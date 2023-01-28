CCTV images released in search for missing Highlands man spotted on Arbroath High Street

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Police have released CCTV images of a missing Highlands man who was spotted in Arbroath earlier this week.

Matthew James disappeared from the Maccoll Terrace area of Ballachulish at around 10pm on Friday January 13.

Tayside Police released images of the 45-year-old who was spotted on the High Street in Arbroath on Monday afternoon.

Despite getting in touch with family on Friday, police are still treating it as a missing person case until they can confirm his whereabouts.

Matthew is described as being 5ft 10, heavy build with short black hair and short facial hair.

It’s unknown if he’s still in the area as he has connections in South Lanarkshire, the Highlands, Glasgow and Gourock.

His black Citroen Berlingo – registration SR16 PZT – was also captured on CCTV.

Police Scotland confirmed extensive inquiries are ongoing as they appealed to both Mathew and the public to get in touch.

‘He is still being treated as a missing person’

A spokesperson said: “Extensive inquiries are continuing to locate Matthew and he recently made contact with family members yesterday, 27 January, 2023.

“However, until his whereabouts can be confirmed by police, he is still being treated as a missing person.

“If Mathew sees this appeal, please contact Police Scotland.

“Similarly if anyone has seen Matthew or has any information as to his whereabouts please contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting 3859 of 20 January, 2023.”