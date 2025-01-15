Forensics officers at Dunfermline flats as police carry out raid

Forensics officers have been called to flats in Dunfermline as part of a raid.

More than a dozen officers descended on the block on Broomhead Drive at around 9.30am on Wednesday.

Some of the officers were wearing white forensics suits.

A riot van and sniffer dogs were also at the scene.

One onlooker said he saw police parking up and several officers getting out of vehicles before heading into the flats.

Police carry out raid on Broomhead Drive flats

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 9.30am on Wednesday a warrant was executed at Broomhead Drive, Dunfermline.

“Inquiries are ongoing.”

The force said it had no further information on the nature of the warrant.

It comes just days after two men were charged after police seized more than £100,000 of cocaine from a flat on the same street in a separate raid.

Our reporters are working to bring you the latest updates on this developing story.

Please check back later for more and follow The Courier on Facebook and online for breaking news.