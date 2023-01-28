CCTV images released in search for missing Highlands man spotted on Arbroath High Street

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

CCTV images released in search for missing Highlands man spotted on Arbroath High Street

By James Simpson
January 28 2023, 7.50pm Updated: January 28 2023, 8.03pm
Extensive inquiries have been ongoing to trace Matthew James. Image: Police Scotland
Extensive inquiries have been ongoing to trace Matthew James. Image: Police Scotland

Police have released CCTV images of a missing Highlands man who was spotted in Arbroath earlier this week.

Matthew James disappeared from the Maccoll Terrace area of Ballachulish at around 10pm on Friday January 13.

Missing man, Matthew James, spotted on CCTV in Arbroath. Image: Police Scotland.

Tayside Police released images of the 45-year-old who was spotted on the High Street in Arbroath on Monday afternoon.

Despite getting in touch with family on Friday, police are still treating it as a missing person case until they can confirm his whereabouts.

Matthew is described as being 5ft 10, heavy build with short black hair and short facial hair.

It’s unknown if he’s still in the area as he has connections in South Lanarkshire, the Highlands, Glasgow and Gourock.

His black Citroen Berlingo – registration SR16 PZT – was also captured on CCTV.

Citroen Berlingo. Image: Police Scotland

Police Scotland confirmed extensive inquiries are ongoing as they appealed to both Mathew and the public to get in touch.

‘He is still being treated as a missing person’

A spokesperson said: “Extensive inquiries are continuing to locate Matthew and he recently made contact with family members yesterday, 27 January, 2023.

“However, until his whereabouts can be confirmed by police, he is still being treated as a missing person.

“If Mathew sees this appeal, please contact Police Scotland.

“Similarly if anyone has seen Matthew or has any information as to his whereabouts please contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting 3859 of 20 January, 2023.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Angus & The Mearns

James and Melissa Gray-Cheape from Forfar took part in their 1961 TR3a last year. Image: Paul Reid
Full speed ahead with plans for Forfar Rotary 2023 Strathmore Classic Car Tour
Louise Nicoll introduces Gayle to some of the breeding cattle at Newton of Fothringham Farm, Inverarity. Picture: KIm Cessford.
Newton Farm Tours: Meet alpacas, cows, goats, miniature donkeys - and a micropig rehomed…
The empty shop on Arbroath High Street sits opposite the Abbeygate shopping centre entrance.
Arbroath pedestrian precinct restaurant and takeaway approved by planners
Callaghan (left) and Johnston leave court on a previous appearance.
Montrose FC pair given suspended prison sentences for vicious Dublin assault
The Courier, CR0026909, News, Graham Brown story, Brechin Healthcare Group's plans to take over the town's former Infirmary site for the creation of a community health hub have been further delayed by the Covid pandemic. Picture shows; Brechin Healthcare steering group at the site. Wednesday 3rd March, 2021. Mhairi Edwards/DCT Media
Former GP says Brechin has been 'taken for fools' over demolition of old infirmary
Fiona Edwards is hanging up her apron. Image: DC Thomson.
Angus fundraiser Fiona to 'bin my wooden spoon' after 20 years selling homemade tablet
Rapist Scott Gall was convicted at Dundee High Court. Image DCT Media/Facebook
Angus rapist encouraged other men to sexually abuse unconscious woman
To go with story by Cheryl Peebles. Alex Triggs Gold Star Picture shows; Alex Triggs. Arbroath. Supplied by Kim Cessford DC Thomson Date; 26/01/2023
Gold Star for Arbroath youngster Alex, 10, for growing hair to donate to cancer…
The scheme to encourage cycling in Arbroath was trialled in 2021.
Final design for controversial Arbroath cycling scheme to be unveiled in spring
4
Jean McEwan and Moira Nicoll of Lippen Care receive donations from Avril Falconer, Alfie Hunter and Ken Orrock. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson.
Forfar hospice charity Lippen Care 'humbled' by community support in wake of pandemic

Most Read

1
Atholl Palace Hotel. Image: Kris Miller/DC Thomson.
Luxury Perthshire hotel sees sales soar as it returns to profit
2
2
Broughty Ferry Lifeboat
Five people stranded sparks lifeboat call to Tentsmuir beach
3
Callaghan (left) and Johnston leave court on a previous appearance.
Montrose FC pair given suspended prison sentences for vicious Dublin assault
4
Fife firefighter Barry Martin
Barry Martin tributes paid as Fife firefighter dies after Edinburgh Jenners blaze
5
Rapist Scott Gall was convicted at Dundee High Court. Image DCT Media/Facebook
Angus rapist encouraged other men to sexually abuse unconscious woman
6
CR0040890, Ben MacDonald, Dundee. Taylor MacKenzie and her parents [11:07] Ben MacDonald So I put up an article a couple of days ago about how her parents set up a Gofundme page in order to raise money to get her to this summer's Special Olympics. Since the article went out they've been able to raise more than enough money for her place with one company meeting the target with a one-off donation.Taylor pictured with some of her medals alongside mum Lisa and dad Richard Friday 27th January, 2023. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Tears of joy as surprise £2k donation makes Dundee swimmer’s Special Olympics dream comes…
2
7
Lee Murray, former owner of Truth nightclub, has been caught lying.
Fife businessman gained thousands by faking wife’s signature on paperwork
8
Alan Pirie proudly showing off his World Championship Scotch Pie Award. Image: Ron Cathro
Angus butcher seeks successor to pass on world’s best pie recipe to
9
The Duke and Dutchess of Cambridge on a return to St Andrews in 2021. Image: Shutterstock
The Crown filming in St Andrews? Extras call for ‘one of world’s biggest TV…
10
The Starbucks and Domino's outlets at Dunsinane Industrial Estate in Dundee. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Starbucks and Domino’s franchisees speak out in Dundee nursery planning row
7

More from The Courier

Richard McMenemy at Dundee Sheriff Court.
Dundee knifeman jailed for stabbing former flatmate in cash row
Kwoklyn Wan's fried bananas. Image: PA Photo/Sam Folan
Sweet treats: Kwoklyn Wan's fried bananas make for the perfect dessert
Shona is transforming the Elie ice cream shop
Former nurse hopes to scoop Instagram success with Fife 1950's-style ice cream shop
Callum Davidson speaks to referee Willie Collum. Image: SNS.
Rangers midfielder Ryan Jack escaping with a yellow card after 'straight leg' challenge 'sums…
McPake was speaking after his side drew at Clyde. Image: SNS.
James McPake says Dunfermline 'could have played all night and not scored' versus Clyde
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer. Image: SNS.
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer demands more despite thumping victory over Queen's Park as he…
Michael McKenna netted a stunning winner for Arbroath. Image: SNS
Stunning Michael McKenna effort 'worthy of winning a league title' claims Arbroath boss Dick…
The St Johnstone players were furious that Ryan Jack wasn't sent off. Image: SNS.
St Johnstone verdict: Talking points, star man and player ratings from loss to Rangers…
Alex Jakubiak celebrates with Dundee fans after making it 2-0. Image: SNS.
Dundee Verdict: Player ratings, star man and key moments as Dark Blues seal emphatic…
Dunfermline took on Clyde at the ZLX Stadium.
Clyde v Dunfermline verdict: Key moments, player ratings and star man as Pars drop…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented