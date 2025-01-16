Aaron Donnelly on Celtic goal celebration and Dundee ‘bounce’ ahead of derby day

Aaron Donnelly says there is a “real bounce” in Dundee’s step as they plot derby revenge.

The Dark Blues head into Monday’s big cup clash with rivals Dundee United in good fettle after two impressive performances against Rangers and then Celtic.

Donnelly has been a key man for the Dee in both those games – his first two since arriving back at the club on a permanent deal.

And he’s enjoyed every minute of it.

Bounce

“Throughout the whole [Celtic] game it was another really resilient performance and I thought we were going to win it right until the last minute,” Donnelly said.

“We set out with a gameplan and we really stuck to it.

“Without the ball we knew we’d be camped in our own half for long periods but the boys were really resilient, especially after losing the first goal so early.

“Celtic shifted us from side to side but we did the dirty work and showed we’re a real threat on the counter attack.

“Our fans really got behind us and we quietened the Celtic fans.

“Coming off the Rangers game there was a real bounce in our step.

“The manager told us it was 37 years since the last time a Dundee team beat Celtic at home, which was music to our ears because we wanted to go out there and make history.

“The performance just goes to show where this team has come from if we’re disappointed to draw against Celtic and Rangers, big clubs who play in European competitions.”

Celebration

Donnelly made himself centre of attention with a superb header that gave Dundee a 3-2 lead – a lead they thought had earned all three points until Arne Engels’ stoppage-time penalty.

But it wasn’t just the goal that hit headlines – his non-celebration against the side he supported as a boy brought questions.

So what actually happened?

“When I scored I didn’t really know what to do, to be honest,” he admitted.

“It has been over two years since I last got a goal!

“The boys really just got around me which was a great moment for myself and my family watching back home.”

Derby desire

Donnelly is hoping for another big moment at Dens on Monday when United come calling.

And he revealed he’d been a keen viewer of the January 2 clash prior to his Dundee return.

“I haven’t played in the derby before but watched the last one wishing I’d get the move up here done in January so I could experience it,” he added.

“That’s happened, I’m here and can’t wait for Monday night now.

“It’s going to be a great occasion, we’re the home team and there’s a place in the next round of the cup at stake so everyone is looking forward to it.”