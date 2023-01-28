Dundee Verdict: Player ratings, star man and key moments as Dark Blues seal emphatic Queen’s Park victory

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dundee moved to within two points of the Championship summit after an emphatic home victory over Queen’s Park.

Owen Coyle’s side had the chance to go eight points clear of their hosts with victory but were well-beaten by Gary Bowyer’s Dark Blues.

Despite Paul McMullan’s missed penalty after just five minutes, Dundee were on top for much of the contest.

However, it took second-half changes to break the Spiders’ spirit.

Good play from Alex Jakubiak saw the rebound for Ben Williamson to fire in his first goal of the season, smashing the ball off the underside of the crossbar.

Then came a close-range finish from Jakubiak before skipper Ryan Sweeney completed the 3-0 win after a superb assist from new boy Ryan Clampin.

Key moments

It didn’t take long for a key moment to arrive as Paul McMullan burst past Tommy Robson before being brought down in the area inside five minutes.

The same man stepped up but McMullan fluffed his lines, shooting straight into the hands of former Dee goalie Calum Ferrie with a poor effort.

Despite Dundee being the better side, Queen’s Park had been dangerous in attack.

And so the first goal would prove vital.

That came on 69 minutes as Jakubiak worked his way to the byline before seeing his shot from the angle saved.

On hand, however, was Williamson to smash an unstoppable effort in off the crossbar.

Dundee’s star man: Alex Jakubiak

For much of this contest, Jordan McGhee’s name was on this section after a superb display of energy and desire, endless running into attacking areas. Ryan Sweeney had a shout, too.

However, it is goals that ultimately matter and Jakubiak was central to the first two.

First he beat his man to get to the byline. He probably chose the wrong option in shooting but the rebound fell for Williamson to finish.

Then came a moment he’s been waiting all season for – a first league goal of the season.

Made a huge difference off the bench.

Player ratings

Legzdins 6, Fisher 7 (Clampin 75, 7), Sweeney 8, Ashcroft 7, Kerr 7, McGhee 8, Maguire 7, Cameron 6 (Williamson 63, 8), McCowan 6 (Jakubiak 63, 8), McMullan 6, Thomas 6 (Sheridan 75, 6).

Subs not used: Sharp, Anderson.

Attendance: 5,004

Manager under the microscope

Going through the toughest injury crisis of his managerial career, Bowyer’s team selection for this one was always going to make interesting reading.

Missing today were Shaun Byrne, Jordan Marshall, Fin Robertson, Paul McGowan, Josh Mulligan (suspended), Ian Lawlor and Tyler French.

Also notably absent was striker Zak Rudden amid strong interest from St Johnstone.

That could signal he’s played his last game for the Dark Blues.

There were fresh faces, though, as Kwame Thomas continued up front and new loan signing Barry Maguire was thrust straight into the action. Fellow loanee Clampin took a spot on the bench.

With six changes there was the potential for a five-man defence but instead Bowyer stuck with 4-2-3-1.

That meant a big test for recently recalled Sam Fisher, normally a central defender, stepping in at right-back while Cammy Kerr covered on the left.

Maguire joined Jordan McGhee in central midfield.

But it was Bowyer’s substitutions that ultimately made the difference. Jakubiak added drive down the left before Williamson got his goal.

And then Jakubiak sealed the deal on 74 minutes before new signing Clampin put on a fine cameo by setting up Sweeney following a storming run.

Man in the middle

Euan Anderson was the man with the whistle for this top-of-the-table clash and had a big call early on.

There was no doubting Tommy Robson’s tackle on Paul McMullan on five minutes was a penalty, however.

Boos rang out five minutes into the second half, though, when Kwame Thomas was bundled over with no penalty the decision this time.