“It was stuffy late on, we tried to throw everything at them but we weren’t as lively, we weren’t as good on the ball at the top of the pitch as we have been this season.

“A draw is probably a fair result on reflection. I might change my mind when I watch it back.

Clyde v Dunfermline verdict: Key moments, player ratings and star man as Pars drop points https://t.co/lbPspJJcZc pic.twitter.com/RiWuFyRPeX — The Courier Sport (@thecouriersport) January 28, 2023

“We started pretty slow. Set-plays, we weren’t great either, which is a bit of a concern.

“I can’t fault effort or work rate of the players but it was just a day where we didn’t get going”

Even the Dunfermline backline, so often the rock that the side is built on, was uncharacteristically sloppy.

There were chances other than Edwards’ goal in the first half but it didn’t stop McPake from making a double-substitution at the break.

Half-time changes

Lewis McCann and Kane Ritchie-Hosler were introduced for Joe Chalmers and Chris Mochrie and even though the former was heavily involved it wasn’t enough to break down a stubborn Clyde.

“It really could have been anybody,” added McPake.

“Josh Edwards was the one in the first half who was playing at the level that he normally can.

“So it’s not a criticism of Joe or Chris. We tried to freshen it up, we tried to get legs on there that we think could have hurt them.

“We never clicked, never got going.

“We just looked a bit sloppy all over the pitch. We didn’t look completely like our normal selves.”