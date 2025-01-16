Aaron Donnelly on Celtic goal celebration and Dundee ‘bounce’ ahead of derby day

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aaron Donnelly on Celtic goal celebration and Dundee ‘bounce’ ahead of derby day

The Northern Ireland international grabbed his first goal for the Dark Blues.

Aaron Donnelly enjoys his goal against Celtic. Image: Paul Devlin/SNS
Dundee star Aaron Donnelly enjoys his goal against Celtic. Image: Paul Devlin/SNS
By George Cran

Aaron Donnelly says there is a “real bounce” in Dundee’s step as they plot derby revenge.

The Dark Blues head into Monday’s big cup clash with rivals Dundee United in good fettle after two impressive performances against Rangers and then Celtic.

Donnelly has been a key man for the Dee in both those games – his first two since arriving back at the club on a permanent deal.

And he’s enjoyed every minute of it.

Bounce

Aaron Donnelly
Aaron Donnelly has made a real impact since returning to Dundee. Image: Ross Parker/SNS

“Throughout the whole [Celtic] game it was another really resilient performance and I thought we were going to win it right until the last minute,” Donnelly said.

We set out with a gameplan and we really stuck to it.

“Without the ball we knew we’d be camped in our own half for long periods but the boys were really resilient, especially after losing the first goal so early.

“Celtic shifted us from side to side but we did the dirty work and showed we’re a real threat on the counter attack.

“Our fans really got behind us and we quietened the Celtic fans.

“Coming off the Rangers game there was a real bounce in our step.

Dundee's Aaron Donnelly gets stuck in against Rangers dangerman Vaclav Cerny. Image: Kirk O'Rourke/Shutterstock
Dundee’s Aaron Donnelly gets stuck in against Rangers dangerman Vaclav Cerny. Image: Kirk O’Rourke/Shutterstock

“The manager told us it was 37 years since the last time a Dundee team beat Celtic at home, which was music to our ears because we wanted to go out there and make history.

“The performance just goes to show where this team has come from if we’re disappointed to draw against Celtic and Rangers, big clubs who play in European competitions.”

Celebration

Donnelly made himself centre of attention with a superb header that gave Dundee a 3-2 lead – a lead they thought had earned all three points until Arne Engels’ stoppage-time penalty.

But it wasn’t just the goal that hit headlines – his non-celebration against the side he supported as a boy brought questions.

Aaron Donnelly scores against Celtic
Aaron Donnelly caused a minor furore over his non-celebration of his first Dundee goal. Image: Paul Devlin/SNS

So what actually happened?

“When I scored I didn’t really know what to do, to be honest,” he admitted.

“It has been over two years since I last got a goal!

“The boys really just got around me which was a great moment for myself and my family watching back home.”

Derby desire

Dundee and Donnelly celebrate in front of fans at Dens Park. Image: Vagelis Georgariou/Shutterstock
Dundee and Donnelly celebrate in front of fans at Dens Park. Image: Vagelis Georgariou/Shutterstock

Donnelly is hoping for another big moment at Dens on Monday when United come calling.

And he revealed he’d been a keen viewer of the January 2 clash prior to his Dundee return.

“I haven’t played in the derby before but watched the last one wishing I’d get the move up here done in January so I could experience it,” he added.

“That’s happened, I’m here and can’t wait for Monday night now.

“It’s going to be a great occasion, we’re the home team and there’s a place in the next round of the cup at stake so everyone is looking forward to it.”

