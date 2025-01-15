Dundee game plan in impressive Celtic show revealed as Tony Docherty vows Dark Blues ‘will get stronger’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

Dundee game plan in impressive Celtic show revealed as Tony Docherty vows Dark Blues ‘will get stronger’

The Dee were denied a famous victory by a last-gasp penalty.

Dundee boss Tony Docherty salutes Dens Park fans after an impressive performance against Celtic. Image: Craig Foy/SNS
Dundee boss Tony Docherty salutes Dens Park fans after an impressive performance against Celtic. Image: Craig Foy/SNS
By George Cran

Tony Docherty insists Dundee will only get stronger in the second half of the season.

And he’s challenged his players to take their performances against Celtic and Rangers into Monday’s derby with Dundee United.

The Dark Blues faced a daunting fixture list that saw three Premiership fixtures against the Glasgow giants in a row with their next league game at Celtic Park.

That, though, comes after a mouth-watering cup clash with rivals United at Dens Park.

Two games into that run Dundee are unbeaten with two draws and were moments away from a historic win over the champions on Tuesday.

Dundee celebrate against Celtic
Dundee celebrate as Aaron Donnelly’s header gives the Dark Blues a 3-2 lead against Celtic. Image: Paul Devlin/SNS

“We’re 92 minutes into the game and it would have been the first time Dundee had beaten Celtic at Dens Park for 37 years,” Docherty said.

“I said to the players how close they were to making a bit of history.

“They’ve got to take that belief and that trust in each other, that mentality and that spirit to kick us on for the second part of the season.

“With how threadbare the squad is I could not be more proud.”

Game plan

The Dens boss also revealed the game plan that worked so well – aside from the first five minutes when Luke McCowan netted against his former club.

“The game plan was always to give up possession in the wide areas and the players most in possession would be Greg Taylor and Alistair Johnston,” he revealed.

“Unlike the first goal we lost we would narrow that space to protect our goal and I thought we did that well.

Luke McCowan scores against Dundee
A returning hero turns villain as Luke McCowan scores a wonderful header for Celtic against his old side. Image: Craig Foy/SNS

“Then you’ve seen the counter-attack threat we have and I don’t think you’ll see a better goal than that first goal.

“The thing that really pleased me second half is the players sensed on the pitch that we could get something from that game.

“We got at them and looked like the team that were more likely to go and win it.”

Stronger Dundee

For the first time in weeks, Docherty was able to name a full bench for Tuesday’s clash, though two of the eight spots were taken up by goalkeepers.

That was because Fin Robertson shrugged off a knee injury to start the game – and picked up two assists – and Lyall Cameron was well enough to take a place on the bench after flu.

That was after struggling to get his breath back after just the warm-up.

Josh Mulligan
Josh Mulligan celebrates after seeing his cross go in off Cameron Carter-Vickers. Image: Paul Devlin/SNS

New signing Imari Samuels was also included.

Still out but on the mend are Ziyad Larkeche, Scott Fraser, Joe Shaughnessy, Antonio Portales, Billy Koumetio and Jordan McGhee.

Larkeche is expected to return to the Dark Blues in the next week after recovering from his hamstring injury at parent club QPR and Shaughnessy has been training with his team-mates again after nine months out.

And Docherty expects better times ahead for his side.

“The overriding feeling is disappointment but real pride in the level of performance and if we continue with that level of performance consistently we’ll have a really strong second half of the season,” he added.

“It’s important to note that these injuries will come back and the squad will get stronger.

“We know the ones that are coming back, they’ll add real strength to the group.

“But for now it’s important that we analyse the Celtic game and see things that we could do better but also things that we did well and look forward now to the derby again.”

More from Dundee FC

Josh Mulligan celebrates
5 Dundee talking points from oh-so-nearly Celtic show - what has changed for the…
Dundee celebrate against Celtic
'Heroic' Dundee made Celtic 'wobble' as Tony Docherty reveals Lyall Cameron message during pulsating…
3
Lyall Cameron
Rangers 'working on' pre-contract deal for Dundee star Lyall Cameron
Dundee owners Tim Keyes and John Nelms. Image: Shutterstock/David Young
LEE WILKIE: Dundee FC owners are manager's transfer window dream
4
Imari Samuels signs for Dundee
What Dundee fans can expect from new signing Imari Samuels as Tony Docherty reveals…
Lyall Cameron notched his eighth goal of the season. Image: Mark Scates/ SNS
Lyall Cameron transfer latest as Dundee boss quizzed on Rangers-linked star's future
Seun Adewumi
Seun Adewumi's Dundee stay confirmed as fellow loanee leaves Dens
Imari Samuels signs for Dundee
Dundee seal deal for Imari Samuels as ex-Brighton kid 'can't wait' to impress Dens…
Monterrey's Victor Lopez
Dundee set to add second Mexican signing of the January transfer window
Aaron Donnelly
The new Aaron Donnelly: How Dundee will benefit from ex-Nottingham Forest kid's spell away…

Conversation